AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result LIVE: EAPCET Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result announced online today, July 23 , 2025. Candidates who have applied for the first round of allotment can check the result through the link on the official website. 

Jul 23, 2025, 20:29 IST
  • AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Out
  • College wise allotment result released on the official website
  • Download allotment letter at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 process can now visit the official website to check the college-wise allotment results. 

To download the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and date of birth. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the colleges during the admission process.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link to check the allotment result is also be provided below.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here

How to Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET

Step 2: Click on the phase 1 allotment order link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference

  • Jul 23, 2025, 20:29 IST

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result OUT

    The AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 is available on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To download the allotment order candidates need to visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and date of birth. The phase 1 allotment letter will include the details of candidates along with the college allotted and the admission details. 

  • Jul 23, 2025, 20:08 IST

    The AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. The link to download the allotment order is available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

  • Jul 23, 2025, 19:59 IST

    When reporting to the colleges for admission candidates are required to carry the following documents with them

    • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
    • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
    • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
    • Transfer Certificate ( TC)
    • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
    • EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
    • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
    • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
    • Income certificate
    • Local status certificate (if applicable)
  • Jul 23, 2025, 19:47 IST

    Yes, APSCHE has finally released the phase 1 allotment result today, July 23, 2025. The link to download the allotment order is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To download the allotment order students are required to visit the website and login using the hall ticket number and password.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 19:26 IST

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Admission Reporting

    Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges for admissions. Students are required to download the allotment order from the website and report to the colleges with necessary documents until July 26, 2025.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 19:12 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment order is now available on the official website. To download the allotment order students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET

    Step 2: Click on the EAMCET counselling allotment order

    Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

    Step 4: The phase 1 allotment order will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Jul 23, 2025, 19:00 IST

    The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment order link is now available on the official website. Students can login using their hall ticker number and date of birth to download the allotment order.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 18:38 IST

    The wait is finally over as AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can click on the direct link given here to download the allotment letter 

  • Jul 23, 2025, 17:45 IST

    AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Login using the hall ticket number and password to download allotment letter

  • Jul 23, 2025, 16:45 IST

    The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced todaym July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment results on the official website.  

  • Jul 23, 2025, 15:34 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 allotment result will be announced online shortly. To download the allotment letter students must visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and password.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 14:49 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced by officials anytime soon. The link to check the allotment result will be available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

  • Jul 23, 2025, 13:56 IST

    AP EAPCET counselling 2025 Phase 1 allotment result will be announced by officials soon. The link to download the seat allotment result will be available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the round 1 allotment result through the link given here.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 13:07 IST

    The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website in some time. The link will be live at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To check the allotment result students must visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and password. 

  • Jul 23, 2025, 11:48 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official counselling website soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the round 1 seat allotment results are advised to keep visiting the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for latest updates on the allotment result.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 11:17 IST

    Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission with the following documents.

    • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
    • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
    • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
    • Transfer Certificate ( TC)
    • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
    • EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
    • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
    • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
    • Income certificate
    • Local status certificate (if applicable)
  • Jul 23, 2025, 10:51 IST

    The AP EAMCET 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result is to be released on the official counselling website today, July 23, 2025. The time of release of the seat allotment result is yet to be confirmed by officials. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to download the allotment result.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 10:32 IST

    The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. To download the allotment letter students are required to visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and password.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 10:15 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 Allotment Result will be available on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the counselling round can check the allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

  • Jul 23, 2025, 09:57 IST

    APSCHE is yet to announce the EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result. It must be noted that the results which were to be released on July 22, 2025 was postponed to today, July 23, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for latest updates.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 09:34 IST

    The EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

    Step 2: Click on the phase 1 allotment result link

    Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and password

    Step 4: The phase 1 college wise allotment will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the allotment order for further reference

  • Jul 23, 2025, 09:19 IST

    The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result link will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check their results through the link available online. the following details will be mentioned on the EAMCET allotment result

    • Candidate name
    • Registration number
    • College allotted
    • Course allotted
    • Reporting details
  • Jul 23, 2025, 09:00 IST

    The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can download the allotment letter through the link available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result. 

  • Jul 23, 2025, 07:38 IST

    Students allotted seats are to report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents and photocopies. Candidates must make sure to carry their allotment letter along with their rank card, hall ticket, class 10, 12 marksheet and certificate, ID proof, domicile certificate and other mentioned documents. The revised schedule for reporting and admission will be provided today

  • Jul 23, 2025, 07:16 IST

    After the AP EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment 2025 is announced, students who have been allotted seats will be able to download their allotment letter through the link given on the official website. Candidates need to login using their hall ticket number and Password to download the allotment letter. 

  • Jul 23, 2025, 06:59 IST

    The EAPCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment result will be announced today. As per the earlier schedule the results were to be announced yesterday. The time of announcement of the allotment result is not yet confirmed. 

  • Jul 23, 2025, 06:43 IST

    To download the allotment letter candidates are required to login using the following credentials 

    • Hall ticket number
    • Password
  • Jul 23, 2025, 06:15 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment result will be available on the official website today. Follow the steps given below to download the allotment letter. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website

    Step 2: Click on the link provided

    Step 3: Login using the login id and password

    Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference

  • Jul 23, 2025, 05:40 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment result will be announced today, July 23, 2025. The link to download the allotment letter will be provided on the counselling website soon. Candidates can login using their login ID and Password to download the allotment letter. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 22:35 IST

    According to the details provided, the AP EAMCET Counselling phase 1 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, July 23, 2025. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 22:25 IST

    AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, July 23, 2025

  • Jul 22, 2025, 22:21 IST

    As per the notification provided, AP EAMCET COUNSELLING phase 1 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, July 23, 2025

  • Jul 22, 2025, 21:56 IST

    The AP EAMCET 2035 Phase 1 allotment result will include the following details

    Candidate name

    Registration number

    Course

    College allotted

  • Jul 22, 2025, 21:34 IST

    APSCHE is yet to announce the EAMCET Phase 1 allotment result. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates

  • Jul 22, 2025, 21:11 IST

    Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET

    Step 2: Click on the allotment letter link

    Step 3: Login using the ID and Password

    Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

  • Jul 22, 2025, 20:53 IST

    The AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 allotment result will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for phase 1 admissions will be able to download their allotment letter through the link given on the official website. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 18:03 IST

    AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Follow the steps provided here to download

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

    Step 2: Click on the EAPCET counselling phase 1 allotment result

    Step 3: Login using the login id and password

    Step 4: Download the allotment letter fir reference

  • Jul 22, 2025, 17:54 IST

    AP EAMCET Counselling phase 1 allotment results at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Download allotment result using login id and password. Students allotted seats can report to colleges from July 23 to 26, 2025.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 17:13 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling phase 1 allotment result 2025 will be announced by board officials soon. Candidates awaiting the seat allotment results can keep visiting the official website to check their allotment status. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 16:19 IST

    The AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the first round of counselling can download the allotment result through the link on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

  • Jul 22, 2025, 15:54 IST

    The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced by officials on the website shortly. To download the allotment results students can visit the official counselling website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in and login using the hall ticket number and password. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 15:28 IST

    Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must carry the following documents with them for admissions. The list of documents is given below.

    • AP EAMCET 2025 Rank card
    • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
    • Class 10 and 12 Memorandum of Marks 
    • Proof of Date of Birth
    • Transfer Certificate
    • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
    • EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
    • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
    • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
    • Income certificate
    • Local status certificate
  • Jul 22, 2025, 14:36 IST

    AP EAMCET counselling phase 1 allotment result will be available online soon. Students can download the allotment result through the link on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:56 IST

    To download the AP EAMCET 2025 phase 1 allotment results students must enter the following login details

    • AP EAPCET 2025 hall ticket number
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:47 IST

    The AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result link will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling

    Step 2: Click on the phase 1 allotment link

    Step 3: Login using the login credentials

    Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the EAPCET allotment result for further reference

  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:31 IST

    The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced online shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in to download the allotment result. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:10 IST

    After the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result is announced, students who have been allotted seats can report to the colleges allotted for admission from July 23 to 26, 2025. Candidates must report to the colleges with all require documents. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:56 IST

    The AP EAMCET phase 1 counselling allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates can download their allotment result through the login link available on the official website. 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:44 IST

    Candidates allotted seats must have the following documents with them when reporting for admissions

    • AP EAMCET 2025 Rank card
    • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket
    • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
    • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
    • Transfer Certificate ( TC)
    • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
    • EWS certificate valid for the year 2025
    • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
    • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
    • Income certificate
    • Local status certificate (if applicable)
  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:23 IST

    The AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. The details mentioned on the allotment letter is given below

    • Candidate name
    • Registration number
    • College allotted
    • Course allotment
    • Ddocuments required
  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:12 IST

    The AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. The steps to follow the download the allotment letter is given below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET

    Step 2: Click on the phase 1 college wise allotment result link

    Step 3: Enter the college name and branch

    Step 4: The college wise allotment result will be displayed

    Step 5: Click on the Allotment letter link

    Step 6: Login using the credentials

    Step 7: Download the allotment letter

  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:03 IST

    The AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 college-wise allotment result will contain the list of students allotted seats in specific colleges. The allotment is done based on the choices entered by students. Candidates allotted seats will be able to download their allotment letter from the link provided.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:54 IST

    The EAMCET counselling 2025 Phase 1 allotment result will be announced on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To download the allotment result students are required to enter the college name and branch from the list provided.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:51 IST

    The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website today, July 22, 2025. The link to download the seat allotment result will be provided by officials on the counselling website. Students must keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:49 IST

    AP EAPCET counselling 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result will be available online today. Candidates can check the schedule for Phase 1 seat allotment here

    Events Dates
    Phase 1 seat allotment July 22, 2024
    Reporting to colleges for admission July 23 to 26, 2025
