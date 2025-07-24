ICAAAIML 2025: Sharda University Hosts Global Conference on AI and Machine Learning

News

ICAAAIML 2025: Sharda University hosted the 5th ICAAAIML-2025 conference on July 18–19 at its Greater Noida campus. The event welcomed global experts to discuss the role of AI in national growth. The event was led by Guest of Honour, Shri A.K. Tiwari, Scientist ‘G’, in place of the chief guest. Key topics included deep learning, generative AI, IoT, and more.

The 5th International Conference on Advances and Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ICAAAIML-2025) was triumphantly opened by Sharda University, signing off on another significant milestone in its objective to promote innovation, multidisciplinary cooperation, and world-class research. The two-day event, which will take place at the university's Greater Noida campus on July 18–19, 2025, has attracted leading scholars, business executives, academics, and practitioners from all over the world. The conference commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, graced by distinguished dignitaries. At the ICAAAIML 2025 event, Guest of Honour Shri A.K. Tiwari, Scientist ‘G’, shared powerful thoughts on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and new technologies can help make India safer and stronger. He explained how AI can support public safety and national development. His words inspired everyone to learn more about the future of technology.

ICAAAIML 2025 Agenda ICAAAIML-2025 offers a comprehensive agenda including technical paper presentations, keynote talks, and networking opportunities. Deep learning, generative AI, IoT, cybersecurity, sustainable technology, and applications that are transforming industries globally are among the topics covered. In line with the University's objective to empower young scholars, encourage cross-disciplinary discourse, and fortify global knowledge networks, the event promotes collaboration between academia and industry. As seen by the large number of research papers submitted from many nations, this year's conference attracted enormous international interest. China, the United States, and the United Kingdom all contributed, demonstrating the active participation of important research institutions. In addition, submissions flooded in from Bangladesh, Iran, Nigeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bangladesh, Bangladesh, and Argentina, among other countries. This high level of international attendance demonstrates the conference's growing stature and its ability to bring together a wide range of international viewpoints and cutting-edge research.

ICAAAIML 2025: The Speaker And The Guests Of Honor A powerful speech was given by the honored guest, Shri A.K. Tiwari, Scientist "G" and Technology Director of DRDO, New Delhi. He underlined how important AI and cutting-edge technology are to maintaining public safety and promoting national prosperity. Other distinguished Guests of Honor were also welcomed at the occasion, including Mr. Abhishek Kumar, Founder & CEO of Dievas Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Noida, and Shri Surendra Singh, Scientist ‘E’ at HRD, MeitY, New Delhi. The founder and CEO of LeewayHertz (India), Mr. Akash Takyar, was also in attendance as a distinguished guest and will be the keynote speaker. Leadership and Vision Behind ICAAAIML 2025 Chief Patrons Shri Pradeep Kumar Gupta (Chancellor), Shri Yatendra Kumar Gupta (Pro-Chancellor), and Shri Prashant Gupta (CEO, Sharda Group) drive ICAAAIML-2025. Patrons Prof. (Dr.) Sibaram Khara (Vice Chancellor) and Prof. (Dr.) Parma Nand (Pro Vice Chancellor) provide visionary leadership. Dr. Parma Nand, the general chair; Dr. Geetha Ganeshan, the dean of SSCSE; Dr. Sudeep Varshney, the head of CSE; and Dr. Rajneesh Kumar Singh, the head of CSA; Dr. Vishal Jain, the convener; and Dr. Gaurav Raj and Abhishek Singh Verma, the co-conveners.