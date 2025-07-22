Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: EAPCET Round 1 Allotment Announced at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Download Call Letter Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result has been announced on the official website today, July 23, 2025. The allotment letter link will be available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check admission details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 23, 2025, 19:17 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today
Register for Result Updates

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 process can visit the official website to check the allotment results. 

It must be noted that those who have been allotted seats in the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment round can download the allotment letter through the login link on the website. To check the AP EAMCET 2025 allotment result students must visit the website and enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link to check the allotment result is also be provided below.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule for Phase 1 seat allotment here

Events Dates
Phase 1 seat allotment July 23, 2024
Reporting to colleges for admission July 23 to 26, 2025

How to Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET

Step 2: Click on the allotment letter link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: The  allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment letter

What After AP EAMCET Phase 1 Allotment Result

After the EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is announced, students must download the allotment letter through the link given on the website. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions along with copies of required documents. 

Related Stories

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Documents Required for Admission

Candidates must have the following documents with them for the admission process

  • AP EAMCET 2025 Rank card
  • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
  • Transfer Certificate ( TC)
  • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
  • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
  • Income certificate
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News