Top 10 Most Happiest Countries In the World: Check Complete List

The World Happiness Report 2023 was published in March this year. Over the past decade, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network has consistently produced its annual World Happiness Report.

This comprehensive report entails surveying approximately 1000 individuals from each of the 146 nations, eliciting their assessments of their quality of life within the confines of a 0 to 10 scale.

As of 2023, Finland stands at the top of the Happiness Index.

ALSO READ| 9 Safest Countries in the World for Women to Travel Or Live In: Check List Here

10 Most Happiest Countries In The World

The researchers have amalgamated the survey-derived data with pre-existing statistics on GDP per capita, life expectancy, acts of generosity, the strength of social support systems, levels of trust and corruption, and the perceived latitude for personal life decisions. This intricate synthesis culminates in creating a holistic happiness score for each nation.

Here is The List:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Switzerland

5. The Netherlands

6. Luxembourg

7. Sweden

8. Norway

9. Israel

10. New Zealand

Most Happiest Countries

1. Finland

Finland, a perennial champion of happiness, consistently secures its place at the zenith of global contentment. The World Happiness Report 2023, unveiled in March, unequivocally positions Finland as the reigning champion.

In Finland, an unassailable sense of community prevails, bolstered by robust relationships. Freedom and autonomy flourish, enriching lives. The Finnish government provides an unwavering social safety net, nurturing a profound sense of security.

Furthermore, Finland thrives economically, fostering boundless social mobility. European Union (EU) membership confers the invaluable gift of unrestricted movement across 30 nations. Collectively, these elements underpin Finland's status as the happiest nation worldwide, even beckoning others to partake in their happiness masterclass.

2. Denmark

Near Finland, Denmark, the runner-up, seizes the second spot in the 2023 World Happiness Report. Denmark's happiness emanates from its robust social safety net, typifying Scandinavian welfare systems.

Free healthcare, educational privileges, childcare subsidies, and parental leave provisions form the bedrock of Danish contentment. Social cohesion, another lighthouse of Danish society, thrives. Citizens trust each other and actively partake in the collective well-being.

3. Iceland

Iceland, often hailed as the "Land of Fire and Ice," not only radiates happiness but also serves as a beacon of safety and gender equality. A thriving income, a resilient economy, minimal corruption, a magnanimous disposition, complimentary education, and an unyielding sense of community constitute just a handful of the elements woven into their tapestry of contentment. Furthermore, the daily presence of some of Earth's most awe-inspiring natural marvels undoubtedly contributes to their happiness.

ALSO READ| World’s 11 Safest Countries to Visit in 2023: Check Complete List Here!

4. Switzerland

Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, Switzerland gleams as a paragon of happiness. A robust community spirit, evidenced by trust in institutions and fellow citizens, bestows its citizens with a sense of security.

Swiss residents exemplify neighbourly vigilance, fostering cooperative enterprises owned and operated by workers. Environmental stewardship, epitomized by stringent regulations and sustainable initiatives, spearheads Switzerland's eco-conscious reputation. Prosperity and stability harmonize, driven by a buoyant economy and government excellence.

5. The Netherlands

The Netherlands, perched at the fifth echelon in the World Happiness Report 2023, embodies joy through multifaceted means.

A robust social safety net ensures access to healthcare and education, while personal liberty reigns supreme. A pragmatic Dutch outlook and an efficient society underpin contentment. Cultural diversity interweaves traditions, enriching the Dutch tapestry. Nature's splendour, from canals to tulip fields, graces everyday life.

6. Luxembourg

Nestled amidst France, Germany, and Belgium, Luxembourg consistently ranks among the world's happiest nations, securing the sixth position in the 2023 World Happiness Report. The country's prosperity is underpinned by a robust economy, a thriving financial sector, and opportunities for well-paying jobs from international corporations.

Luxembourg offers a high standard of living, marked by exceptional healthcare, education systems, and a great work-life balance. Safety and an inclusive attitude towards immigrants and minorities amplify its appeal as a welcoming abode for individuals from diverse backgrounds.

ALSO READ| 9 Most Dangerous Countries In The World Right Now: Check Complete List Here

7. Sweden

Sweden, a Scandinavian haven, secures seventh place in the 2023 World Happiness Report, emblematic of the region's perennial happiness.

Prosperity thrives, accompanied by a robust welfare state, providing extensive social benefits. Personal freedom and environmental sustainability underscore contentment. The ethos of "lagom," or balanced moderation, infuses life with equilibrium. Quality of life flourishes sans undue stress or excess.

8. Norway

While not matching the top ranks Norway remains a haven of happiness. Citizens actively engage in the democratic process, fostering a sense of community. Progressive politics, gender equality, civil liberties, and a generous welfare state are hallmarks of Norway's contentment. A high standard of living, featuring clean air, water, and abundant green spaces, further elevates well-being. Norway's breathtaking natural landscapes, from fjords to pristine beaches, combined with an active outdoor lifestyle, contribute to its joy.

9. Israel

Ranked ninth, Israel celebrates personal freedom, family values, economic opportunities, and a rich cultural heritage. Personal freedom and strong family bonds imbue contentment. Economic prosperity, exceptional healthcare, and education bolster well-being. A rich cultural tapestry, immersed in natural beauty, captivates inhabitants. Warmth, hospitality, and cultural pride foster a sense of community

ALSO READ| 7 Countries Not Recognised By The United Nations (UN)

10. New Zealand

New Zealand, celebrated for its exemplary response to the pandemic, ranks as the tenth happiest nation, thanks to visionary policies and stunning landscapes. A well-being-centric budget prioritizes mental health, combats child poverty, and supports indigenous communities. Natural beauty, including mountains, beaches, and forests, sets a captivating stage. The warm hospitality and neighbourly camaraderie characterize the Kiwi way of life.

ALSO READ|