MAH HM CET 2025: Maharashtra MAH BHMCET 2025 Final Merit List OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH HM CET 2025: The final merit list for the MAH BHMCT CET 2025 has been released on cetcell.mahacet.org on July 23, 2025. Candidates must download it, complete the online processes, and then go to in-person counseling. On July 1, counseling started after the results were released on May 15.

Jul 24, 2025, 11:35 IST
MAH HM CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final merit list for MAH BHMCT CET on July 23, 2025. Candidates can now get this much awaited list at cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

On March 28, 2025, the MAH HM CET exam was successfully completed. The counseling process that followed is being done online. It is recommended that candidates who have been selected for the final merit list download it as soon as possible. Shortlisted candidates must physically attend the assigned center for additional counseling rounds after completing the online counseling process. This announcement represents a major advancement in Maharashtra's admissions process for programs in hotel management and catering technology.

How to Download the MAH HM CET Final Merit List 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MAH HM CET Final Merit List 2025:

  • Visit MAH HM CET's official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • On the home screen, select the "CAP" tab.

  • Choose 2025–2026 as the academic year.

  • Click the "B.HMCT/M.HMCT(Integrated)" link under this section.

  • "Seat Matrix and Cut Off Lists of CAP Round" will be displayed on the screen when a new page loads.

  • The format that will be sent is PDF.

  • For future use, download it in the same format.

MAH HM CET 2025: Important Dates 

The following lists the MAH HM CET 2025 important dates, MAH BHMCT CET 2025 outcomes, and MAH HM counseling dates for candidates:

Event

Date

MAH HM CET Result 2025

15-May-2025

MAH HM CET Counselling Round 1

1-14 July

MAH BHMCT CET provisional merit list 2025

23 July 2025

Schedule of MAH BHMCT CET 2025 Counselling (UG Programme)

Events

Dates

Online registration and uploading of documents for admission by candidates belonging to Maharashtra State/ All India/ J&K Migrant

July 1 to July 13, 2025 untill 5 PM

Document verification and confirmation of application form

July 2 - 14, 2025 untill 5 PM

Display of provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates

July 17

Submission of grievance (if any) for all candidates at FC During this time, candidates can submit documents (if any) for verification at FC

July 18-20, 2025

Release of the final merit lists for all candidates

July 23, 2025

