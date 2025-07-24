MAH HM CET 2025: Maharashtra MAH BHMCET 2025 Final Merit List OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH HM CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final merit list for MAH BHMCT CET on July 23, 2025. Candidates can now get this much awaited list at cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

On March 28, 2025, the MAH HM CET exam was successfully completed. The counseling process that followed is being done online. It is recommended that candidates who have been selected for the final merit list download it as soon as possible. Shortlisted candidates must physically attend the assigned center for additional counseling rounds after completing the online counseling process. This announcement represents a major advancement in Maharashtra's admissions process for programs in hotel management and catering technology.