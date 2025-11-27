The story of Nikhil Kamath is a powerful reminder that great ideas often come from simple beginnings and taking risks. Renowned as the co-founder of Zerodha, Kamath has amassed a fortune of $2.5 billion, securing his place in the ‘India’s richest self-made billionaires under 40’ list. His journey stands as a testament to his exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication and strategic foresight.
From working at a call centre at the age of 17 years to co-founding Zerodha — India’s largest retail brokerage firm — and leading ventures like True Beacon and Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath’s journey is inspirational to many.
Nikhil Kamath's Early Life and Education
Nikhil was born in a middle-class family in Bangalore, Karnataka, on September 5, 1986. Kamath dropped out of school at the age of 17 and started working at a call centre, earning approximately Rs 8,000 per month. It was during this time that he discovered trading—an interest that soon turned into his true calling. This ignited a spark within Kamath, encouraging him to turn trading in a full-time profession. With gained confidence and steady results, he started managing his father and colleagues’ investments.
Birth date: 5 September 1986
Age: 39 years
Net worth: $2.5 billion (as per Forbes)
Profession: Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, among other ventures
Kamath’s Professional Journey: From Trading to Brokerage
Nikhil Kamath’s breakthrough came from identifying a gap in the Indian broking market. He observed that traders often struggled with high brokerage charges, hidden fees, and operational complexities before they could make real profits. So, he took matters into his own hands and launched Zerodha in 2010 in partnership with his brother, Nithin Kamath.
Founding Zerodha
Zerodha, co-founded by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, identified a gap in the system by offering a comprehensive online platform for trading and investing in stocks, derivatives, currencies, commodities, and mutual funds. Launched in 2010, Zerodha is a simple and affordable brokerage platform which they started using their own funds. The name reflects their vision—“Zero” + “Rodha” (Sanskrit for barriers)—a platform with zero hurdles for the aspiring traders.
Ventures Beyond Zerodha: True Beacon & Gruhas
Nikhil expanded his entrepreneurial footprint by launching True Beacon, an investment management firm for ultra-high net worth investors. Additionally, he also launched a real estate & prop-tech investment firm, Gruhas.
Nikhil Kamath Net Worth
As per Forbes 2025, Nikhil Kamath’s net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion or INR 250 crore. His position on the Forbes list is 1462.
Nikhil Kamath's Go-to motivational quote
In an interview with UNDP, Nikhil Kamath shared one principle he deeply resonates with is, “Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done unto you, (Confucius)”.
