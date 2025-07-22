This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 July

Every day has a history attached to it. Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind today's date? So, what happened on July 22?

On this day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln first shared his plans for the Emancipation Proclamation with his cabinet.

In 1894, the world held its first organised motor race from Paris to Rouen. July 22, 1916, saw a tragic bomb blast at a San Francisco parade, killing 10 people.

In 1933, Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world in just over a week. The following year, infamous bank robber John Dillinger was shot outside Chicago's Biograph Theatre. And in 1942, the Nazis began deporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to Treblinka.

In this article, we'll dive deeper into these moments. We'll explore why these events are significant and examine how July 22 has shaped our world.