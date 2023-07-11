CBSE Development Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Social Science Economics, Download PDF

Development Class 10 Mind Map: Check here the detailed mind map of Economics Chapter 1 Development

CBSE Development Class 10 Mind Map: We all have different areas in which we want to develop and various sectors in the world where we would like to see developments. While the developmental goals for person A could be to buy a laptop, for person B it could be to buy estate. Similarly, people have developmental goals and visions for their family, community, region, state and nation as well. In this article, we will be going through the CBSE Class 10 SST Economics Chapter 1 Development. Here, you will find the mind map  of all the concepts from the chapter for quick learning. Using the mind map given here, you will be able to visualise the complete chapters and all its ideas when you are preparing for the 2024 CBSE Board exams. 

Development Class 10 Mind Map

Check the topics covered under SST Economics from the Development Class 10 concept map CBSE below: 

  • Introduction
  • What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals
  • Income and Other Goals
  • National Development
  • How to Compare Different Counties or States?
  • Income and Other Criteria
  • Public Facilities
  • Sustainability of Development

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

