NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Released Round 1 Seat Matrix For MBBS, BDS Admissions; Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round 1 counseling seat matrix for MBBS and BDS admission has been made public by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in to view the NEET UG round 1 seat matrix.
Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray vacancy round are the four rounds of online NEET UG counseling that the MCC is doing this year for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities.The nation's government, private, and other medical colleges will be competing for 1,15,900 MBBS seats with up to 12.36 lakh NEET UG qualified candidates.
How To Apply For NEET UG 2025 Counselling?
Click on the NEET UG 2025 counseling link on the official MCC website to start the registration procedure.
Enter your personal information, NEET credentials, and a strong password to log in to finish the registration process.
Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to make the mandatory online payment for the counseling cost.
Provide scanned copies of the necessary paperwork, including your ID, photo, NEET scorecard, and academic credentials.
Within the designated choice filling window, carefully fill in and lock your selected college and course selections.
To confirm admission, check the seat allocation results, download the allocation letter, and visit the designated institution.
NEET UG 2025 MBBS Admission Overview
Candidates can check the table given below to see the details related to admission process:
Category
Details
Total Qualified Candidates
12.36 lakh
Total MBBS Seats Available
1,15,900
Admission Ratio
1 out of 10 gets an MBBS seat
Total Medical Colleges (MBBS)
775
NEET UG 2025 MBBS Colleges by Management Type (AIQ 15%)
Given below is the table that with the information regarding the colleges by management type:
Type of Institution
Number of Colleges
Government Colleges
400+
Government (Society) Colleges
13
Society-Run Colleges
44
Private Colleges
32
Trust-Run Colleges
250+
The NEET UG seat allotment results against round 1 will be declared on July 31, 2025. Selected candidates have to report to their respective institutes between August 1 and August 6, 2025, after the results are announced. Lastly, August 7–8, 2025, is when the institutes plan to verify the data.
All participating colleges and institutes have also been asked by the MCC notification to strictly comply with the timetable. All institutes and colleges are required to regard Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as regular working days due to the restricted amount of time available for executing the counseling procedure.
