Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023-24: Revise 10th SST History, Geography, Economics, Political Science

Social Science Mind Map CBSE Class 10 (Chapter-wise): Check here the mind maps for all chapters of CBSE 10 Social Science i.e. CBSE 10th class History, Geography, Political Science and Economics . These mind maps have been prepared by subject experts based on the revised CBSE SST syllabus 2024 and best source for 2023-24 Board Exam prep.

CBSE Mind Maps for Class 10 Social Science, All Chapters: Social Science mind maps are visual representations of the concepts, ideas, and relationships from the chapters of History, Geography, Political Science and Economics organised in a flowchart-like, inter-connected manner. Mind maps are useful for summarising and understanding how different topics and sub-topics branch out from a main topic. The visual flow of ideas, represented through mind maps, helps students learn better and retain information longer. For subjects of Social Science - History, Geography, Economics and Political Science - mind maps hold a special place because these subjects are heavy on the theoretical side. Therefore, CBSE 10th class SST mind maps can be of great help for understanding the concepts in a chapter and for the quick revision of the syllabus during the exam days.

In this article, we have curated and compiled the mind maps for CBSE Class 10 Social Science, as prepared by our subject experts. You can check here the mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 SST based on the latest CBSE Syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Map 2023-24 PDF Download (All Chapters)

Exam Pattern of Social Science for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024

The exam pattern for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024 has been revised. From 2023-24, the CBSE Class 10 SST question paper will include more competency-based questions, such as multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assertion & reasoning, case studies, source-based integrated questions. 50% weightage has been allocated to the CBQs (competency based questions). This new pattern aims to assess students' problem-solving abilities and will require them to apply their knowledge in various contexts. Knowing the exam pattern will help students plan their preparation effectively, manage their time well, and achieve better results in the exam.

The CBSE 10th Social Science question paper will comprise of 6 Sections and a total of 37 questions

Section A: 20 MCQs Section B: 4 Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Section C: 5 Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Section D: 4 Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 5 marks each. Section E: 3 Case Based Questions (with 3 sub questions), carrying 4 marks each. Section F – 1 Map Based Question, carrying 5 marks. Two parts - one from History (2 marks) and the other from Geography (3 marks).

