General Knowledge Questions and Answers on Bruce Lee

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 27, 2025, 12:55 IST

Explore the most exciting General Knowledge questions and answers on Bruce Lee, the legendary martial artist who revolutionized global cinema. From his Wing Chun training under Ip Man to his Hollywood breakthrough and iconic films like Enter the Dragon, this quiz highlights Bruce Lee’s extraordinary journey, achievements, legacy, and cultural impact.

Bruce Lee is one of the most legendary martial artists of all time, who was praised due to his philosophy, skills, and revolutionary impact on the world of cinema. Lee transformed martial arts in cinema since his initial training with Wing Chun under the legendary Ip Man to his Hollywood stardom with a part in The Green Hornet as Kato.

His movies, and mostly Enter the Dragon, made him a global mega-star and icon. Even though Bruce Lee passed away at the young age of 32, he left his legacy through his teaching, martial art films, as well as the generations of martial artists and fans he still inspires today.

In this article, we will explore the top GK quiz on Bruce Lee.

1. Who was the renowned master whom Bruce Lee learnt Wing Chun in Hong Kong?

  1. Jet Li

  2. Ip Man

  3. Jackie Chan

  4. Sammo Hung

Answer: b) Ip Man

Explanation: Ip Man. Ip Man was a grandmaster of Wing Chun who took the young, troubled Bruce Lee under his wing and taught him the fundamentals of traditional Kung Fu.

2. In what American city was Bruce Lee actually born while his parents were on tour?

  1. Los Angeles

  2. Seattle

  3. New York

  4. San Francisco

Answer: d) San Francisco

Explanation: San Francisco. He was born in the Chinese Hospital when their Cantonese Opera group was on a US tour, and his US citizenship would prove crucial in his life.

3. What was the name of the popular TV show where Bruce Lee first gained fame as the sidekick Kato?

  1. Kung Fu

  2. The Green Hornet

  3. Hawaii Five-0

  4. Longstreet

Answer: b) The Green Hornet

Explanation: The Green Hornet. Between 1966 and 1967, Lee starred as the masked sidekick Kato, who brought high-tech martial arts to American television audiences in a mainstream setting.

4. What was Bruce Lee's Cantonese birth name before he became Bruce Lee?

  1. Li Xiaolong

  2. Li Jian

  3. Lee Jun-fan

  4. Bruce Li

Answer: c) Lee Jun-fan

Explanation: The name is translated to mean more or less come back, and the name was proposed to him by his mother because she wished he would come back to the US later on in life.

5. Which 1973 film cemented Bruce Lee's international superstar status shortly after his death?

  1. The Big Boss

  2. Fist of Fury

  3. The Way of the Dragon

  4. Enter the Dragon

Answer: d) Enter the Dragon 

Explanation: It is the first Chinese-made martial arts movie distributed by a big studio (Warner Bros), and it became a symbolic success worldwide.

6. At what age did Bruce Lee tragically pass away?

  1. 29

  2. 32

  3. 38

  4. 45

Answer: b) 32 

Explanation: Bruce Lee tragically passed away on July 20, 1973, in Hong Kong, in a sudden shock to the world, and the legend was fixed at a very young age.

7. In his films, Bruce Lee became famous for using a specific nunchaku weapon. What is another common name for this weapon?

  1. Katana

  2. Sai

  3. Bo staff

  4. Nunchucks

Answer: d) Nunchucks 

Explanation: He was also very skilled in using the nunchaku and was incredibly fast and lightning quick with it, as seen in classic scenes in movies such as "Fist of Fury" or "Enter the Dragon."

8. What was the name of the only child of Bruce Lee who also became an action movie star?

  1. Shannon Lee

  2. Brandon Lee

  3. David Lee

  4. James Lee

Answer: b) Brandon Lee

Explanation: Brandon Lee. In the footsteps of his father, Brandon became a successful actor with movies such as The Crow, before he died in 1993 when he was filming.

9. In the movie The Way of the Dragon, who did Bruce Lee famously fight in a choreographed battle within the Roman Colosseum?

  1. Jackie Chan

  2. Jet Li

  3. Chuck Norris

  4. Bob Wall

Answer: c) Chuck Norris

Explanation: The legendary Colosseum battle between Bruce Lee and a young Chuck Norris is thought to have been one of the best martial arts confrontations in movie history.

10. Where is Bruce Lee buried alongside his son, Brandon?

  1. Hong Kong

  2. Los Angeles

  3. Seattle, Washington

  4. San Francisco, California

Answer: c) Seattle, Washington

Explanation: They are buried to rest in the Lake View Cemetery, which is now a world-renowned pilgrimage destination for Bruce Lee fans.


