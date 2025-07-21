Noida School Holiday: Announced for Class 1st to 12th on 23rd July for Kanwar Yatra

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), will remain closed tomorrow, July 23, 2025 for students from Classses 1 to 12, because of the Kanwar Yatra. The holiday was announced by the district administrationto ensure the safety of students as large crowds and heavy traffic are expected during the yatra. Only online classes are allowed on this day. Regular classes will start again from July 24, 2025.

Why Are Schools Closed in Noida?

The Kanwar Yatra is a big Hindu pilgrimage happening from July 11 to 23, 2025. Many people travel during this time, causing traffic jams and crowds, especially in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Roads will be busy, making it hard for school buses to run safely. To avoid risks, officials decided to shut schools and shift to online classes.