AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 process can now visit the official website to check the college-wise allotment results.
To download the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and date of birth. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the colleges during the admission process.
AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link to check the allotment result is also be provided below.
How to Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result
The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET
Step 2: Click on the phase 1 allotment order link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference
