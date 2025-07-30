RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 Link Activated: Check Official Link and Revised Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
The RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 link is now active to help candidates practice the updated exam pattern. The CBT 1 exam will have 100 questions for 100 marks in 90 minutes. The RRB NTPC city intimation slip is out. The CBT 1 exam runs from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Candidates can check more details about mock test and get official link in this article.

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 12:55 IST
RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the RRB NTPC Undergraduate mock test link for candidates. The RRB NTPC UG exam pattern has also been updated with section-wise marks. As per the revised pattern, the Maths section is allotted 30 marks, General Awareness carries 40 marks, and General Intelligence & Reasoning is worth 30 marks. 

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam will have a total of 100 questions for 100 marks, with a duration of 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates). The exam will be held in three shifts daily.

The RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip has been released, and the admit card is expected to be available from August 3, 2025. The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025. Check more details about RRB NTPC UG Mock Test and get official link here.

RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025

The RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 is now live for candidates preparing for the upcoming exam. This mock test is designed to help aspirants understand the revised exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme. It covers all sections including Maths, General Awareness, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. 

Candidates can improve time management, accuracy, and confidence before appearing for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam by practicing the mock test. Attempting these tests regularly is a smart way to assess your preparation level and boost your performance.

RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 Link

The RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access the link to practice the updated test format and get familiar with the latest pattern before the exam. Check the official link for RRB NTPC Mock Test below:

Click Here to Attempt

How to Attempt RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025?

Candidates can easily take the RRB NTPC Undergraduate mock test by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (registration number and password).

Step 4: The RRB NTPC UG mock test will open on your screen.

Step 5: Click on ‘Start Test’ and begin attempting the questions.

Benefits of Attempting RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025

Candidates should attempt the RRB NTPC UG Mock Test 2025 to prepare better and gain confidence for the exam. The following are rhe benefits of attempting mock test”

  • Understand the RRB NTPC Exam Pattern and marking scheme easily.

  • Improve time management by practicing under exam conditions.

  • Identify weak areas that need more focus and preparation.

  • Enhance accuracy and speed through regular practice.

  • Build confidence by experiencing a real exam-like environment.

  • Help in track progress and refine preparation strategy.

RRB NTPC UG Revised Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam consists of questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. This stage is qualifying in nature and is designed to test knowledge at the Class 10, Class 12, and graduation levels. Candidates must clear this stage to move to the next phase. Check the revised exam pattern in the table below:

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Awareness

40

40

90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)

Mathematics

30

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

30

Total

100

100

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

