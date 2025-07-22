AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: EAPCET Round 1 Allotment Announced at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Download Call Letter Here

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 process can visit the official website to check the allotment results.
It must be noted that those who have been allotted seats in the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment round can download the allotment letter through the login link on the website. To check the AP EAMCET 2025 allotment result students must visit the website and enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.
AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link to check the allotment result is also be provided below.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule for Phase 1 seat allotment here
|Events
|Dates
|Phase 1 seat allotment
|July 23, 2024
|Reporting to colleges for admission
|July 23 to 26, 2025
How to Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result
The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET
Step 2: Click on the allotment letter link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment letter
What After AP EAMCET Phase 1 Allotment Result
After the EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is announced, students must download the allotment letter through the link given on the website. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions along with copies of required documents.
Related Stories
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Documents Required for Admission
Candidates must have the following documents with them for the admission process
- AP EAMCET 2025 Rank card
- AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
- Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
- Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
- Transfer Certificate ( TC)
- Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
- EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
- Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
- Income certificate
- Local status certificate (if applicable)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation