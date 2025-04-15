Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 RELEASED: The ICSE board has made available the revised and latest subject-wise syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Students can access the latest Class 9 syllabus here for the academic year 2025-26. The ICSE board revises the syllabus every year. 

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 24, 2025, 17:48 IST
ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise FREE PDF
ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise FREE PDF

ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the latest syllabus for Class 9 for the academic year 2025-26. This revised curriculum includes changes in several areas to enhance the classroom environment and align it with contemporary academic expectations. It is recommended that students carefully review the updated curriculum to understand the changes and prepare for their upcoming exams appropriately. The CICSEE has a reputation for being committed to offering a well-rounded education and for frequently updating its curriculum to reflect educational needs that are evolving.

ICSE Board Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: Revised Syllabus

For the 2025–2026 school year, the ICSE Class 9 syllabus has been updated by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE). These changes are intended to improve the educational process and stay current with changing standards. Students must thoroughly examine the most recent curriculum to adjust their preparation. The updated curriculum for the topics below guarantees a more thorough and organised academic approach in the next session.

ICSE Board Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download PDF

In the table below, the ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026 for all the subjects has been provided along with a PDF download link for each one of them. Check the subject-wise syllabus for all streams here. 

ICSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26

To get the rest of the syllabus, click on this link: Click Here

Now that the students have the syllabus with them, they can easily download the PDF and start preparing to score well. For any updates or queries, students can leave their comments here. 

Other Related Links

 

 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News