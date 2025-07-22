AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 process can now visit the official website to check the college-wise allotment results.

To download the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and date of birth. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the colleges during the admission process.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link to check the allotment result is also be provided below.

How to Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET

Step 2: Click on the phase 1 allotment order link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference

