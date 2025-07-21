Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Noida School Holiday: Announced for Class 1st to 12th on 23rd July for Kanwar Yatra

Schools in Noida will remain closed tomorrow, July 23, 2025, due to the Kanwar Yatra. Only online classes will be conducted to ensure student safety. Parents and teachers supported the decision. Regular classes resume from July 24.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 09:06 IST
Noida School Holiday Announced for Class 1st to 12th
Noida School Holiday Announced for Class 1st to 12th
Register for Result Updates

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), will remain closed tomorrow, July 23, 2025 for students from Classses 1 to 12, because of the Kanwar Yatra. The holiday was announced by the district administrationto ensure the safety of students as large crowds and heavy traffic are expected during the yatra. Only online classes are allowed on this day. Regular classes will start again from July 24, 2025.

Why Are Schools Closed in Noida?

The Kanwar Yatra is a big Hindu pilgrimage happening from July 11 to 23, 2025. Many people travel during this time, causing traffic jams and crowds, especially in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Roads will be busy, making it hard for school buses to run safely. To avoid risks, officials decided to shut schools and shift to online classes.

Online Classes Continue for Students

Though schools are closed physically, some schools are conducting online classes on July 23. This way, students can continue their learning from home. Parents were informed through school messages and asked to check the online class schedule.

Parents and Teachers Reaction

Parents and teachers agreed with the school closure, saying children’s safety comes first. They felt online classes are a good option for such situations. Many also suggested that better planning could help reduce disruptions in future Kanwar Yatra events.

Also Check: DTE Result 2025: Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Status Out Today at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News