SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Group C and D City Slip PDF - Link Here

SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on July 31, 2025 for the upcoming Group C and D examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 7 and 8, 2025 respectively. The SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025 is an important document that informs candidates about their exam city and date, further helping them plan travel and logistics in advance. A direct link is provided below to check SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025.
SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025: Direct Link to Download
The SSC Steno City Slip Link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their city of examination from July 31, 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Stenographer city slip 2025.
|
SSC Stenographer City Slip 2025
SSC Steno City Slip 2025: Overview
SSC is conducting the Steno exam to recruit eligible candidates for Group C and Group D posts. The Steno city intimation slip link has been activated on the official website. Check the table below for SSC Steno 2025 City Slip Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
1590 Posts
|
City Slip Release Date
|
July 31, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
6th, 7th, and 8th August 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
4 Days Before Exam Date
|
Official Website
|
Purpose of City Slip
|
To inform candidates about exam city and date
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration ID and Password
How to Download SSC Steno City Intimation Slip 2025?
The SSC Steno city slip is a preliminary document released before the admit card that informs candidates about their exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the above link or by following the simple steps listed below
Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
SSC Stenographer Slip will be displayed on the screen
Verify the details and download it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation