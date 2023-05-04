CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check List of Deleted Topics for Board Exam 2024

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Social Science syllabus for Class 10 of CBSE Board has been reduced by 30%. Class 10 students who are going to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2023-24 must check the deleted part of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to avoid reading irrelevant content for the board exam preparations. Here, in this article, you can check the chapter-wise list of topics which have been eliminated from the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for the academic session 2023-24. You will also get to know the page numbers of NCERT Books the contents from which will not be considered for CBSE assessment for the 2023-24 session. CBSE Class 10 students are advised to follow the reprinted edition of the NCERT Books to read the revised and rationalised books for the current academic session.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check chapter-wise topics removed from the syllabus below:
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
India and the Contemporary World-II
|
No Deletion
|
Contemporary India – II
|
Chapter - Resources and Development
|
Types of Resources.
|
Chapter - Forest and Wildlife
|
Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
Flora and Fauna in India
Vanishing Forests
Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?
The Himalayan Yew in trouble
Project Tiger
|
Chapter - Agriculture
|
Impact of Globalization on Agriculture
|
Chapter -Manufacturing Industries
|
Industry Market Linkage
Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry
Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry
|
Understanding Economic Development
|
No Deletion
|
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II
|
Chapter - Democracy and Diversity
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter - Gender, Religion and Caste
|
image on page 46, 48, 49 of
NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics –II
- reprinted edition 2020-2021)
|
Chapter - Popular Struggles and Movements
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter - Challenges to Democracy
|
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 10 Social Science Book below:
|
India and the Contemporary World-II
No Changes
|
Contemporary India – II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1 - Resources and Development
|
2–3
11–12
|
Types of Resources.
Box information
|
Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife
|
14–18
|
From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2
|
Chapter 4 - Agriculture
|
43–46
|
Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture
|
Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries
|
64–66
68–69
71–73
|
Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5
|
Appendix
|
93–94
|
Appendix II
|
Understanding Economic Development No Deletion
|
Democratic Politics – II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity
|
29–38
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste
|
46–48
49
|
Images on page 46, 48 and 49
|
Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements
|
57–70
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: Political Parties
|
76
|
Full page
|
Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy
|
101–112
|
Full Chapter
Check below the link to download the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science that is to be followed for the CBSE Board Exam 2024:
|
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF Download)
