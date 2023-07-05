MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Political Parties: Free PDF Download Available!

Class 10 Political Science Political Parties MCQs: Check and download important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Parties chapter here. All questions are from the revised syllabus for 2023-24 session.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Parties: CBSE Class 10 students must understand the importance of MCQs for their board exam preparations. Since MCQs are a fast and efficient way to answer questions, being good at solving MCQs is not only going to help you secure good marks in the section containing the objective type questions but also save you time, which is important on a timed exam. Moreover, MCQs are a good way to assess your knowledge of the subject.

With this article, you will get important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Political Parties. These MCQs have been prepared in line with the reduced CBSE syllabus and the revised edition of NCERT Class 10 SSt Book. All questions are prepared by experienced faculty to provide important and reliable questions’ set for students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Thus, practising with the questions and answers provided here will help you gauge your understanding of the chapter and enhance your confidence for the board exams. You can check and download all questions with answers from this article.

MCQs for Class 10 Political Science Chapter - Political Parties

1.What is a signed document submitted to an officer regarding his/her personal

information?

(a) Affidavit

(b) Declaration

(c) Agreement

(d) Appeal

Answer: (a) Affidavit

2.Berlusconi was the Prime Minister of ________. His company owns TV channels, the most important publishing company, a football club (AC Milan).

(a) Italy

(b) France

(c) Poland

(d) Germany

Answer: (a) Italy

3.How many numbers of parties are registered with The Election Commission of India?

(a) 7100 Parties

(b) Less than 750 parties

(c) 700 parties

(d) More than 750 parties

Answer: (d) More than 750 parties

4.Political parties are allotted symbols by_______?

(a) The government of India

(b) The constitution of India

(c) The party leaders

(d) The Election Commission

Answer: (d) The Election Commission

5.Bahujan Samaj party was founded by_______

(a) B R Ambedkar

(b) Kanshi Ram

(c) Mamta Banerjee

(d) Syama prasad

Answer: (b) Kanshi Ram

6.Which country is an example of a Multi-Party System?

(a) India

(b) United Kingdom

(c) USA

(d) China

Answer: (a) India

7.How many recognised national parties are there in India?

(a) Five

(b) Six

(c) Seven

(d) Eight

Answer: (d) Eight

8.In countries like India, _________ choose candidates for contesting elections.

(a) Top party leaders

(b) Members of party

(c) Supporters of party

(d) Government officers

Answer: (a) Top party leaders

9.Match Column I with Column II and select the correct answer:

Column I Column II 1 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) A.1964 2 Indian National Congress (INC) B. 1980 3 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) C.1885 4 Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPI-M) D. 1999

(a) B, 2.C, 3.D,4.A

(b) 1.C, 2.B, 3.D, 4. A

(c) 1.C, 2.A, 3.B, 4. D

(d) 1.B, 2.C, 3.A, 4. D

Answer: (a) 1.B, 2.C, 3.D, 4.A

10.Which of the following challenges to political party is depicted in this cartoon?

(a) Meaningful choice to the voters

(b) Dynastic succession

(c) Money and muscle power

(d) Lack of internal democracy

Answer: (c) Money and muscle power

11.Match Column I with Column II and select the correct answer:

Column I Column II A. Congress party 1.National Democratic Alliance B. Bharatiya Janata party 2.State party C. Communist party of India 3.United Progressive Alliance D. Telugana Rashtra 4.Left Front

(a) A3, B1, C2, D4

(b) A3, B4, C1, D2

(c) A3, B1, C4, D2

(d) A4, B3, C1, D2

Answer: (c) A3, B1, C4, D2

12.What is the meaning of ‘Alliance’?

(a) Two parties together form the government.

(b) Leftist and Rightist together form the government.

(c) When state and national parties together form the government.

(d) When several parties in a multiparty system join for the purpose of contesting election and winning power

Answer: (d) When several parties in a multiparty system join for the purpose of contesting election and winning power

13.Which of these countries is having Bi-party system?

(a) India

(b) UK

(c) China

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) UK

14.Which of these is a National Party?

(a) INC

(b) CPI

(c) BJP

(d) All of these

Answer: (d) All of these

15.What is the full form of UPA?

(a) United Progressive Alliance

(b) Unique Public Alliance

(c) United Public Alliance

(d) Unique Progressive Alliance

Answer: (a) United Progressive Alliance

Download CBSE Class 10 MCQs for Political Science Chapter - Political Parties

