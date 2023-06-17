CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs 2023-24: Download Chapter-Wise Questions & Answers Here!

MCQs for Class 10 SSt: Class 10 students of the CBSE Board can check the chapter-wise important MCQs for Social Science here. These questions are based on latest CBSE Syllabus and revised NCERT Books. PDF link of all questions and answers is available in the article below.

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SSt): Though, CBSE Board Exams for the session 2023-24 are 7-8 months away, students should start preparing for the exams according to the new exam pattern from now itself to achieve the best results. They should start practising with important questions, sample papers and previous years' board question papers. Here, we have come up with one such useful resource which is going to help you in your CBSE Class 10 SSt Board Exam preparations. In this article, we have provided chapter-wise important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 10 Social Science in PDF format. Questions for all four divisions - History, Geography, Civics and Economics of Class 10 SSt are presented here. These questions are based on the new CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus and the revised NCERT Books. You will also get answers to all questions for reference.

Check all questions and answers below:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs 2023-24

MCQs for India and the Contemporary World II (History) Chapter 1: The Rise of Nationalism in Europe Chapter 2: Nationalism in India Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World MCQs for Contemporary India II (Geography) Chapter 1: Resources and Development Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources Chapter 3: Water Resources Chapter 4: Agriculture Chapter 5: Minerals and Energy Resources Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries Chapter 7: Lifelines of National Economy MCQs for Democratic Politics II (Civics) Chapter 1: Power Sharing Chapter 2: Federalism Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements Chapter 6: Political Parties Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy MCQs for Understanding Economic Development (Economics) Chapter 1: Development Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy Chapter 3: Money and Credit Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy Chapter 5: Consumer Rights

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs for Board Exam 2024

Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) is an effective way to prepare for class 10 social science exams. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you practice MCQs effectively:

1. Understand the Syllabus: Familiarize yourself with the syllabus and the topics that will be covered in the social science exam. This will help you focus your preparation and identify the areas where you need more practice.

2. Gather Resources: Collect a variety of study resources, including textbooks, reference books, past question papers, and online sources. You can refer to the best study resources available at the school section of Jagran Josh.

3. Create a Study Plan: Develop a study plan that allocates dedicated time for practising MCQs. Break down the topics into manageable sections and allocate specific days or time slots to practice questions from each topic.

4. Practice Topic-wise: Divide the social science subjects (History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics) into different sections and practice MCQs topic-wise. Start with one topic at a time, answering questions related to that specific topic before moving on to the next.

5. Time Management: Set a time limit for each MCQ set, simulating exam conditions. This will help you practice answering questions within the allotted time, improving your speed and efficiency.

6. Review Mistakes: After attempting a set of MCQs, carefully review your answers. Identify the questions you answered incorrectly and understand why you made those mistakes. Refer back to your study materials to reinforce your understanding of the concepts.

7. Seek Clarification: If you encounter any concepts or questions that you find difficult to understand, don't hesitate to seek clarification from your teacher, classmates, or online resources. It's essential to have a clear understanding of the topics before moving forward.

