LNMU Result 2025 OUT at lnmu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download LNMU Part 3 Marksheet PDF

As per the latest update, Mithila University released the result PDF of the Degree Part I Commerce Honours Course for Session 2022-2025 on the official website of the University- lnmu.ac.in.

LNMU Result 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), formally Mithila University, has recently declared the part 3 results for various UG and PG courses. For session 2022-2025 Mithila University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- lnmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Lalit Narayan Mithila University results using the direct link provided below. To access the LNMU Part 3 result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Steps to Download Lalit Narayan Mithila University Results PDF 2025

Candidates can download their LNMU result PDF online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Mithila University results PDF 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- lnmu.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Examination Results’

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Search your roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University: Highlights

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, formally Mithila University, located in Darbhanga, Bihar, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1972.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Fine Arts, and Faculty of Dentistry.