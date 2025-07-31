SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Group C and D City Slip PDF - Link Here

SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on July 31, 2025 for the upcoming Group C and D examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 7 and 8, 2025 respectively. The SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025 is an important document that informs candidates about their exam city and date, further helping them plan travel and logistics in advance. A direct link is provided below to check SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025.

SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025: Direct Link to Download

The SSC Steno City Slip Link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their city of examination from July 31, 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Stenographer city slip 2025.