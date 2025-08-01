CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025: Check Prelims and Mains Paper Pattern, Marks and Duration

SBI PO Prelims Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Candidates buckling up for the exam must know the SBI PO Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme. The prelims exam carries 100 marks, and the mains exam will be conducted for 250 marks. Get complete details on SBI PO Exam Pattern here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 1, 2025, 16:03 IST
SBI PO Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains, Check Marking Scheme
SBI PO Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains, Check Marking Scheme

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025: The State Bank of India is all set to conduct Prelims exam on August 2, 4, and 5 to fill 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must review the selection process, exam pattern, and marking scheme before commencing the preparation. The SBI PO selection procedure is generally structured into three stages such as prelims, mains, and interview. Familiarity with the paper pattern and syllabus of each stage can help you build an exam-oriented strategy and improve your chances of success in the exam.
SBI PO prelims will be conducted for 100 marks, while the mains exam carries a total of 250 marks. There shall also be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective papers of both stages. Read on to find detailed information on the SBI PO Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme on this page.

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights

SBI have announced the exam pattern and marking scheme for Probationary Officers in the advertisement. Aspirants should first understand the exam requirements carefully and then select the books and other study resources for preparation. Here is the overview of the SBI PO 2025 tabulated below for reference purposes.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Probationary Officers

Vacancies

541

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Exam Date

August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 (Prelims)

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 100

Mains: 250

Negative Marking

Yes

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 for Prelims

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the SBI PO selection process. It is an online screening test, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The overall test duration shall be 1 hour, with separate timings for each section. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the prelims exam. No sectional cut-off will be there in the prelims exam. Applicants numbering 10 times (approx.) of the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the Main Examination. Check the detailed SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 for the prelims exam shared below.

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

40

100

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

30

20 minutes

Total

100

1 hour

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 for Mains

The mains exam is the second stage of the SBI PO selection process. The SBI PO main examination will be administered online, comprising both objective and descriptive papers. Objective tests will carry 200 marks, and the Descriptive test will be conducted for 50 marks. The Descriptive test will be held immediately after the Objective test is over, and the Descriptive test will require candidates to type their answers on the computer.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the objective papers of the mains exam. Aspirants will have to achieve minimum qualifying marks in each subject, i.e. Test I, II, III, IV & Descriptive paper individually in the main exams. Aspirants numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be called to appear for Phase-III. Check the detailed SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025 for the mains exam shared below.

Test

Subject

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

Objective

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

40

60

50 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

30

60

45 minutes

General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge

60

60

45 minutes

English Language

40

20

40 minutes

Total

170

200

3 hours

Descriptive Paper

Communication Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing

3

50

30 minutes

SBI PO Interview 2025

The third phase of the SBI PO selection process includes a Psychometric test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview. The Bank will conduct a Psychometric test for personality profiling of all the main qualified candidates. The test result will be placed before the Interview panel to help them gain a broader perspective on the candidates. Given below are the weightages of components included in the SBI PO interview round.

Test Structure

Maximum Marks

Group Exercise

20

Interview

30

Total

50

SBI PO Final Selection 2025

Candidates will have to clear both Phase II and Phase III separately. The marks secured in the Main Examination (Phase-II) will be added to the marks secured in Phase-III for the final merit list preparation. The scores obtained in the prelims exam (Phase I) will not be counted in the final selection. The marks secured in Phase-II (Main Examination) and Phase-III (Group Exercise & Interview) will be normalised to 100 marks as given below.

Test

Main Examination (written Test) (objective & descriptive)

Group Exercise & Interview

Total

Maximum Marks

250

50

300

Normalized Marks

75

25

100

Note: The final merit list will be prepared after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Selection will be done from the top merit-ranked aspirants in each category. 

SBI PO Marking Scheme 2025

The SBI PO 2025 exam follows a simple marking scheme. As per the official notification, there shall be negative marking for wrong answers in the objective papers of the prelims and mains exams. For every incorrect answer, a 1/4th mark will be deducted to arrive at the corrected score. There shall be no negative marking for unanswered questions. Check the detailed SBI PO Marking Scheme for the Prelims exam below.

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Per Correct Answer

Negative Marking for every wrong answer

English Language

40

+1 mark

-1/4th mark

Quantitative Aptitude

30

+1 mark

-1/4th mark

Reasoning Ability

30

+1 mark

-1/4th mark

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News