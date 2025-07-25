HSSC CET GK Questions 2025: Important Haryana GK Questions with Answers

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct the HSSC CET exam on July 26 and 27 to shortlist candidates for various Group C posts. It is one of the most awaited exams for aspirants seeking to join the Haryana Government in Group C positions. Candidates who qualify in the CET will become eligible to apply for Group C vacancies released by the state. A total of 50,000 vacancies are expected to be announced, and over 13 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. This indicates competition will be fierce, and a well-planned preparation strategy is the need of the hour. One of the most important and high-weightage sections in the CET exam is Haryana General Knowledge (GK). The commission frequently repeats questions from this section, making it a crucial scoring area. Familiarising yourself with key topics and previous questions will give you an edge over others. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of important Haryana CET GK questions and answers that are likely to be asked in the HSSC CET 2025 exam.

HSSC CET Most Expected GK Questions

General Knowledge is an important section of the HSSC CET 2025 exam. It carries the highest weightage among all sections and has a vast syllabus. Familiarity with important HSSC CET GK questions will boost your confidence and help you attempt the maximum number of questions.

List of Important Haryana CET GK Questions

Question 1: Music of Pandit Jasraj belongs to which of the following Gharanas ?

a) Kirana

b) Agra

c) Gwalior

d) Mewati

Question 2: Which festival in Haryana is celebrated to welcome the monsoon?

a) Lohri

b) Gangore

c) Teej

d) Baisakhi

Question 3: Who is the writer of the novel "Tute Sapne'?

a) Urmi Krishna

b) Santosh Goyal

c) Rajkumar Nyal

d) Subhash Rastogi

Question 4: The Haryana Government's Rs. 10,000 Cr. Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development is funded by

a) International Monetary Fund

b) Reserve Bank of India

c) The World Bank

d) None of the above

Question 5: Gaon Ki Aur' novel was written by

a) Rajkumar Nyal

b) Jayanarayan Kaushik

c) Krishna Bachhal

d) Madhukant

Question 6: Which of the following is not an example of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)?

a) Safety goggles

b) Helmet

c) Emergency shower

d) Gloves

Question 7: Which city in Haryana approved the construction of India's first elevated railway track?

a) Rohtak

b) Karnal

c) Hisar

d) Ambala

Question 8: In which of the following districts of

Haryana, Deer Park is situated?

a) Karnal

b) Jind

c) Hisar

d) None of the above

Question 9: What is referred to as Nardak' in the context of the older alluvial plains in Haryana?

a) Areas with high soil moisture

b) Plains with deep layers of kankar nodules below the root-zone

c) Flood plains of major rivers

d) Regions with extensive agricultural machinery use

Question 10: First Post Office Passport Centre of

Haryana was established at

a) Kaithal

b) Hisar

c) Jind

d) Karnal