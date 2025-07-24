UP TGT English Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, has announced the Trained Graduate Teachers (English) post on its official website. Candidates aiming to crack the written exam are advised to thoroughly review the UP TGT English syllabus and exam pattern. Doing so ensures that their preparation aligns with the important and exam-relevant topics. The syllabus provide an insight into what could be asked in the exam and what are the important topics or areas that need to be focused upon.
Typically, the syllabus is categorised into two sections, namely Language and Literature. Candidates will get 2 hours to solve 125 MCQs in this written exam. To simplify their preparation and boost performance, aspirants should carefully adhere to the subject-wise syllabus outlined by the authorities.
UP TGT English Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The UP TGT English syllabus is a vital part of the exam preparation. It enables aspirants to identify all the exam-specific topics and adjust their test-taking strategy accordingly. Some of the important points related to this recruitment drive are discussed below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB)
|
Post Name
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (English)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Type
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
500
UP TGT English Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the UP TGT English syllabus can help you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It saves your valuable time and helps you focus more on high-weightage areas with consistent practice and revision. Download the subject-wise syllabus PDF on this page.
|
UP TGT English Syllabus
UP TGT English Syllabus 2025 Important Topics
The UP TGT English syllabus is primarily categorised into two parts, i.e. Language and Literature. This section is designed to evaluate candidates' proficiency in teaching English. Therefore, aspirants should strengthen their basics and achieve mastery in the advanced topics to perform well in the exam. Check the section-wise UP TGT syllabus for English shared below for reference purposes.
UP TGT English Syllabus for Language
The Language section is designed to assess candidates' knowledge of grammar concepts, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. It covers the following topics:
-
Unseen Passage for Comprehension.
-
Part of speech
-
Spelling
-
Punctution
-
Vocabulary
-
Tense
-
Narration
-
Preposition Usage
-
Transformation and Agreement
UP TGT English Syllabus for Literature
The Literature section mainly focuses on major literary works, authors and their work, aiming to evaluate candidates’ proficiency in English literature across various forms. Given below are the important topics for this section:
-
Forms of literature
-
Authors and their work-Shakespeare, John Miltion, William Wordswarth and John Glaswarthy
Also Check:
How to Cover UP TGT English Syllabus 2025?
Acing the UP TGT exam can be challenging. With the right strategy, consistency, and reliable study resources, scoring high marks on this test is still achievable. Some of the expert tips to ace the UP TGT English exam with flying colours are as follows:
-
Analyse the UP TGT English syllabus carefully to identify relevant topics and subtopics.
-
Prepare a robust study plan based on the latest syllabus, your subject knowledge, and daily commitment.
-
Get your hands on the best books to strengthen your grammar concepts and comprehension skills. Solve all the practice questions given in the books to improve your preparation.
-
Practice mocks and previous year papers to identify where you went wrong and improve your problem-solving ability
-
Maintain short notes or use flashcards to revisit all the key topics quickly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation