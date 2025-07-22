Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Continent Has the Most Countries?

Africa is the continent with the most countries, totalling 54 recognised sovereign nations. Its political diversity stems from a rich cultural heritage, vast geography, and colonial history that led to the creation of many independent states. Asia follows with 48 countries, while Europe has 44. Other continents, such as North America and South America, host fewer countries, and Antarctica has none.

Kriti Barua
ByKriti Barua
Jul 22, 2025, 00:04 IST

The world is divided into seven continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania (which includes Australia and New Zealand), and Antarctica. 

Each continent is unique in its geography, culture, and political landscape. While Antarctica has no countries, the other six continents are home to sovereign nations that shape global affairs.

As of 2025, there are 195 recognised countries in the world—193 are member states of the United Nations, and 2 (the Holy See and the State of Palestine) are observer states.

Among all continents, Africa holds the record for the most countries, with 54 independent nations. This diversity stems from its vast landmass, rich cultural heritage, and complex colonial history.

In this article, we'll examine the distribution of countries across each continent, explore why Africa tops the list, and uncover fascinating insights into the global map of nations.

How Many Countries Does Each Continent Have?

According to the World Population Review, here are the numbers of countries each continent consists of:

Continent

No. of Countries

Africa

54

Antarctica

0

Asia

46

Europe

46

North America

23

Oceania

14

South America

12

Countries of Africa

Africa, the second-largest continent in terms of area, is home to a significant portion of the world's nations. Approximately 27% of the world's countries are located here, totalling 54 U.N.-recognised states across its 30.3 million square kilometres of area. 

Among its largest countries are Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan, with Algeria also ranking globally as the tenth largest. Economically, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt are among the wealthiest countries in Africa. 

While many African nations face developmental challenges, Mauritius stands out as one of the most developed countries on the Human Development Index. Below is a list of the 56 countries in Africa:

Country

Capital

Algeria

Algiers

Angola

Luanda

Benin

Porto-Novo

Botswana

Gaborone

Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou

Burundi

Gitega

Cameroon

Yaoundé

Cape Verde

Praia

Central African Republic

Bangui

Chad

N'Djamena

Comoros

Moroni

Djibouti

Djibouti City

DR Congo

Kinshasa

Egypt

Cairo

Equatorial Guinea

Malabo

Eritrea

Asmara

Eswatini

Mbabane (Lobamba)

Ethiopia

Addis Ababa

Gabon

Libreville

Gambia

Banjul

Ghana

Accra

Guinea

Conakry

Guinea-Bissau

Bissau

Ivory Coast

Yamoussoukro

Kenya

Nairobi

Lesotho

Maseru

Liberia

Monrovia

Libya

Tripoli

Madagascar

Antananarivo

Malawi

Lilongwe

Mali

Bamako

Mauritania

Nouakchott

Mauritius

Port Louis

Mayotte

Mamoudzou

Morocco

Rabat

Mozambique

Maputo

Namibia

Windhoek

Niger

Niamey

Nigeria

Abuja

Republic of the Congo

Brazzaville

Reunion

Saint-Denis

Rwanda

Kigali

São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé

Senegal

Dakar

Seychelles

Victoria

Sierra Leone

Freetown

Somalia

Mogadishu

South Africa

Pretoria

South Sudan

Juba

Sudan

Khartoum

Tanzania

Dodoma

Togo

Lomé

Tunisia

Tunis

Uganda

Kampala

Western Sahara

Laayoune

Zambia

Lusaka

Zimbabwe

Harare

Countries of Europe

Europe spans 10.186 million square kilometres and is home to 46 U.N.-recognised countries. Seven of these, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkey, are transcontinental, spanning territory that shares borders with both Asia and Europe. 

Europe boasts some of the world's smallest, happiest, safest, and most environmentally friendly nations. Russia is both Europe's and the world's largest country. 

Economically, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are among the wealthiest countries, while Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, and Iceland have the highest GDP per capita globally. Below is a list of the 44 countries in Europe:

Country

Capital

Albania

Tirana

Andorra

Andorra la Vella

Austria

Vienna

Belarus

Minsk

Belgium

Brussels

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sarajevo

Bulgaria

Sofia

Croatia

Zagreb

Cyprus

Nicosia

Czech Republic

Prague

Denmark

Copenhagen

Estonia

Tallinn

Faroe Islands

Tórshavn

Finland

Helsinki

France

Paris

Germany

Berlin

Gibraltar

Gibraltar

Greece

Athens

Guernsey

Saint Peter Port

Hungary

Budapest

Iceland

Reykjavik

Ireland

Dublin

Isle of Man

Douglas

Italy

Rome

Jersey

Saint Helier

Latvia

Riga

Liechtenstein

Vaduz

Lithuania

Vilnius

Luxembourg

Luxembourg City

Malta

Valletta

Moldova

Chișinău

Monaco

Monaco

Montenegro

Podgorica

Netherlands

Amsterdam

North Macedonia

Skopje

Norway

Oslo

Poland

Warsaw

Portugal

Lisbon

Romania

Bucharest

Russia

Moscow

San Marino

San Marino

Serbia

Belgrade

Slovakia

Bratislava

Slovenia

Ljubljana

Spain

Madrid

Sweden

Stockholm

Switzerland

Bern

Ukraine

Kyiv

United Kingdom

London

Vatican City

Vatican City

Countries of Asia

As the world's most populous continent, Asia is home to over 4.4 billion residents across approximately 44.5 million km² of area. 

It encompasses 48 U.N.-recognised countries, mirroring Europe's count. Eight Asian countries are transcontinental; Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan are primarily considered Asian, while Egypt, which is predominantly African, has its Sinai Peninsula in Asia. 

Though Russia spans Asia, China, India, and Kazakhstan are considered Asia's largest countries, with all three ranking among the world's ten largest. Below is a list of the 48 countries in Asia:

Country

Capital

Afghanistan

Kabul

Armenia

Yerevan

Azerbaijan

Baku

Bahrain

Manama

Bangladesh

Dhaka

Bhutan

Thimphu

Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan

Cambodia

Phnom Penh

China

Beijing

Georgia

Tbilisi

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

India

New Delhi

Indonesia

Jakarta

Iran

Tehran

Iraq

Baghdad

Israel

Jerusalem

Japan

Tokyo

Jordan

Amman

Kazakhstan

Astana

Kuwait

Kuwait City

Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek

Laos

Vientiane

Lebanon

Beirut

Macau

Macau

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Maldives

Malé

Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar

Myanmar

Naypyidaw

Nepal

Kathmandu

North Korea

Pyongyang

Oman

Muscat

Pakistan

Islamabad

Palestine

Ramallah

Philippines

Manila

Qatar

Doha

Russia

Moscow

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Singapore

Singapore

South Korea

Seoul

Sri Lanka

Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte

Syria

Damascus

Taiwan

Taipei

Tajikistan

Dushanbe

Thailand

Bangkok

Timor-Leste

Dili

Turkey

Ankara

Turkmenistan

Ashgabat

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi

Uzbekistan

Tashkent

Vietnam

Hanoi

Yemen

Sana'a

Countries of North America

North America comprises 23 U.N.-recognised countries, spanning over 24.7 million square kilometres and inhabited by approximately 500 million people. 

The countries of Central America are typically included in the total. Canada, the United States, and Mexico are the continent's largest by area, with Canada also ranking as the second-largest globally. 

The U.S. is the world's third-most populous country. This continent showcases a diverse range of nations, from vast landmasses to numerous Caribbean island states. Below is a list of the 40 countries in North America:

Country

Capital

Anguilla

The Valley

Antigua and Barbuda

St John's

Aruba

Oranjestad

Bahamas

Nassau

Barbados

Bridgetown

Belize

Belmopan

Bermuda

Hamilton

British Virgin Islands

Road Town

Canada

Ottawa

Cayman Islands

George Town

Costa Rica

San José

Cuba

Havana

Curaçao

Willemstad

Dominica

Roseau

Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo

El Salvador

San Salvador

Greenland

Nuuk

Grenada

St George's

Guadeloupe

Basse-Terre

Guatemala

Guatemala City

Haiti

Port-au-Prince

Honduras

Tegucigalpa

Jamaica

Kingston

Martinique

Fort-de-France

Mexico

Mexico City

Montserrat

Little Bay

Nicaragua

Managua

Panama

Panama City

Puerto Rico

San Juan

Saint Barthélemy

Gustavia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre

Saint Lucia

Castries

Saint Martin

Marigot

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saint-Pierre

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Kingstown

Sint Maarten

Philipsburg

Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain

Turks and Caicos Islands

Cockburn Town

United States

Washington, D.C.

United States Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie

Countries of Oceania

Oceania, spanning approximately 8.5 million square kilometres, is home to around 42.9 million people. It comprises 14 U.N.-recognised countries, all of which are island nations. The continent's largest countries are Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand. 

This region is characterised by its vast ocean expanses dotted with numerous islands, which contribute to its unique biodiversity and cultural landscapes. 

Despite being the smallest continent in terms of landmass, its influence on global oceanic and environmental issues is significant. Below is a list of the 24 countries in Oceania:

Country

Capital

American Samoa

Pago Pago

Australia

Canberra

Cook Islands

Avarua

Fiji

Suva

French Polynesia

Papeete

Guam

Hagåtña

Kiribati

South Tarawa

Marshall Islands

Majuro

Micronesia

Palikir

Nauru

Yaren

New Caledonia

Nouméa

New Zealand

Wellington

Niue

Alofi

Northern Mariana Islands

Saipan

Palau

Ngerulmud

Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby

Samoa

Apia

Solomon Islands

Honiara

Tokelau

Nukunonu (de facto)

Tonga

Nukuʻalofa

Tuvalu

Funafuti

Vanuatu

Port Vila

Wallis and Futuna

Mata-Utu

Countries of South America

South America, with an area of 17.84 million km², is the continent with the fewest countries (excluding Antarctica), housing just 12 U.N.-recognised nations. 

Brazil is the largest country on the continent and also a globally significant one, as it contains the majority of the Amazon rainforest. Argentina and Peru follow as the next largest. 

Similar to Africa, many South American countries are still developing; however, many are considered relatively safe, despite facing economic challenges when compared to high-income European nations. Below is a list of the 14 countries in South America:

Country

Capital

Argentina

Buenos Aires

Bolivia

La Paz (Sucre)

Brazil

Brasília

Chile

Santiago

Colombia

Bogotá

Ecuador

Quito

Falkland Islands

Stanley

French Guiana

Cayenne

Guyana

Georgetown

Paraguay

Asunción

Peru

Lima

Suriname

Paramaribo

Uruguay

Montevideo

Venezuela

Caracas

Which Continent Has the Most Countries?

Among the seven continents, Africa stands out as the most country-rich, boasting 54 recognised nations. This makes it the most politically fragmented continent, shaped by complex histories, diverse cultures, and colonial legacies. 

With vast landscapes ranging from deserts to rainforests, Africa's geographic and ethnic diversity has played a key role in the emergence of numerous independent states. 

By comparison, Asia follows with 48 countries, and Europe has 44. Other continents, like North America and South America, host fewer countries, while Antarctica remains uninhabited by sovereign nations.

