CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23 : ALL Chapters

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers: In this article we will cover the chapter wise important questions and answers of each and every chapter in CBSE class 10 Social Science syllabus. These important questions will help students prepare for CBSE class 10 Science board exam 2022-23.

The Social Science curriculum of CBSE class 10th takes its elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Structure

The course structure of CBSE Class 10 Social Science is as follows:

No Units Marks

1 India and the Contemporary World -II 20

2 Contemporary India - II 20

3 Democratic Politics -II 20

4 Understanding Economic Development 20



There are four individual units dedicated to each of these aspects. The four units are further divided into chapters based on themes.

To check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science course content in detail, visit CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2022-23.

MUST CHECK: CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23

In the table given below you can find the important questions and answers of CBSE Class 10 Social Science tabulated below:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2022-23: Question Paper Design

Students must be aware that this year for the CBSE Exams 2023, 40% of questions in the class 10 exams are expected to be competency-based with multiple formats such as Objective Type, Constructing Response Type, Assertion, and Reasoning and Case-Based.

We have prepared these important questions and answers for CBSE Class 10 Social Science based on all the latest instructions, updates and resources prescribed by the board.

For each chapter, we have specially curated Questions and Answers ranging from one mark MCQs to 3 and 4 mark long answer questions.

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper 2022-23 would consist of 39 questions in 5 sections.

All questions would be compulsory. However, an internal choice would be provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.

Section A would consist of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B would consist of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words.

Section C would consist of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 50 to 80 words

Section D would consist of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

Section E would consist of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

