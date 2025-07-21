DTE Result 2025: Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Status Out Today at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the DTE Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 2 Result 2025 today, July 21, 2025. Students who took the exams and applied for counselling can check the result online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Overview
Check the important points related to DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Round 2 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Level
|
Post-SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic
|
Format
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
Programmes
|
Engineering
Technology
Polytechnic
|
Courses
|
Civil
Mechanical
Computer Engineering
IT
Electronics & Telecommunications
Electrical Engineering
|
Login credentials
|
Application ID
Date of Birth
How to check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Result 2025?
Students who applied for counselling can follow the mentioned steps to download their Post-SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Result on the official website:
- Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 2’
- Input your Application ID and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘View Allotment’
- The DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter will appear
- Check your details and download for further counselling procedures
DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List DIRECT LINK
Students whose names did not feature in the DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 result 2025 list will automatically participate in the CAP Round 3.
DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates related to DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Admission 2025
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Registration
|
May 20 - June 30, 2025 (Extended till July 4)
|
Provisional Merit List
|
July 2, 2025
|
Final Merit List
|
July 7, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 Allotment
|
July 12, 2025
|
CAP Round 2 Allotment
|
July 21, 2025
|
CAP Round 2 Seat Confirmation
|
July 22 - 24, 2025
|
CAP Round 3 Allotment
|
July 29, 2025
