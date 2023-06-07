CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023 Mind Map: History Chapter 3 The Making of A Global World (Download PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Map Making of A Global World : Get a comprehensive mind map of History Chapter 3 from the latest 10th class Social Science 2023-24 syllabus. Download the PDF of this mind map for free and also find the latest curriculum and updated NCERT textbook.

CBSE Social Science Class 10 Chapter 3 Mind Map: Globalisation has a long history, starting from but not limited to trade, migration of people in search of employment, food, movement of capital, etc. The interconnection between different parts of the world today has evolved through decades. CBSE Class 10 Social Science’s History Chapter 3 is about these different phases of the globalisation of the world. Using the Mind map given here, students will be able to easily meorise the concepts given in the chapter in a visual way. This will also help them memorise this for long term which is better than rot-learning.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter 3

Check the various topics covered under Chapter 3 Making of A Global World from CBSE 10th Class Social Science below:

1 The Pre-modern World

1.2 Food Travels: Spaghetti and Potato

1.3 Conquest, Disease and Trade

2 The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)

2.1 A World Economy Takes Shape

2.2 Role of Technology

2.3 Late nineteenth-century Colonialism

2.4 Rinderpest, or the Cattle Plague

2.4 Indentured Labour Migration from India

2.5 Indian Entrepreneurs Abroad

2.6 Indian Trade, Colonialism and the Global System

3 The Inter-war Economy

3.1 Wartime Transformations

3.2 Post-war Recovery

3.3 Rise of Mass Production and Consumption

3.4 The Great Depression

3.5 India and the Great Depression

4 Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-war Era

4.1 Post-war Settlement and the Bretton Woods Institutions

4.2 The Early Post-war Years

4.3 Decolonisation and Independence

4.4 End of Bretton Woods and the Beginning of ‘Globalisation’

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter 3 Mind Map

Also Read: