Which Continent Has the Most Countries?

The world is divided into seven continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania (which includes Australia and New Zealand), and Antarctica. Each continent is unique in its geography, culture, and political landscape. While Antarctica has no countries, the other six continents are home to sovereign nations that shape global affairs. As of 2025, there are 195 recognised countries in the world—193 are member states of the United Nations, and 2 (the Holy See and the State of Palestine) are observer states. Among all continents, Africa holds the record for the most countries, with 54 independent nations. This diversity stems from its vast landmass, rich cultural heritage, and complex colonial history. In this article, we'll examine the distribution of countries across each continent, explore why Africa tops the list, and uncover fascinating insights into the global map of nations.

According to the World Population Review, here are the numbers of countries each continent consists of: Continent No. of Countries Africa 54 Antarctica 0 Asia 46 Europe 46 North America 23 Oceania 14 South America 12 Countries of Africa Africa, the second-largest continent in terms of area, is home to a significant portion of the world's nations. Approximately 27% of the world's countries are located here, totalling 54 U.N.-recognised states across its 30.3 million square kilometres of area. Among its largest countries are Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan, with Algeria also ranking globally as the tenth largest. Economically, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt are among the wealthiest countries in Africa.

While many African nations face developmental challenges, Mauritius stands out as one of the most developed countries on the Human Development Index. Below is a list of the 56 countries in Africa: Country Capital Algeria Algiers Angola Luanda Benin Porto-Novo Botswana Gaborone Burkina Faso Ouagadougou Burundi Gitega Cameroon Yaoundé Cape Verde Praia Central African Republic Bangui Chad N'Djamena Comoros Moroni Djibouti Djibouti City DR Congo Kinshasa Egypt Cairo Equatorial Guinea Malabo Eritrea Asmara Eswatini Mbabane (Lobamba) Ethiopia Addis Ababa Gabon Libreville Gambia Banjul Ghana Accra Guinea Conakry Guinea-Bissau Bissau Ivory Coast Yamoussoukro Kenya Nairobi Lesotho Maseru Liberia Monrovia Libya Tripoli Madagascar Antananarivo Malawi Lilongwe Mali Bamako Mauritania Nouakchott Mauritius Port Louis Mayotte Mamoudzou Morocco Rabat Mozambique Maputo Namibia Windhoek Niger Niamey Nigeria Abuja Republic of the Congo Brazzaville Reunion Saint-Denis Rwanda Kigali São Tomé and Príncipe São Tomé Senegal Dakar Seychelles Victoria Sierra Leone Freetown Somalia Mogadishu South Africa Pretoria South Sudan Juba Sudan Khartoum Tanzania Dodoma Togo Lomé Tunisia Tunis Uganda Kampala Western Sahara Laayoune Zambia Lusaka Zimbabwe Harare

Countries of Europe Europe spans 10.186 million square kilometres and is home to 46 U.N.-recognised countries. Seven of these, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkey, are transcontinental, spanning territory that shares borders with both Asia and Europe. Europe boasts some of the world's smallest, happiest, safest, and most environmentally friendly nations. Russia is both Europe's and the world's largest country. Economically, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are among the wealthiest countries, while Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, and Iceland have the highest GDP per capita globally. Below is a list of the 44 countries in Europe: Country Capital Albania Tirana Andorra Andorra la Vella Austria Vienna Belarus Minsk Belgium Brussels Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo Bulgaria Sofia Croatia Zagreb Cyprus Nicosia Czech Republic Prague Denmark Copenhagen Estonia Tallinn Faroe Islands Tórshavn Finland Helsinki France Paris Germany Berlin Gibraltar Gibraltar Greece Athens Guernsey Saint Peter Port Hungary Budapest Iceland Reykjavik Ireland Dublin Isle of Man Douglas Italy Rome Jersey Saint Helier Latvia Riga Liechtenstein Vaduz Lithuania Vilnius Luxembourg Luxembourg City Malta Valletta Moldova Chișinău Monaco Monaco Montenegro Podgorica Netherlands Amsterdam North Macedonia Skopje Norway Oslo Poland Warsaw Portugal Lisbon Romania Bucharest Russia Moscow San Marino San Marino Serbia Belgrade Slovakia Bratislava Slovenia Ljubljana Spain Madrid Sweden Stockholm Switzerland Bern Ukraine Kyiv United Kingdom London Vatican City Vatican City

Countries of Asia As the world's most populous continent, Asia is home to over 4.4 billion residents across approximately 44.5 million km² of area. It encompasses 48 U.N.-recognised countries, mirroring Europe's count. Eight Asian countries are transcontinental; Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan are primarily considered Asian, while Egypt, which is predominantly African, has its Sinai Peninsula in Asia. Though Russia spans Asia, China, India, and Kazakhstan are considered Asia's largest countries, with all three ranking among the world's ten largest. Below is a list of the 48 countries in Asia: Country Capital Afghanistan Kabul Armenia Yerevan Azerbaijan Baku Bahrain Manama Bangladesh Dhaka Bhutan Thimphu Brunei Bandar Seri Begawan Cambodia Phnom Penh China Beijing Georgia Tbilisi Hong Kong Hong Kong India New Delhi Indonesia Jakarta Iran Tehran Iraq Baghdad Israel Jerusalem Japan Tokyo Jordan Amman Kazakhstan Astana Kuwait Kuwait City Kyrgyzstan Bishkek Laos Vientiane Lebanon Beirut Macau Macau Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Maldives Malé Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Myanmar Naypyidaw Nepal Kathmandu North Korea Pyongyang Oman Muscat Pakistan Islamabad Palestine Ramallah Philippines Manila Qatar Doha Russia Moscow Saudi Arabia Riyadh Singapore Singapore South Korea Seoul Sri Lanka Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Syria Damascus Taiwan Taipei Tajikistan Dushanbe Thailand Bangkok Timor-Leste Dili Turkey Ankara Turkmenistan Ashgabat United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan Tashkent Vietnam Hanoi Yemen Sana'a

Countries of North America North America comprises 23 U.N.-recognised countries, spanning over 24.7 million square kilometres and inhabited by approximately 500 million people. The countries of Central America are typically included in the total. Canada, the United States, and Mexico are the continent's largest by area, with Canada also ranking as the second-largest globally. The U.S. is the world's third-most populous country. This continent showcases a diverse range of nations, from vast landmasses to numerous Caribbean island states. Below is a list of the 40 countries in North America: Country Capital Anguilla The Valley Antigua and Barbuda St John's Aruba Oranjestad Bahamas Nassau Barbados Bridgetown Belize Belmopan Bermuda Hamilton British Virgin Islands Road Town Canada Ottawa Cayman Islands George Town Costa Rica San José Cuba Havana Curaçao Willemstad Dominica Roseau Dominican Republic Santo Domingo El Salvador San Salvador Greenland Nuuk Grenada St George's Guadeloupe Basse-Terre Guatemala Guatemala City Haiti Port-au-Prince Honduras Tegucigalpa Jamaica Kingston Martinique Fort-de-France Mexico Mexico City Montserrat Little Bay Nicaragua Managua Panama Panama City Puerto Rico San Juan Saint Barthélemy Gustavia Saint Kitts and Nevis Basseterre Saint Lucia Castries Saint Martin Marigot Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint-Pierre Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Kingstown Sint Maarten Philipsburg Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain Turks and Caicos Islands Cockburn Town United States Washington, D.C. United States Virgin Islands Charlotte Amalie

Countries of Oceania Oceania, spanning approximately 8.5 million square kilometres, is home to around 42.9 million people. It comprises 14 U.N.-recognised countries, all of which are island nations. The continent's largest countries are Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand. This region is characterised by its vast ocean expanses dotted with numerous islands, which contribute to its unique biodiversity and cultural landscapes. Despite being the smallest continent in terms of landmass, its influence on global oceanic and environmental issues is significant. Below is a list of the 24 countries in Oceania: Country Capital American Samoa Pago Pago Australia Canberra Cook Islands Avarua Fiji Suva French Polynesia Papeete Guam Hagåtña Kiribati South Tarawa Marshall Islands Majuro Micronesia Palikir Nauru Yaren New Caledonia Nouméa New Zealand Wellington Niue Alofi Northern Mariana Islands Saipan Palau Ngerulmud Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Samoa Apia Solomon Islands Honiara Tokelau Nukunonu (de facto) Tonga Nukuʻalofa Tuvalu Funafuti Vanuatu Port Vila Wallis and Futuna Mata-Utu

Countries of South America South America, with an area of 17.84 million km², is the continent with the fewest countries (excluding Antarctica), housing just 12 U.N.-recognised nations. Brazil is the largest country on the continent and also a globally significant one, as it contains the majority of the Amazon rainforest. Argentina and Peru follow as the next largest. Similar to Africa, many South American countries are still developing; however, many are considered relatively safe, despite facing economic challenges when compared to high-income European nations. Below is a list of the 14 countries in South America: Country Capital Argentina Buenos Aires Bolivia La Paz (Sucre) Brazil Brasília Chile Santiago Colombia Bogotá Ecuador Quito Falkland Islands Stanley French Guiana Cayenne Guyana Georgetown Paraguay Asunción Peru Lima Suriname Paramaribo Uruguay Montevideo Venezuela Caracas