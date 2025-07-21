Eyes are not just windows to the soul—they're kaleidoscopes of human diversity. From deep brown to icy grey, eye colours span a spectrum shaped by genetics and melanin levels.
The six primary eye colours are brown, blue, hazel, amber, grey, and green, with rare variations like red, violet, and heterochromia adding even more intrigue.
Globally, brown eyes dominate, found in 70–80% of people, followed by blue (8–10%), hazel (5%), amber (5%), grey (3%), and green, the rarest of the standard shades, at just 2%.
According to surveys, green eyes are often considered the most beautiful, admired for their mystique and vibrant hue. But beauty aside, rarity takes centre stage.
In this article, we'll explore the rarest eye colour in the world—one so uncommon it occurs in less than 1% of the population—and uncover the science and stories behind its elusive charm.
How Many Types of Eye Colours are There in the World?
While the most commonly recognised types include brown, blue, hazel, amber, grey, and green, there are also rare variations that add to the intrigue:
Common Eye Colours
- Brown – Most prevalent globally (70–80% of the population)
- Blue – Second most common (8–10%)
- Hazel – A mix of green, gold, and brown (5%)
- Amber – Solid golden or coppery hue (5%)
- Grey – Misty and cool-toned (3%)
- Green – Rarest of the standard shades (2%)
Rare & Unique Variants
- Red or Violet – Seen in individuals with albinism due to a lack of melanin
- Heterochromia – Two different eye colours or multi-colored irises (less than 1% of people)
Which is the Rarest Eye Colour in the World?
The rarest eye colour in the world is Green and grey eyes, found in only 2% of the population.
However, if you have ocular albinism, a condition where the iris lacks melanin, allowing blood vessels to show through and create a reddish or purplish appearance, then red and violet eyes are considered the rarest in the world.
Globally, this phenomenon affects fewer than 1 in 50,000 people. While green eyes are the rarest among naturally pigmented eyes, red and violet eyes are even more exceptional due to their genetic and medical origins.
What Country Has The Most Coloured Eyes?
When it comes to the highest diversity and prevalence of coloured eyes—especially shades like blue, green, grey, and hazel—European countries top the charts.
Among them, Iceland stands out, with over 74% of the population having blue eyes, and a significant portion also showing green and grey hues. Other countries with high percentages of coloured eyes include:
|Country
|Blue Eyes (%)
|Green/Intermediate Eyes (%)
|Brown Eyes (%)
|Iceland
|74.52%
|14.15%
|9.22%
|Netherlands
|60.9%
|11.4%
|21.7%
|Denmark
|64.84%
|20.45%
|14.5%
|Germany
|39.6%
|33.2%
|27.2%
|United Kingdom
|42.8%
|25.46%
|31.77%
These countries, especially in Northern and Central Europe, have a genetic history that favours lighter eye colours due to lower melanin levels.
What Is the Most Attractive Eye Colour in the World?
A large-scale survey reveals intriguing preferences when it comes to eye colour beauty.
- Green eyes top the list as the most attractive and captivating, with 20.3% of participants having their rare and mesmerising hue.
- Following closely are light blue (16.9%), hazel (16.0%), and dark blue (15.2%), all of which are admired for their distinctive depth and charm.
- Grey eyes, known for their cool mystery, account for 10.9%, while the warm, golden glow of honey eyes attracts 7.9%.
- Surprisingly, brown eyes, although the most common worldwide, were rated the least attractive, garnering only 5.9%.
