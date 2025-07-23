10 Powerful Passports In The World In 2025, Check India’s Rank On Henley Passport Index 2025

KEY POINTS Singapore ranks first with visa-free access to 193 destinations globally.

India climbed eight places, two new destinations to visa-free access to Indian passport holders

Afghanistan ranks lowest, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations

Once most powerful passports in the world, t he U.S. and the UK dropped down the list The Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa. As per the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore has ranked top on the list of the world’s most powerful passports with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally. The Index released on July 22, 2025, revealed that Asian nations continue to lead the list, with Japan and South Korea sharing the same rank.

India witnessed the highest jump in global passport rankings over the past six months while adding two destinations to its visa-free tally. A strong European contingent ranks among the top 5, while once the most powerful passports in the world – the US and the UK – dropped a place each in the global passport rankings. Afghanistan ranks lowest on the rankings, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations. In this article, we will learn the top 10 strongest passports in the world in 2025 and the rank of India in the Henley Passport Index 2025. What is Henley Passport Index? The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 countries passports to 227 destinations. The Index is created based on exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). If no visa is required or if you can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering a destination, then a score of value 1 is given to that passport.

On the other hand, if a visa is required or a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score of value 0 is assigned. List of 10 Strongest Passports In The World In 2025 Singapore ranks number one with visa-free access to 193 destinations globally, according to the Henley Passport Index. Notably from Asian nations, Japan and South Korea are sharing the seconds place. Seven EU passports are sharing the 3rd rank namely Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations. On the fourth place is another seven-nation European cohort - Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, all with visa-free entry to 188 destinations. While New Zealand shares fifth place with Switzerland and Greece.

The UK and the US were once most powerful passports in the world - the UK in 2015 and the US in 2014, now rank sixth and tenth respectively. UAE from the Middle East is the only country to make it to top 10 on global passport rankings, now at eighth rank. Here is a list of top 10 strongest passports in 2025: Rank Passport Visa-free Access 1 Singapore 193 2 Japan 190 South Korea 190 3 Denmark 189 Finland 189 France 189 Germany 189 Ireland 189 Italy 189 Spain 189 4 Austria 188 Belgium 188 Luxembourg 188 Netherlands 188 Norway 188 Portugal 188 Sweden 188 5 Greece 187 New Zealand 187 Switzerland 187 6 United Kingdom 186 7 Australia 185 Czechia 185 Hungary 185 Malta 185 Poland 185 8 Canada 184 Estonia 184 United Arab Emirates 184 9 Croatia 183 Latvia 183 Slovakia 183 Slovenia 183 10 Iceland 182 Lithuania 182 United States 182