AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: EAPCET Round 1 Allotment Announced at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Download Call Letter Here

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 process can visit the official website to check the allotment results.

It must be noted that those who have been allotted seats in the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment round can download the allotment letter through the login link on the website. To check the AP EAMCET 2025 allotment result students must visit the website and enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link to check the allotment result is also be provided below.