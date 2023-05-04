CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check List of Deleted Topics for Board Exam 2024

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus includes the list of deleted topics which will not be a part of the CBSE Class 10 Assessment for the 2023-24 session. Students need not prepare these deleted chapters/topics for CBSE Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Social Science syllabus for Class 10 of CBSE Board has been reduced by 30%. Class 10 students who are going to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2023-24 must check the deleted part of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to avoid reading irrelevant content for the board exam preparations. Here, in this article, you can check the chapter-wise list of topics which have been eliminated from the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for the academic session 2023-24. You will also get to know the page numbers of NCERT Books the contents from which will not be considered for CBSE assessment for the 2023-24 session. CBSE Class 10 students are advised to follow the reprinted edition of the NCERT Books to read the revised and rationalised books for the current academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check chapter-wise topics removed from the syllabus below:

Chapter Deleted Topics India and the Contemporary World-II No Deletion Contemporary India – II Chapter - Resources and Development Types of Resources. Chapter - Forest and Wildlife Biodiversity or Biological Diversity Flora and Fauna in India Vanishing Forests Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go? The Himalayan Yew in trouble Project Tiger Chapter - Agriculture Impact of Globalization on Agriculture Chapter -Manufacturing Industries Industry Market Linkage Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry Understanding Economic Development No Deletion Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II Chapter - Democracy and Diversity Full Chapter Chapter - Gender, Religion and Caste image on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics –II - reprinted edition 2020-2021) Chapter - Popular Struggles and Movements Full Chapter Chapter - Challenges to Democracy Full Chapter

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 10 Social Science Book below:

India and the Contemporary World-II No Changes Contemporary India – II Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1 - Resources and Development 2–3 11–12 Types of Resources. Box information Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife 14–18 From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2 Chapter 4 - Agriculture 43–46 Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries 64–66 68–69 71–73 Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5 Appendix 93–94 Appendix II Understanding Economic Development No Deletion Democratic Politics – II Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity 29–38 Full Chapter Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste 46–48 49 Images on page 46, 48 and 49 Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements 57–70 Full Chapter Chapter 6: Political Parties 76 Full page Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy 101–112 Full Chapter

Check below the link to download the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science that is to be followed for the CBSE Board Exam 2024:

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science (Rationalised Book)