UP TGT English Important Questions 2025: Practice Topic‑Wise MCQs

UP TGT English Important Questions: The UP TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) English exam for 2025 follows the standard pattern of 125 MCQs to be completed in 2 hours, with a total of 500 marks and no negative marking. The English paper is divided broadly into Language (grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, prepositions, tenses, narration, punctuation, transformation) and Literature (literary forms, major authors and their works, poetry, plays).

The candidates who are preparing for the exam are required to practice high‑frequency and previous year questions. This helps identify repeated themes and common pitfalls. Solving mock tests, previous year papers is highly recommended to refine accuracy and time management. Aspirants can also check the free mock tests available on various websites or they can purchase the courses offered by coaching institutes.

Important Questions for UP TGT English 2025 Here are selected important MCQs drawn from previous years and high‑yield topics, with detailed answers: Q1. Which of the following works is a novelette written by John Galsworthy?

(a) The Skin Game

(b) The Second Mrs Tanqueray

(c) The Apple Tree

(d) The Eldest Son

Answer: Option (c)

Q2. From which poem of William Wordsworth is the line “Our birth is but a sleep and a forgetting” taken?

(a) Intimations of Immortality from Recollections of Early Childhood

(b) Upon Westminster Bridge

(c) Lucy

(d) The World Is Too Much with Us

Answer: Option (a)

Q3. In William Wordsworth's The Solitary Reaper, the “Solitary Highland Lass” refers to:

(a) A girl from Ireland

(b) A girl from Scotland

(c) A girl from Arabia

(d) None of the above

Answer: Option (b)

Q4. In the opening invocation of Paradise Lost, “‘Oreb’ refers to:”

(a) Spirit

(b) Siloa

(c) Mt. Horeb

(d) Aonian

Answer: Option (c)



Q5. Who is often called ‘The Poetical Son of Spenser’?

(a) John Milton

(b) William Shakespeare

(c) Alfred, Lord Tennyson

(d) John Galsworthy

Answer: Option (a)

Q6. In his blind state, with which figure does Milton not compare himself?

(a) Blind Thamyris

(b) Blind Maeonides

(c) Tiresias and Phineas

(d) Lycidas

Answer: Option (d)

Q7. Which play is a social satire on fashion and fads of the day?

(a) A Midsummer Night’s Dream

(b) Antony and Cleopatra

(c) Love’s Labour’s Lost

(d) As You Like It

Answer: Option (c)

Q8. Which play was omitted from Shakespeare’s First Folio?

(a) Macbeth

(b) Pericles

(c) A Midsummer Night’s Dream

(d) Titus Andronicus

Answer: Option (b)

Q9. Which is not a synonym of “frenzy”?

(a) Rage

(b) Gulle

(c) Excitement

(d) Enthusiasm

Answer: Option (b)



Q10. Which pair is mismatched in the masculine‑feminine gender sequence?

(a) Boar : Sow

(b) Buck : Doe

(c) Fox : Vixen

(d) Buck Rabbit : Pea Rabbit

Answer: Option (d).

UP TGT English Exam: Topic‑Wise Focus & Practice Strategy Candidates are advised to prepare for the exam topic-wise i.e., they should go about preparing and studying one topic at a time like they can either start with English Language first or English Literature.

Language (Grammar & Usage):

Focus on common error areas: preposition usage, tense consistency, punctuation, forms of narration, transformation, and vocabulary. Many coaching materials and online banks include such frequently tested questions .

Literature (Poetry & Prose):

Important authors such as Wordsworth, Milton, Shakespeare are frequently tested. Familiarize yourself with key poems, famous lines, literary terms, and historical context. How to Make the Most of Practice Questions for UP TGT Exam Practising mock questions will give an edge to the candidates over those candidates who are just sticking to the reading part and not doing any question practice.

Strategy Benefit Solve previous year papers Understand question pattern, difficulty, and topic recurrence Use online question banks Offers large question volume with solutions and revision support Simulate full-length tests Build stamina and improve time management in a 2‑hour format Review mistakes thoroughly Identify conceptual gaps and eliminate repeat errors Preparation Tips for UP TGT English Exam Start with the syllabus outline: split study sessions between Language and Literature as given in the official UP TGT English syllabus 2025 .

Practice mock tests regularly- five full tests per week can dramatically improve your accuracy and timing.

Use quick revision tools like flashcards for vocabulary, idioms, author–work matching.

Revisit tough topics and review previous mistakes every few days.