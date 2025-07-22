This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 July

Every day has a history attached to it. Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind today's date? So, what happened on July 22?
On this day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln first shared his plans for the Emancipation Proclamation with his cabinet.
In 1894, the world held its first organised motor race from Paris to Rouen. July 22, 1916, saw a tragic bomb blast at a San Francisco parade, killing 10 people.
In 1933, Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world in just over a week. The following year, infamous bank robber John Dillinger was shot outside Chicago's Biograph Theatre. And in 1942, the Nazis began deporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to Treblinka.
In this article, we'll dive deeper into these moments. We'll explore why these events are significant and examine how July 22 has shaped our world.
What Happened on this Day – July 22?
Here's what happened in history on July 22:
1862 – Lincoln Plans to Free Enslaved People
- President Abraham Lincoln shares his idea for the Emancipation Proclamation.
- He tells his cabinet he wants to free enslaved people in the Confederate states.
- He says he will wait for a Union military victory before making the announcement.
1864 – Battle of Atlanta
- A major battle took place near Atlanta during the American Civil War.
- Confederate General John Bell Hood tries to stop Union forces led by General Sherman.
- The attack fails, and Sherman's army tightens its hold on Atlanta.
1894 – World's First Car Race
- The first-ever organised motor race takes place in France.
- The race begins in Paris and ends in Rouen.
- It marks the beginning of modern car racing.
1916 – Preparedness Day Bombing in San Francisco
- A bomb explodes during a military parade in San Francisco.
- The parade was meant to support America's readiness for war.
- Ten people are killed and 40 are injured.
- It becomes the worst terrorist attack in the city's history.
1933 – Wiley Post Flies Around the World Solo
- American pilot Wiley Post returns to New York.
- He becomes the first person to fly solo around the world.
- His flight takes 7 days, 18 hours, and 49 minutes.
1934 – John Dillinger Is Killed
- FBI agents shoot and kill John Dillinger in Chicago.
- He is leaving the Biograph Theatre when he is ambushed.
- Dillinger was America's most wanted bank robber.
1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Deportations Begin
- The Nazis begin moving Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to Treblinka.
- Thousands are taken each day to the death camp.
- This marks one of the darkest chapters of the Holocaust.
1944 – Majdanek Concentration Camp Liberated
- Soviet forces reach Majdanek in Poland.
- It becomes the first major Nazi death camp to be freed.
- The world sees clear proof of Nazi crimes for the first time.
1987 – Gorbachev Agrees to Missile Ban
- Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev makes a bold move.
- He agrees to ban intermediate-range nuclear missiles without conditions.
- This leads to a significant treaty with the U.S. and reduces Cold War tensions.
1991 – Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Is Caught
- Police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer.
- A man escapes Dahmer's apartment and calls for help.
- Inside, police find shocking evidence of multiple murders.
2003 – Uday and Qusay Hussein were Killed
- U.S. forces kill Saddam Hussein's sons in a battle in Mosul, Iraq.
- The fight lasts about three hours.
- Their deaths are seen as a significant step in ending Saddam's rule.
2003 – Jessica Lynch Talks About Her Capture
- Jessica Lynch, a U.S. Army soldier, speaks about her time as a prisoner of war in Iraq.
- She describes her capture, injuries, and dramatic rescue.
- Her story becomes one of courage and survival.
2003 – Jessica Lynch Gets Hero's Welcome
- After returning to the U.S., Jessica Lynch is welcomed as a hero.
- Crowds cheer for her bravery and recovery.
- She becomes a symbol of strength and hope.
2005 – March of the Penguins Released
- The hit documentary March of the Penguins was released in the U.S.
- It shows the life of emperor penguins in Antarctica.
- The film wins awards and becomes one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time.
2011 – Norway Terror Attacks
- A bomb explodes in Oslo, Norway, killing eight people.
- Hours later, a gunman attacks a youth camp on Utøya island.
- A total of 77 people were killed in both attacks.
- The incident shocks the world and leads to national mourning.
2013 – Birth of Prince George
- Prince George was born in London.
- He is the first child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton.
- The birth is celebrated across the UK and around the world.
- George is third in line to the British throne.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 22?
July 22 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 22
Mildred Loving (1939–2008)
- An African American woman who made history.
- Her legal case, Loving v. Virginia, ended laws against interracial marriage in the U.S.
- She played a significant role in advancing civil rights in America.
Oscar de la Renta (1932–2014)
- Dominican-American fashion designer.
- Famous for elegant gowns worn by celebrities, first ladies, and royalty.
- Known for beauty, detail, and grace in his designs.
John Leguizamo (Born 1964)
- Colombian-American actor and writer.
- Known for roles in movies, TV shows, and stage performances.
- Shares stories about Latino identity and culture in his one-man shows.
Died on This Day - July 22
John Dillinger (1903–1934)
- An American bank robber known for his daring escapes.
- Killed by FBI agents outside a Chicago theatre.
Uday Hussein (1964–2003)
- Son of Saddam Hussein.
- Known for his violent and brutal actions in Iraq.
Qusay Hussein (1966–2003)
- Saddam Hussein's younger son.
- Controlled Iraq's intelligence and military.
- Died alongside Uday in a shootout with U.S. forces.
