NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Released Round 1 Seat Matrix For MBBS, BDS Admissions; Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round 1 counseling seat matrix for MBBS and BDS admission has been made public by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in to view the NEET UG round 1 seat matrix.

Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray vacancy round are the four rounds of online NEET UG counseling that the MCC is doing this year for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities.The nation's government, private, and other medical colleges will be competing for 1,15,900 MBBS seats with up to 12.36 lakh NEET UG qualified candidates.

How To Apply For NEET UG 2025 Counselling?