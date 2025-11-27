RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Nikhil Kamath: From Call Centre to Zerodha Co-Founder — A Journey of Innovation & Success

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 27, 2025, 11:49 IST

Discover the remarkable journey of Nikhil Kamath, amassing the title of one of 'India's Richest Self-Made Billionaires Under 40' at the age of 37. Learn about his early life, education, achievements, net worth and more here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath

The story of Nikhil Kamath is a powerful reminder that great ideas often come from simple beginnings and taking risks. Renowned as the co-founder of Zerodha, Kamath has amassed a fortune of $2.5 billion, securing his place in the ‘India’s richest self-made billionaires under 40’ list. His journey stands as a testament to his exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication and strategic foresight. 

From working at a call centre at the age of 17 years to co-founding Zerodha — India’s largest retail brokerage firm — and leading ventures like True Beacon and Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath’s journey is inspirational to many.

Nikhil Kamath's Early Life and Education

Nikhil was born in a middle-class family in Bangalore, Karnataka, on September 5, 1986. Kamath dropped out of school at the age of 17 and started working at a call centre, earning approximately Rs 8,000 per month. It was during this time that he discovered trading—an interest that soon turned into his true calling. This ignited a spark within Kamath, encouraging him to turn trading in a full-time profession. With gained confidence and steady results, he started managing his father and colleagues’ investments.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio)

  • Birth date: 5 September 1986

  • Age: 39 years

  • Net worth: $2.5 billion (as per Forbes)

  • Profession: Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, among other ventures

Kamath’s Professional Journey: From Trading to Brokerage

Nikhil Kamath’s breakthrough came from identifying a gap in the Indian broking market. He observed that traders often struggled with high brokerage charges, hidden fees, and operational complexities before they could make real profits. So, he took matters into his own hands and launched Zerodha in 2010 in partnership with his brother, Nithin Kamath.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio)

Founding Zerodha

Zerodha, co-founded by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, identified a gap in the system by offering a comprehensive online platform for trading and investing in stocks, derivatives, currencies, commodities, and mutual funds. Launched in 2010, Zerodha is a simple and affordable brokerage platform which they started using their own funds.  The name reflects their vision—“Zero” + “Rodha” (Sanskrit for barriers)—a platform with zero hurdles for the aspiring traders.

Ventures Beyond Zerodha: True Beacon & Gruhas

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by True Beacon (@truebeacon)

Nikhil expanded his entrepreneurial footprint by launching True Beacon, an investment management firm for ultra-high net worth investors. Additionally, he also launched a real estate & prop-tech investment firm, Gruhas.

Nikhil Kamath Net Worth

As per Forbes 2025, Nikhil Kamath’s net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion or INR 250 crore. His position on the Forbes list is 1462.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by True Beacon (@truebeacon)

Nikhil Kamath's Go-to motivational quote

In an interview with UNDP, Nikhil Kamath shared one principle he deeply resonates with is, “Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done unto you, (Confucius)”.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News