UP TGT Science Important Questions 2025: Practice Topic‑Wise MCQs

UP TGT Science Important Questions: The UP TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) Science exam for 2025 is a 125‑question multiple‑choice test. The maximum marks for 125 questions is 500 marks (4 marks per question), with no negative marking. The exam duration is 2 hours.

The Science syllabus covers four broad domains: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science, including core concepts like Newton’s laws, atomic structure, cell biology, genetics, ecology, and simple machines.

To perform well, aspirants should extensively practice previous year question papers and topic‑wise MCQs. Reliable resources include PDFs with solved PYQs, question banks, and mock test series. Structured revision and time‑bound practice improve accuracy and concept retention. Important Questions for UP TGT Science 2025

The important questions are structured in a manner that the aspirants will get immense help in their preparation. The answers are also provided with the questions.Here are topic‑wise selected MCQs based on recurring and high‑yield areas:

Q1. (Physics - Mechanics) A body moves with uniform acceleration. Which graph among distance vs. time, velocity vs. time, and acceleration vs. time is a straight line?

(a) Distance-time graph

(b) Velocity-time graph

(c) Acceleration-time graph

(d) All of the above

Answer: Option (b) Q2. (Chemistry - Atomic Structure) Which of the following is not part of Dalton’s atomic theory?

(a) Atoms of same element are identical

(b) Atoms are indivisible

(c) Atoms of different elements can form compounds in fixed ratios

(d) Atoms contain sub‑atomic particles

Answer: Option (d) Q3. (Biology - Cell Biology) Which organelle is known as the ‘powerhouse of the cell’?

(a) Nucleus

(b) Ribosome

(c) Mitochondria

(d) Endoplasmic reticulum

Answer: Option (c)

Q4. (Environmental Science - Ecology) Which term describes a community of living organisms interacting with the non‑living environment in a system?

(a) Biome

(b) Biota

(c) Ecosystem

(d) Biosphere

Answer: Option (c) Q5. (Physics - Optics) Which law states that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection?

(a) Snell’s law

(b) Huygens’ principle

(c) Law of reflection

(d) Prism formula

Answer: Option (c) Q6. (Chemistry - Acids & Bases) The pH of pure water at 25 °C is:

(a) 6

(b) 7

(c) 8

(d) Depends on atmospheric pressure

Answer: Option (b) Q7. (Biology - Genetics) Mendel’s law of independent assortment applies when:

(a) Genes are on different chromosomes

(b) Genes are linked

(c) Genes are dominant

(d) Only homozygous parents bred

Answer: Option (a) Q8. (Thermodynamics / Heat) Which mode of heat transfer does not require a medium?

(a) Conduction

(b) Convection

(c) Radiation

(d) None of these

Answer: Option (c)

Q9. (Simple Machines) A machine that reduces force by increasing distance moved is known as:

(a) Lever

(b) Pulley

(c) Wheel and axle

(d) All of above

Answer: Option (d) Q10. (Environmental Chemistry) Which gas contributes most to the greenhouse effect?

(a) Oxygen

(b) Nitrogen

(c) Carbon dioxide

(d) Argon

Answer: Option (c) UP TGT Science Subject‑Wise Focus & Practice Strategy An aspirant is required to focus on each subject of the UP TGT Science syllabus carefully and equally. There are certain topics in each subject which are being asked frequently in the previous year exam. Candidates must also check the previous year question papers to align their strategy. Here are some of the important topics given for each subject:

Physics: Focus on mechanics (Newton’s laws, motion graphs), heat & thermodynamics, waves, light, electricity and magnetism.

Chemistry: Prepare atomic structure, periodic table, chemical bonding, acids & bases, environmental chemistry, reactions and pollution.

Biology: Cover cell biology, physiology of plants and humans, genetics, evolution, ecology, biodiversity and conservation.

Environmental Science: Understand ecosystems, types of pollution, conservation strategies, sustainable practices, human impacts.

Benefits of Practising Questions Aspirants need to understand that in order to qualify the exam, only the knowledge won’t work for them. They need to apply that knowledge to check their level of preparedness for the exam. Solving MCQs will help them immensely in analysing their level of preparation. Strategy Benefit Solve past year papers Understand question types, topic weightage & time constraints Use topic‑wise MCQ banks Build depth in specific areas and reinforce weaker topics Simulate full mock tests Improve stamina and time management for 2-hour format Review mistakes thoroughly Identify conceptual gaps and avoid repeating errors Also Check: UP TGT English Important Questions Preparation Tips for TGT Science Exam Download and bookmark the official UP TGT Science syllabus PDF from UPSESSB and review it often to stay aligned with exam expectations.

Structure study with a balanced schedule covering Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science, rotating focus daily.

Maintain flashcards for formulas, definitions, diagrams, and cladograms for review.

Set weekly goals: for instance, 5 full mocks plus revision quizzes in each discipline.