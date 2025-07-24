S.No. Word Meaning Sentence

1 Ache A continuous, dull pain. After the long run, her legs began to ache.

2 Brisk Quick and active; energetic. We took a brisk walk in the cool morning air.

3 Cautious Careful to avoid potential problems or dangers. He was cautious when crossing the busy road.

4 Dainty Delicately small and pretty. The bird left tiny, dainty footprints in the snow.

5 Eager Strongly wanting to do or have something. The students were eager to start their summer vacation.

6 Fierce Having or displaying an intense or ferocious aggressiveness. The tiger let out a fierce roar that echoed through the jungle.

7 Gleam Shine brightly, especially with reflected light. The newly polished floor began to gleam under the sunlight.

8 Hasty Done with excessive speed or urgency; hurried. Making a hasty decision can sometimes lead to mistakes.

9 Idle Not active or in use; doing nothing. It's important not to leave your bike idle for too long, or it might rust.

10 Jubilant Feeling or expressing great happiness and triumph. The crowd was jubilant after their team won the championship.

11 Keen Having or showing eagerness or enthusiasm. She has a keen interest in science and loves to experiment.

12 Luminous Emitting or reflecting light; shining. The moon was luminous in the night sky.

13 Nimble Quick and light in movement or action. The gymnast was incredibly nimble as she performed her routine.

14 Obscure Not discovered or known about; uncertain. The ancient text contained many obscure symbols.

15 Ponder Think about (something) carefully, especially before making a decision or reaching a conclusion. He took a moment to ponder the difficult question.

16 Quiver Tremble or shake with a slight rapid motion. Her lip began to quiver as she tried to hold back tears.

17 Resilient Able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions. Despite the setbacks, the team proved to be incredibly resilient.

18 Serene Calm, peaceful, and untroubled; tranquil. The lake looked so serene in the early morning light.

19 Timid Showing a lack of courage or confidence; easily frightened. The timid deer ran away when it heard the approaching footsteps.

20 Vivid Producing powerful feelings or strong, clear images in the mind. She had a vivid dream that she could fly.

21 Wander To walk or move in a leisurely or aimless way. We decided to wander through the old market.

22 Yawn An involuntary opening of the mouth and deep inhalation of air. He couldn't stop himself from letting out a big yawn.

23 Zealous Having or showing great energy or enthusiasm in pursuit of a cause or objective. The zealous fans cheered loudly for their team.

24 Abrupt Sudden and unexpected. The car came to an abrupt stop.

25 Benevolent Well meaning and kindly. The benevolent king was loved by his people.

26 Commence To begin or start. The ceremony will commence at 10 AM.

27 Deteriorate To become progressively worse. Without proper care, the old building began to deteriorate.

28 Eloquent Fluent or persuasive in speaking or writing. The speaker gave an eloquent speech about peace.

29 Falter To lose strength or momentum. Her voice began to falter as she told the sad story.

30 Grim Unpleasant or dreadful. The news from the war zone was very grim.

31 Humble Having or showing a modest or low estimate of one's own importance. Despite his success, he remained humble.

32 Immaculate Perfectly clean, neat, or tidy. Her kitchen was always immaculate.

33 Jovial Cheerful and friendly. His jovial nature made him popular with everyone.

34 Kinetic Relating to or resulting from motion. The sculpture was a kinetic artwork, moving with the breeze.

35 Linger To stay in a place longer than necessary. The smell of fresh cookies seemed to linger in the air.

36 Meager Lacking in quantity or quality; sparse. They had only a meager amount of food left.

37 Nurture To care for and encourage the growth or development of. It's important to nurture young plants to help them grow strong.

38 Opportune Well-chosen or particularly favorable or appropriate. This is an opportune moment to start a new project.

39 Precarious Not securely held or in position; dangerously likely to fall or collapse. The climber found himself in a precarious situation on the cliff.

40 Quell To put an end to (a rebellion or other disorder) typically by the use of force. The police were called to quell the disturbance.

41 Radiant Emitting rays of light; shining or glowing brightly. The bride looked radiant in her white dress.

42 Squalid Extremely dirty and unpleasant, especially as a result of poverty or neglect. The old house was in a squalid condition.

43 Taper Diminish or reduce in thickness toward one end. The artist used a brush that would taper to a fine point.

44 Unkempt Having an untidy or dishevelled appearance. His hair was unkempt after a long night.

45 Venture To dare to go or do something dangerous or uncertain. They decided to venture into the dense forest.

46 Wither To cause it to become dry and shriveled. The flowers began to wither in the intense heat.

47 Xenophobia Dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries. Education can help to combat xenophobia and promote understanding.

48 Yield Produce or provide (a natural, agricultural, or industrial product). The apple tree will yield a good harvest this year.

49 Zenith The time at which something is most powerful or successful. He was at the zenith of his career.