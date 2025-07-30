RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 Link Activated: Check Official Link and Revised Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the RRB NTPC Undergraduate mock test link for candidates. The RRB NTPC UG exam pattern has also been updated with section-wise marks. As per the revised pattern, the Maths section is allotted 30 marks, General Awareness carries 40 marks, and General Intelligence & Reasoning is worth 30 marks. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam will have a total of 100 questions for 100 marks, with a duration of 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates). The exam will be held in three shifts daily. The RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip has been released, and the admit card is expected to be available from August 3, 2025. The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Check more details about RRB NTPC UG Mock Test and get official link here.

RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 Link The RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access the link to practice the updated test format and get familiar with the latest pattern before the exam. Check the official link for RRB NTPC Mock Test below:

RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 Link Click Here to Attempt How to Attempt RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025? Candidates can easily take the RRB NTPC Undergraduate mock test by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official RRB website. Step 2: Click on the ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’ available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your login credentials (registration number and password). Step 4: The RRB NTPC UG mock test will open on your screen. Step 5: Click on ‘Start Test’ and begin attempting the questions. Also Check: RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025

RRB NTPC Last Minute Preparation Tips Benefits of Attempting RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 Candidates should attempt the RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 to prepare better and gain confidence for the exam. The following are rhe benefits of attempting mock test”