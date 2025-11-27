Rivers are the lifeline of any civilisation. They provide essential water for drinking, farming, and industry. Historically, ancient settlements date back thousands of years along riverbanks, underscoring their crucial role in human development. India is blessed with a vast network of waterways, featuring more than 400 rivers across the subcontinent. Among these, the Ganga is widely recognised as the longest and largest river flowing entirely within India, and the Brahmaputra is known for its immense width and deep gorges. But many other major rivers flow through the southern, peninsular region of the country. Do you know which river is the longest peninsular river? This river is so important that it is often called the 'Dakshin Ganga' (Ganges of the South) and is one of the six holy rivers in Hinduism. In this article, we'll take a look at the answer and explore the secrets of this majestic water body.

Which Is The Longest Peninsular River In India? The Godavari River is the longest peninsular river in India, stretching approximately 1,465 km. It is a major east-flowing river. Its journey begins at Trimbakeshwar, near Nashik in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. It then flows across the Deccan Plateau through Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal, forming a large, fertile delta. The river is often called 'Dakshin Ganga' (Ganges of the South) or 'Vridha Ganga' (Old Ganga) due to its length, size, and religious significance. The Godavari has the largest river basin among all peninsular rivers and supports extensive agriculture, especially rice farming. 10+ Lesser-known Facts about the Godavari River It is the second-longest river system in India, after the Ganga.

It is famously nicknamed the 'Dakshin Ganga' (Ganges of the South) because of its religious importance.

It is also known as 'Vridha Ganga' (Old Ganga), suggesting its ancient origins.

One of the four sites for the Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, is located on its banks in Nashik.

Its drainage basin covers about 10% of India's total geographical area.

Unlike the Narmada and Tapi, the Godavari flows eastward across the peninsula towards the Bay of Bengal.

It's sometimes known as the 'River of Poets' due to its frequent mention in regional literature and poetry.

It forms a Triveni Sangam (confluence of three rivers) with the Manjira and Haridra rivers near Dharmabad.

The river passes through a deep, narrow gorge in the Eastern Ghats, creating a breathtaking natural feature.

Its largest tributary is the Pranahita River, which carries the combined waters of the Wainganga, Wardha, and Penganga rivers.

Along with the Krishna and Penner rivers, the Godavari River basin was historically one of the key sources for alluvial diamonds in India.

Before meeting the sea, it splits into multiple distributaries, traditionally referred to as the 'Sapta Godavari' (Seven Godavaris). Which Is The Largest River Of the Peninsula of India? The Godavari River is the largest river of Peninsular India. It is the longest river in the region, flowing for approximately 1,465 km. It also has the largest drainage basin and discharge among all peninsular rivers, covering about 10% of India’s total geographical area. Due to its size and cultural importance, it is popularly called the 'Dakshin Ganga' (Ganges of the South). It originates in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra and empties into the Bay of Bengal.

Which Is The 2nd Largest River In India? The Godavari River is generally considered the second-largest river in India. It is the second-longest river after the Ganga, with a total length of about 1,465 km. It also drains the third-largest basin in India, after the Ganga and Indus, establishing its rank as one of the country's major river systems. Its vast basin is crucial for agriculture across several states. Which Is Bigger, Godavari Or Ganga? The Ganga (Ganges) River is significantly bigger than the Godavari River. Feature Ganga River Godavari River Length (Total) approx. 2,525 km (Longest in India) approx. 1,465 km (Second longest) Drainage Basin Largest in India (approx. 935,000 km²). Second largest peninsular, third overall (approx. 313,000 km²) Discharge (Volume) Much higher than Godavari Lower volume, being a peninsular river