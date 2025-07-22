Which Continent Has the Most Countries?

The world is divided into seven continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania (which includes Australia and New Zealand), and Antarctica.
Each continent is unique in its geography, culture, and political landscape. While Antarctica has no countries, the other six continents are home to sovereign nations that shape global affairs.
As of 2025, there are 195 recognised countries in the world—193 are member states of the United Nations, and 2 (the Holy See and the State of Palestine) are observer states.
Among all continents, Africa holds the record for the most countries, with 54 independent nations. This diversity stems from its vast landmass, rich cultural heritage, and complex colonial history.
In this article, we'll examine the distribution of countries across each continent, explore why Africa tops the list, and uncover fascinating insights into the global map of nations.
How Many Countries Does Each Continent Have?
According to the World Population Review, here are the numbers of countries each continent consists of:
|
Continent
|
No. of Countries
|
Africa
|
54
|
Antarctica
|
0
|
Asia
|
46
|
Europe
|
46
|
North America
|
23
|
Oceania
|
14
|
South America
|
12
Countries of Africa
Africa, the second-largest continent in terms of area, is home to a significant portion of the world's nations. Approximately 27% of the world's countries are located here, totalling 54 U.N.-recognised states across its 30.3 million square kilometres of area.
Among its largest countries are Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan, with Algeria also ranking globally as the tenth largest. Economically, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt are among the wealthiest countries in Africa.
While many African nations face developmental challenges, Mauritius stands out as one of the most developed countries on the Human Development Index. Below is a list of the 56 countries in Africa:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Algeria
|
Algiers
|
Angola
|
Luanda
|
Benin
|
Porto-Novo
|
Botswana
|
Gaborone
|
Burkina Faso
|
Ouagadougou
|
Burundi
|
Gitega
|
Cameroon
|
Yaoundé
|
Cape Verde
|
Praia
|
Central African Republic
|
Bangui
|
Chad
|
N'Djamena
|
Comoros
|
Moroni
|
Djibouti
|
Djibouti City
|
DR Congo
|
Kinshasa
|
Egypt
|
Cairo
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
Malabo
|
Eritrea
|
Asmara
|
Eswatini
|
Mbabane (Lobamba)
|
Ethiopia
|
Addis Ababa
|
Gabon
|
Libreville
|
Gambia
|
Banjul
|
Ghana
|
Accra
|
Guinea
|
Conakry
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
Bissau
|
Ivory Coast
|
Yamoussoukro
|
Kenya
|
Nairobi
|
Lesotho
|
Maseru
|
Liberia
|
Monrovia
|
Libya
|
Tripoli
|
Madagascar
|
Antananarivo
|
Malawi
|
Lilongwe
|
Mali
|
Bamako
|
Mauritania
|
Nouakchott
|
Mauritius
|
Port Louis
|
Mayotte
|
Mamoudzou
|
Morocco
|
Rabat
|
Mozambique
|
Maputo
|
Namibia
|
Windhoek
|
Niger
|
Niamey
|
Nigeria
|
Abuja
|
Republic of the Congo
|
Brazzaville
|
Reunion
|
Saint-Denis
|
Rwanda
|
Kigali
|
São Tomé and Príncipe
|
São Tomé
|
Senegal
|
Dakar
|
Seychelles
|
Victoria
|
Sierra Leone
|
Freetown
|
Somalia
|
Mogadishu
|
South Africa
|
Pretoria
|
South Sudan
|
Juba
|
Sudan
|
Khartoum
|
Tanzania
|
Dodoma
|
Togo
|
Lomé
|
Tunisia
|
Tunis
|
Uganda
|
Kampala
|
Western Sahara
|
Laayoune
|
Zambia
|
Lusaka
|
Zimbabwe
|
Harare
Countries of Europe
Europe spans 10.186 million square kilometres and is home to 46 U.N.-recognised countries. Seven of these, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkey, are transcontinental, spanning territory that shares borders with both Asia and Europe.
Europe boasts some of the world's smallest, happiest, safest, and most environmentally friendly nations. Russia is both Europe's and the world's largest country.
Economically, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are among the wealthiest countries, while Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, and Iceland have the highest GDP per capita globally. Below is a list of the 44 countries in Europe:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Albania
|
Tirana
|
Andorra
|
Andorra la Vella
|
Austria
|
Vienna
|
Belarus
|
Minsk
|
Belgium
|
Brussels
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Sarajevo
|
Bulgaria
|
Sofia
|
Croatia
|
Zagreb
|
Cyprus
|
Nicosia
|
Czech Republic
|
Prague
|
Denmark
|
Copenhagen
|
Estonia
|
Tallinn
|
Faroe Islands
|
Tórshavn
|
Finland
|
Helsinki
|
France
|
Paris
|
Germany
|
Berlin
|
Gibraltar
|
Gibraltar
|
Greece
|
Athens
|
Guernsey
|
Saint Peter Port
|
Hungary
|
Budapest
|
Iceland
|
Reykjavik
|
Ireland
|
Dublin
|
Isle of Man
|
Douglas
|
Italy
|
Rome
|
Jersey
|
Saint Helier
|
Latvia
|
Riga
|
Liechtenstein
|
Vaduz
|
Lithuania
|
Vilnius
|
Luxembourg
|
Luxembourg City
|
Malta
|
Valletta
|
Moldova
|
Chișinău
|
Monaco
|
Monaco
|
Montenegro
|
Podgorica
|
Netherlands
|
Amsterdam
|
North Macedonia
|
Skopje
|
Norway
|
Oslo
|
Poland
|
Warsaw
|
Portugal
|
Lisbon
|
Romania
|
Bucharest
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
San Marino
|
San Marino
|
Serbia
|
Belgrade
|
Slovakia
|
Bratislava
|
Slovenia
|
Ljubljana
|
Spain
|
Madrid
|
Sweden
|
Stockholm
|
Switzerland
|
Bern
|
Ukraine
|
Kyiv
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
Vatican City
|
Vatican City
Countries of Asia
As the world's most populous continent, Asia is home to over 4.4 billion residents across approximately 44.5 million km² of area.
It encompasses 48 U.N.-recognised countries, mirroring Europe's count. Eight Asian countries are transcontinental; Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan are primarily considered Asian, while Egypt, which is predominantly African, has its Sinai Peninsula in Asia.
Though Russia spans Asia, China, India, and Kazakhstan are considered Asia's largest countries, with all three ranking among the world's ten largest. Below is a list of the 48 countries in Asia:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Afghanistan
|
Kabul
|
Armenia
|
Yerevan
|
Azerbaijan
|
Baku
|
Bahrain
|
Manama
|
Bangladesh
|
Dhaka
|
Bhutan
|
Thimphu
|
Brunei
|
Bandar Seri Begawan
|
Cambodia
|
Phnom Penh
|
China
|
Beijing
|
Georgia
|
Tbilisi
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Indonesia
|
Jakarta
|
Iran
|
Tehran
|
Iraq
|
Baghdad
|
Israel
|
Jerusalem
|
Japan
|
Tokyo
|
Jordan
|
Amman
|
Kazakhstan
|
Astana
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait City
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
Bishkek
|
Laos
|
Vientiane
|
Lebanon
|
Beirut
|
Macau
|
Macau
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Maldives
|
Malé
|
Mongolia
|
Ulaanbaatar
|
Myanmar
|
Naypyidaw
|
Nepal
|
Kathmandu
|
North Korea
|
Pyongyang
|
Oman
|
Muscat
|
Pakistan
|
Islamabad
|
Palestine
|
Ramallah
|
Philippines
|
Manila
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Riyadh
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
South Korea
|
Seoul
|
Sri Lanka
|
Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte
|
Syria
|
Damascus
|
Taiwan
|
Taipei
|
Tajikistan
|
Dushanbe
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok
|
Timor-Leste
|
Dili
|
Turkey
|
Ankara
|
Turkmenistan
|
Ashgabat
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Uzbekistan
|
Tashkent
|
Vietnam
|
Hanoi
|
Yemen
|
Sana'a
Countries of North America
North America comprises 23 U.N.-recognised countries, spanning over 24.7 million square kilometres and inhabited by approximately 500 million people.
The countries of Central America are typically included in the total. Canada, the United States, and Mexico are the continent's largest by area, with Canada also ranking as the second-largest globally.
The U.S. is the world's third-most populous country. This continent showcases a diverse range of nations, from vast landmasses to numerous Caribbean island states. Below is a list of the 40 countries in North America:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Anguilla
|
The Valley
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
St John's
|
Aruba
|
Oranjestad
|
Bahamas
|
Nassau
|
Barbados
|
Bridgetown
|
Belize
|
Belmopan
|
Bermuda
|
Hamilton
|
British Virgin Islands
|
Road Town
|
Canada
|
Ottawa
|
Cayman Islands
|
George Town
|
Costa Rica
|
San José
|
Cuba
|
Havana
|
Curaçao
|
Willemstad
|
Dominica
|
Roseau
|
Dominican Republic
|
Santo Domingo
|
El Salvador
|
San Salvador
|
Greenland
|
Nuuk
|
Grenada
|
St George's
|
Guadeloupe
|
Basse-Terre
|
Guatemala
|
Guatemala City
|
Haiti
|
Port-au-Prince
|
Honduras
|
Tegucigalpa
|
Jamaica
|
Kingston
|
Martinique
|
Fort-de-France
|
Mexico
|
Mexico City
|
Montserrat
|
Little Bay
|
Nicaragua
|
Managua
|
Panama
|
Panama City
|
Puerto Rico
|
San Juan
|
Saint Barthélemy
|
Gustavia
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
Basseterre
|
Saint Lucia
|
Castries
|
Saint Martin
|
Marigot
|
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|
Saint-Pierre
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
Kingstown
|
Sint Maarten
|
Philipsburg
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Port of Spain
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
Cockburn Town
|
United States
|
Washington, D.C.
|
United States Virgin Islands
|
Charlotte Amalie
Countries of Oceania
Oceania, spanning approximately 8.5 million square kilometres, is home to around 42.9 million people. It comprises 14 U.N.-recognised countries, all of which are island nations. The continent's largest countries are Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand.
This region is characterised by its vast ocean expanses dotted with numerous islands, which contribute to its unique biodiversity and cultural landscapes.
Despite being the smallest continent in terms of landmass, its influence on global oceanic and environmental issues is significant. Below is a list of the 24 countries in Oceania:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
American Samoa
|
Pago Pago
|
Australia
|
Canberra
|
Cook Islands
|
Avarua
|
Fiji
|
Suva
|
French Polynesia
|
Papeete
|
Guam
|
Hagåtña
|
Kiribati
|
South Tarawa
|
Marshall Islands
|
Majuro
|
Micronesia
|
Palikir
|
Nauru
|
Yaren
|
New Caledonia
|
Nouméa
|
New Zealand
|
Wellington
|
Niue
|
Alofi
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
Saipan
|
Palau
|
Ngerulmud
|
Papua New Guinea
|
Port Moresby
|
Samoa
|
Apia
|
Solomon Islands
|
Honiara
|
Tokelau
|
Nukunonu (de facto)
|
Tonga
|
Nukuʻalofa
|
Tuvalu
|
Funafuti
|
Vanuatu
|
Port Vila
|
Wallis and Futuna
|
Mata-Utu
Countries of South America
South America, with an area of 17.84 million km², is the continent with the fewest countries (excluding Antarctica), housing just 12 U.N.-recognised nations.
Brazil is the largest country on the continent and also a globally significant one, as it contains the majority of the Amazon rainforest. Argentina and Peru follow as the next largest.
Similar to Africa, many South American countries are still developing; however, many are considered relatively safe, despite facing economic challenges when compared to high-income European nations. Below is a list of the 14 countries in South America:
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Argentina
|
Buenos Aires
|
Bolivia
|
La Paz (Sucre)
|
Brazil
|
Brasília
|
Chile
|
Santiago
|
Colombia
|
Bogotá
|
Ecuador
|
Quito
|
Falkland Islands
|
Stanley
|
French Guiana
|
Cayenne
|
Guyana
|
Georgetown
|
Paraguay
|
Asunción
|
Peru
|
Lima
|
Suriname
|
Paramaribo
|
Uruguay
|
Montevideo
|
Venezuela
|
Caracas
Which Continent Has the Most Countries?
Among the seven continents, Africa stands out as the most country-rich, boasting 54 recognised nations. This makes it the most politically fragmented continent, shaped by complex histories, diverse cultures, and colonial legacies.
With vast landscapes ranging from deserts to rainforests, Africa's geographic and ethnic diversity has played a key role in the emergence of numerous independent states.
By comparison, Asia follows with 48 countries, and Europe has 44. Other continents, like North America and South America, host fewer countries, while Antarctica remains uninhabited by sovereign nations.
