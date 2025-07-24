Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CM Pramod Sawant: NEP 2020 to Be Completely Implemented in Goa State by 2028

NEP 2020 would be fully implemented in all state schools by 2028, according to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also stated that non-technical colleges have already begun to use it. Because it emphasizes teacher preparation and comprehensive learning, Goa's education is in line with national reforms. Central instructions influence the way higher education is implemented.

BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 13:29 IST
NEP 2020 Implemented in Goa
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared on Tuesday that all of the state's schools will be completely implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by 2028. This information was supplied by Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio, in a written response that was presented to the state assembly.

He added that all non-technical colleges in Goa have already implemented the NEP 2020 at the undergraduate level. To ensure a seamless transition, the adoption in schools is happening in stages. This action, which emphasizes a comprehensive and future-ready learning environment, brings Goa's educational system into line with the larger national reform vision. Block-level teacher training initiatives are also being carried out to assist with this important shift in education.

What Was The Official Statement?

According to Sawant, NEP 2020 is being implemented in higher education in accordance with the recommendations of the Chief Secretaries' Conference held in Dharamshala, as well as the directives of the Ministry of Education, UGC, and NITI Aayog.

He said that teacher training programs were organized at the block level, with an emphasis on important topics that align with the NEP.

What Is The Importance Of Implementation of NEP in Schools?

For a better educational system the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 must be implemented in schools. It moves away from memorization and toward a comprehensive, skills-based approach that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. In addition to integrating vocational training and encouraging transdisciplinary learning, NEP strives for fundamental literacy and numeracy by Grade 3, giving pupils more subject options. To prepare students for the challenges of the twenty-first century and a workforce prepared for the future, it also places a strong emphasis on teacher preparation and technological integration.

