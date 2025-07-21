Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

DTE Result 2025: Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Status Out Today at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025: The DTE Maharashtra will release the CAP Round 2 Result 2025 today, July 21, 2025, on their official website, poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Students who are not on this list will automatically participate in CAP Round 3.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 21, 2025, 14:35 IST
DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Result 2025 to be released today.
DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Result 2025 to be released today.
Register for Result Updates

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the DTE Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 2 Result 2025 today, July 21, 2025. Students who took the exams and applied for counselling can check the result online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Overview 

Check the important points related to DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Round 2 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Level 

Post-SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic

Format 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

Programmes 

Engineering

Technology

Polytechnic

Courses 

Civil

Mechanical

Computer Engineering

IT

Electronics & Telecommunications

Electrical Engineering

Login credentials 

Application ID

Date of Birth 

Also Check: MAH CET 2025: MCA Course Provisional Merit List Out at mca2025.mahacet.org.in; Check here

How to check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Result 2025?

Students who applied for counselling can follow the mentioned steps to download their Post-SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Result on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 2’
  3. Input your Application ID and Date of Birth
  4. Press on ‘View Allotment’
  5. The DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter will appear
  6. Check your details and download for further counselling procedures

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List DIRECT LINK

Students whose names did not feature in the DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 result 2025 list will automatically participate in the CAP Round 3.

Related Stories

Also Check: NMC Issues New Guidelines and Instructions For NEET 2025 MBBS Admissions; Details here

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates related to DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Admission 2025

Event

Date

Online Registration

May 20 - June 30, 2025 (Extended till July 4)

Provisional Merit List

July 2, 2025

Final Merit List

July 7, 2025

CAP Round 1 Allotment

July 12, 2025

CAP Round 2 Allotment

July 21, 2025

CAP Round 2 Seat Confirmation

July 22 - 24, 2025

CAP Round 3 Allotment

July 29, 2025

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News