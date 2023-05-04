CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check List of Deleted Topics for Board Exam 2024

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus includes the list of deleted topics which will not be a part of the CBSE Class 10 Assessment for the 2023-24 session. Students need not prepare these deleted chapters/topics for CBSE Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Social Science syllabus for Class 10 of CBSE Board has been reduced by 30%. Class 10 students who are going to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2023-24 must check the deleted part of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to avoid reading irrelevant content for the board exam preparations. Here, in this article, you can check the chapter-wise list of topics which have been eliminated from the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for the academic session 2023-24. You will also get to know the page numbers of NCERT Books the contents from which will not be considered for CBSE assessment for the 2023-24 session. CBSE Class 10 students are advised to follow the reprinted edition of the NCERT Books to read the revised and rationalised books for the current academic session.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check chapter-wise topics removed from the syllabus below:

Chapter

Deleted Topics

India and the Contemporary World-II

No Deletion

Contemporary India – II 

Chapter - Resources and Development

Types of Resources.

 

Chapter - Forest and Wildlife

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity

Flora and Fauna in India

Vanishing Forests

Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?

The Himalayan Yew in trouble

Project Tiger

Chapter - Agriculture

Impact of Globalization on Agriculture

Chapter -Manufacturing Industries

Industry Market Linkage

Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry

Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry

Understanding Economic Development

No Deletion

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II

Chapter - Democracy and Diversity

Full Chapter

Chapter - Gender, Religion and Caste

image on page 46, 48, 49 of

NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics –II

- reprinted edition 2020-2021)

Chapter - Popular Struggles and Movements

Full Chapter

Chapter - Challenges to Democracy

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 10 Social Science Book below:

India and the Contemporary World-II

No Changes

Contemporary India – II 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1 - Resources and Development

2–3

11–12

Types of Resources.

Box information

 

Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife

14–18

From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2

Chapter 4 - Agriculture

43–46

Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture

Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries

64–66

68–69

71–73

Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5

Appendix

93–94

Appendix II

Understanding Economic Development No Deletion

Democratic Politics – II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity

29–38

Full Chapter

Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste

46–48

49

Images on page 46, 48 and 49

Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements

57–70

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: Political Parties

76

Full page

Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy

101–112

Full Chapter

Check below the link to download the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science that is to be followed for the CBSE Board Exam 2024:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF Download)

