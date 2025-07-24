Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
50 Vocabulary Words for Class 6 to 8 Students with Meanings and Sentences

To learn new vocabulary words for Class 6 to 8 students is necessary for their growth and in this article the students will get to learn new words daily with Meanings and Sentences which will help them understand how to make a sentence using that word.  

Jul 25, 2025, 13:16 IST

Are you students prepared to improve your English and impress your teachers? Learning new words gives you mental superpowers that help you comprehend more complicated concepts and communicate more clearly. Increasing one's vocabulary is an essential step for children in Classes 6–8 to succeed academically and develop their communication skills.

The goal of this special news report is to assist you in doing just that! We have carefully selected 50 outstanding vocabulary terms that are both practical and fascinating to learn. You will get a clear example sentence that demonstrates how to use each term along with its basic definition.

Why Learning Vocabulary Matters for School Students?

The basic building blocks of language are thought of as vocabulary. As you face additional challenges, your thoughts may become more sophisticated and potent. A broad vocabulary makes you:

  • Improve the Way You Read: Read textbooks, news articles, and stories more easily.

  • Write More Effectively: When composing essays or other assignments, express your ideas clearly and creatively.

  • Improve Your Communication Skills: Communicate clearly when giving presentations and speeches.

  • Improve Your Thoughts: Develop your critical thinking skills and gain insight into challenging concepts.

either get ready to go on a word-learning adventure, either bookmark this site or grab a pen and paper!

50 Vocabulary Words for Class 6–8 Students

Here are 50 vocabulary words that will significantly boost your English prowess:

S.No.

Word

Meaning

Sentence

1

Ache

A continuous, dull pain.

After the long run, her legs began to ache.

2

Brisk

Quick and active; energetic.

We took a brisk walk in the cool morning air.

3

Cautious

Careful to avoid potential problems or dangers.

He was cautious when crossing the busy road.

4

Dainty

Delicately small and pretty.

The bird left tiny, dainty footprints in the snow.

5

Eager

Strongly wanting to do or have something.

The students were eager to start their summer vacation.

6

Fierce

Having or displaying an intense or ferocious aggressiveness.

The tiger let out a fierce roar that echoed through the jungle.

7

Gleam

Shine brightly, especially with reflected light.

The newly polished floor began to gleam under the sunlight.

8

Hasty

Done with excessive speed or urgency; hurried.

Making a hasty decision can sometimes lead to mistakes.

9

Idle

Not active or in use; doing nothing.

It's important not to leave your bike idle for too long, or it might rust.

10

Jubilant

Feeling or expressing great happiness and triumph.

The crowd was jubilant after their team won the championship.

11

Keen

Having or showing eagerness or enthusiasm.

She has a keen interest in science and loves to experiment.

12

Luminous

Emitting or reflecting light; shining.

The moon was luminous in the night sky.

13

Nimble

Quick and light in movement or action.

The gymnast was incredibly nimble as she performed her routine.

14

Obscure

Not discovered or known about; uncertain.

The ancient text contained many obscure symbols.

15

Ponder

Think about (something) carefully, especially before making a decision or reaching a conclusion.

He took a moment to ponder the difficult question.

16

Quiver

Tremble or shake with a slight rapid motion.

Her lip began to quiver as she tried to hold back tears.

17

Resilient

Able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions.

Despite the setbacks, the team proved to be incredibly resilient.

18

Serene

Calm, peaceful, and untroubled; tranquil.

The lake looked so serene in the early morning light.

19

Timid

Showing a lack of courage or confidence; easily frightened.

The timid deer ran away when it heard the approaching footsteps.

20

Vivid

Producing powerful feelings or strong, clear images in the mind.

She had a vivid dream that she could fly.

21

Wander

To walk or move in a leisurely or aimless way.

We decided to wander through the old market.

22

Yawn

An involuntary opening of the mouth and deep inhalation of air.

He couldn't stop himself from letting out a big yawn.

23

Zealous

Having or showing great energy or enthusiasm in pursuit of a cause or objective.

The zealous fans cheered loudly for their team.

24

Abrupt

Sudden and unexpected.

The car came to an abrupt stop.

25

Benevolent

Well meaning and kindly.

The benevolent king was loved by his people.

26

Commence

To begin or start.

The ceremony will commence at 10 AM.

27

Deteriorate

To become progressively worse.

Without proper care, the old building began to deteriorate.

28

Eloquent

Fluent or persuasive in speaking or writing.

The speaker gave an eloquent speech about peace.

29

Falter

To lose strength or momentum.

Her voice began to falter as she told the sad story.

30

Grim

Unpleasant or dreadful.

The news from the war zone was very grim.

31

Humble

Having or showing a modest or low estimate of one's own importance.

Despite his success, he remained humble.

32

Immaculate

Perfectly clean, neat, or tidy.

Her kitchen was always immaculate.

33

Jovial

Cheerful and friendly.

His jovial nature made him popular with everyone.

34

Kinetic

Relating to or resulting from motion.

The sculpture was a kinetic artwork, moving with the breeze.

35

Linger

To stay in a place longer than necessary.

The smell of fresh cookies seemed to linger in the air.

36

Meager

Lacking in quantity or quality; sparse.

They had only a meager amount of food left.

37

Nurture

To care for and encourage the growth or development of.

It's important to nurture young plants to help them grow strong.

38

Opportune

Well-chosen or particularly favorable or appropriate.

This is an opportune moment to start a new project.

39

Precarious

Not securely held or in position; dangerously likely to fall or collapse.

The climber found himself in a precarious situation on the cliff.

40

Quell

To put an end to (a rebellion or other disorder) typically by the use of force.

The police were called to quell the disturbance.

41

Radiant

Emitting rays of light; shining or glowing brightly.

The bride looked radiant in her white dress.

42

Squalid

Extremely dirty and unpleasant, especially as a result of poverty or neglect.

The old house was in a squalid condition.

43

Taper

Diminish or reduce in thickness toward one end.

The artist used a brush that would taper to a fine point.

44

Unkempt

Having an untidy or dishevelled appearance.

His hair was unkempt after a long night.

45

Venture

To dare to go or do something dangerous or uncertain.

They decided to venture into the dense forest.

46

Wither

To cause it to become dry and shriveled.

The flowers began to wither in the intense heat.

47

Xenophobia

Dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries.

Education can help to combat xenophobia and promote understanding.

48

Yield

Produce or provide (a natural, agricultural, or industrial product).

The apple tree will yield a good harvest this year.

49

Zenith

The time at which something is most powerful or successful.

He was at the zenith of his career.

50

Absolve

To declare someone free from guilt, obligation, or punishment.

The court decided to absolve him of all charges.

How to Make Use of These Words?

Try to use these words in everyday writing and speech situations.

  • Make some flash cards: Write the definition of the word and a statement on one side.

  • Keep reading: More new words will inevitably appear as you read more.

  • Make sure a Word document is current. Make a note of new terms you come across and their definitions.

  • Try Out Your Friends: See who can use the most new terms in a day during a fun competition!

Regular practice and use of these new terms can quickly increase your speaking and writing accuracy and confidence. So embrace the power of words, and your English will improve dramatically!

