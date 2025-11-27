The story of Nikhil Kamath is a powerful reminder that great ideas often come from simple beginnings and taking risks. Renowned as the co-founder of Zerodha, Kamath has amassed a fortune of $2.5 billion, securing his place in the ‘India’s richest self-made billionaires under 40’ list. His journey stands as a testament to his exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication and strategic foresight.

From working at a call centre at the age of 17 years to co-founding Zerodha — India’s largest retail brokerage firm — and leading ventures like True Beacon and Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath’s journey is inspirational to many.

Nikhil Kamath's Early Life and Education

Nikhil was born in a middle-class family in Bangalore, Karnataka, on September 5, 1986. Kamath dropped out of school at the age of 17 and started working at a call centre, earning approximately Rs 8,000 per month. It was during this time that he discovered trading—an interest that soon turned into his true calling. This ignited a spark within Kamath, encouraging him to turn trading in a full-time profession. With gained confidence and steady results, he started managing his father and colleagues’ investments.