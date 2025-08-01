CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP TGT English Important Questions 2025: Practice Topic‑Wise MCQs

UP TGT English Important Questions: The UP TGT English exam, which now stands postponed till further notice is conducted for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers. Candidates need to practice more questions and give more mock tests in order to qualify the exam. In this article, we have provided some of the important questions for the TGT English exam from language and literature topics.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 1, 2025, 17:08 IST
Important Questions for UP TGT English Exam
Important Questions for UP TGT English Exam

UP TGT English Important Questions: The UP TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) English exam for 2025 follows the standard pattern of 125 MCQs to be completed in 2 hours, with a total of 500 marks and no negative marking. The English paper is divided broadly into Language (grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, prepositions, tenses, narration, punctuation, transformation) and Literature (literary forms, major authors and their works, poetry, plays).
The candidates who are preparing for the exam are required to practice high‑frequency and previous year questions. This helps identify repeated themes and common pitfalls. Solving mock tests, previous year papers is highly recommended to refine accuracy and time management. Aspirants can also check the free mock tests available on various websites or they can purchase the courses offered by coaching institutes.

Important Questions for UP TGT English 2025

Here are selected important MCQs drawn from previous years and high‑yield topics, with detailed answers:

Q1. Which of the following works is a novelette written by John Galsworthy?
(a) The Skin Game
(b) The Second Mrs Tanqueray
(c) The Apple Tree
(d) The Eldest Son
Answer: Option (c)


Q2. From which poem of William Wordsworth is the line “Our birth is but a sleep and a forgetting” taken?
(a) Intimations of Immortality from Recollections of Early Childhood
(b) Upon Westminster Bridge
(c) Lucy
(d) The World Is Too Much with Us
Answer: Option (a)


Q3. In William Wordsworth's The Solitary Reaper, the “Solitary Highland Lass” refers to:
(a) A girl from Ireland
(b) A girl from Scotland
(c) A girl from Arabia
(d) None of the above
Answer: Option (b)


Q4. In the opening invocation of Paradise Lost, “‘Oreb’ refers to:”
(a) Spirit
(b) Siloa
(c) Mt. Horeb
(d) Aonian
Answer: Option (c)


Q5. Who is often called ‘The Poetical Son of Spenser’?
(a) John Milton
(b) William Shakespeare
(c) Alfred, Lord Tennyson
(d) John Galsworthy
Answer: Option (a)


Q6. In his blind state, with which figure does Milton not compare himself?
(a) Blind Thamyris
(b) Blind Maeonides
(c) Tiresias and Phineas
(d) Lycidas
Answer: Option (d)


Q7. Which play is a social satire on fashion and fads of the day?
(a) A Midsummer Night’s Dream
(b) Antony and Cleopatra
(c) Love’s Labour’s Lost
(d) As You Like It
Answer: Option (c)


Q8. Which play was omitted from Shakespeare’s First Folio?
(a) Macbeth
(b) Pericles
(c) A Midsummer Night’s Dream
(d) Titus Andronicus
Answer: Option (b)


Q9. Which is not a synonym of “frenzy”?
(a) Rage
(b) Gulle
(c) Excitement
(d) Enthusiasm
Answer: Option (b)

Q10. Which pair is mismatched in the masculine‑feminine gender sequence?
(a) Boar : Sow
(b) Buck : Doe
(c) Fox : Vixen
(d) Buck Rabbit : Pea Rabbit
Answer: Option (d).

UP TGT English Exam: Topic‑Wise Focus & Practice Strategy

Candidates are advised to prepare for the exam topic-wise i.e., they should go about preparing and studying one topic at a time like they can either start with English Language first or English Literature.
Language (Grammar & Usage):
Focus on common error areas: preposition usage, tense consistency, punctuation, forms of narration, transformation, and vocabulary. Many coaching materials and online banks include such frequently tested questions .
Literature (Poetry & Prose):
Important authors such as Wordsworth, Milton, Shakespeare are frequently tested. Familiarize yourself with key poems, famous lines, literary terms, and historical context.

How to Make the Most of Practice Questions for UP TGT Exam

Practising mock questions will give an edge to the candidates over those candidates who are just sticking to the reading part and not doing any question practice.

Strategy

Benefit

Solve previous year papers

Understand question pattern, difficulty, and topic recurrence

Use online question banks

Offers large question volume with solutions and revision support

Simulate full-length tests

Build stamina and improve time management in a 2‑hour format

Review mistakes thoroughly

Identify conceptual gaps and eliminate repeat errors

Preparation Tips for UP TGT English Exam

  • Start with the syllabus outline: split study sessions between Language and Literature as given in the official UP TGT English syllabus 2025 .

  • Practice mock tests regularly- five full tests per week can dramatically improve your accuracy and timing.

  • Use quick revision tools like flashcards for vocabulary, idioms, author–work matching.

  • Revisit tough topics and review previous mistakes every few days.

By following a topic‑wise practice approach, focusing on high‑frequency questions, and simulating exam conditions with full tests, you can sharpen performance significantly. Good luck with your UP TGT English preparation for 2025!

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News