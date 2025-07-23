Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
10 Powerful Passports In The World In 2025, Check India’s Rank On Henley Passport Index 2025

As per the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore has ranked top on the list of the world’s most powerful passports with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally. India witnessed the highest jump in global passport rankings over the past six months while adding two destinations to its visa-free tally. Read this article to learn the top 10 strongest passports in the world in 2025 and the rank of India in the Henley Passport Index 2025.

ByRoopashree Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 21:26 IST
Henley Passport Index 2025: List of 10 Powerful Passports In The World
Henley Passport Index 2025: List of 10 Powerful Passports In The World

KEY POINTS

  • Singapore ranks first with visa-free access to 193 destinations globally.
  • India climbed eight places, two new destinations to visa-free access to Indian passport holders
  • Afghanistan ranks lowest, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations
  • Once most powerful passports in the world, the U.S. and the UK dropped down the list

The Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa. As per the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore has ranked top on the list of the world’s most powerful passports with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally. The Index released on July 22, 2025, revealed that Asian nations continue to lead the list, with Japan and South Korea sharing the same rank. 

India witnessed the highest jump in global passport rankings over the past six months while adding two destinations to its visa-free tally. A strong European contingent ranks among the top 5, while once the most powerful passports in the world – the US and the UK – dropped a place each in the global passport rankings. Afghanistan ranks lowest on the rankings, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations. 

In this article, we will learn the top 10 strongest passports in the world in 2025 and the rank of India in the Henley Passport Index 2025. 

What is Henley Passport Index? 

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 countries passports to 227 destinations. The Index is created based on exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). 

If no visa is required or if you can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering a destination, then a score of value 1 is given to that passport. 

On the other hand, if a visa is required or a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score of value 0 is assigned. 

List of 10 Strongest Passports In The World In 2025 

Singapore ranks number one with visa-free access to 193 destinations globally, according to the Henley Passport Index. Notably from Asian nations, Japan and South Korea are sharing the seconds place. 

Seven EU passports are sharing the 3rd rank namely Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations. 

On the fourth place is another seven-nation European cohort - Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, all with visa-free entry to 188 destinations. 

While New Zealand shares fifth place with Switzerland and Greece. 

The UK and the US were once most powerful passports in the world - the UK in 2015 and the US in 2014, now rank sixth and tenth respectively. 

UAE from the Middle East is the only country to make it to top 10 on global passport rankings, now at eighth rank. 

Here is a list of top 10 strongest passports in 2025: 

Rank

Passport

Visa-free Access

1

Singapore

193

2

Japan

190

 

South Korea

190

3

Denmark

189

 

Finland

189

 

France

189

 

Germany

189

 

Ireland

189

 

Italy

189

 

Spain

189

4

Austria

188

 

Belgium

188

 

Luxembourg

188

 

Netherlands

188

 

Norway

188

 

Portugal

188

 

Sweden

188

5

Greece

187

 

New Zealand

187

 

Switzerland

187

6

United Kingdom

186

7

Australia

185

 

Czechia

185

 

Hungary

185

 

Malta

185

 

Poland

185

8

Canada

184

 

Estonia

184

 

United Arab Emirates

184

9

Croatia

183

 

Latvia

183

 

Slovakia

183

 

Slovenia

183

10

Iceland

182

 

Lithuania

182

 

United States

182

What is India’s rank as per Henley Passport Index 2025? 

India jumped eight places from 85th to 77th rank while adding two destinations, namely the Philippines and Sri Lanka, to its visa-free access tally. India now has visa-free access to 59 destinations. Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Thailand offer visa-free access to Indian passport holders. 

Also read: How many countries are there in the world?

FAQs

  • How many countries are visa-free for Indian passport holders?
    +
    As per the Henley Passport Index 2025, India now has visa-free access to 59 destinations. Two new countries, namely the Philippines and Sri Lanka, have been added to the list of visa-free access for Indian passport holders.
  • Which country's passport is most powerful in 2025?
    +
    In 2025, Singapore holds the world's most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 countries.
  • What is the rank of India in the Henley Passport Index 2025?
    +
    India jumped eight places from 85th to 77th rank while adding two destinations, namely the Philippines and Sri Lanka, to its visa-free access tally. India now has visa-free access to 59 destinations.

