Which is the Rarest Eye Colour in the World?

Eyes are not just windows to the soul—they're kaleidoscopes of human diversity. From deep brown to icy grey, eye colours span a spectrum shaped by genetics and melanin levels.

The six primary eye colours are brown, blue, hazel, amber, grey, and green, with rare variations like red, violet, and heterochromia adding even more intrigue.

Globally, brown eyes dominate, found in 70–80% of people, followed by blue (8–10%), hazel (5%), amber (5%), grey (3%), and green, the rarest of the standard shades, at just 2%.

According to surveys, green eyes are often considered the most beautiful, admired for their mystique and vibrant hue. But beauty aside, rarity takes centre stage.

In this article, we'll explore the rarest eye colour in the world—one so uncommon it occurs in less than 1% of the population—and uncover the science and stories behind its elusive charm.