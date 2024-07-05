Top 10 Cleanest Countries in the World (Updated 2025)

Cleanest Countries in the World: Cleanliness is one of the most important factors that affect the longevity of an individual. If you see the availability of clean water, air, effective waste management techniques and proper sanitation can influence the quality of life and also improve the longevity of an individual. Countries that have high levels of pollution have a high rate of deaths resulting from non-communicable diseases. As per the WHO, non-communicable diseases account for 74% of all deaths occurring in the world. The need of the hour is to decrease pollution in all its forms so as to improve the quality of life of people living in the world. In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 cleanest countries in the world. This data is based on the Environmental Performance Index or EPI study conducted in 2024.

List of Largest Economies in the World [Updated 2025] Cleanest Countries in the World (Updated 2025) The list of the top 10 cleanest countries in the world for the year 2025 is as follows: RANK Country EPI Score 2024 1 Estonia 75.7 2 Luxembourg 75.1 3 Germany 74.5 4 Finland 73.8 5 United Kingdom 72.6 6 Sweden 70.3 7 Norway 69.9 8 Austria 68.9 9 Switzerland 67.8 10 Denmark 67.7 Source: Environmental Performance Index Report 2024 What is EPI? EPI refers to the Environmental Performance Index, an index developed by Yale and Columbia universities in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) that measures the cleanliness and environmental friendliness of 180 countries in the world. The EPI measures 40 parameters spread across 11 categories, such as climate change mitigation, air quality, sanitation & drinking water, heavy metals, solid waste, water resources, agriculture, fisheries, air pollution, forests, and biodiversity & habitat.

Top 10 Most Cleanest Countries in the World The following is the list of the most cleanest countries in the world as per the latest EPI Report, 2024. 1. Estonia Source: National Geographic Estonia, a small European country located near the Baltic Sea, is ranked as the cleanest country in the world. It scored 75.7 in the EPI 2024 report. It ranks highest due to its greenery, freshwater sources, clean air and water. 2. Luxembourg Source: Britannica The second country on the list is Luxembourg; it scores 75.1 in the EPI 2024 report. It scores high on sanitation, drinking water quality, and waste water treatment. Luxembourg is also one of the richest countries in the world, with the highest per capita income. 3. Germany Source: Maheshkumar Painam Germany ranks third in the list of the cleanest countries in the world with a score of 74.5. This is mostly due to high water and air quality.

4. Finland Source: Pixabay Finland is fourth on the list; no wonder it is the happiest country in the world, as it has excellent air quality, water quality, and a top-class education system, making it one of the best places to live in the world. It achieves a score of 73.8. 5. United Kingdom Source: iStockphoto.com The United Kingdom is one of the best countries in the world to live if you consider its cleanliness, air quality and pollution levels. It scores 72.6 on the EPI 2024 report due to its stringent environmental regulations. 6. Sweden Source: Per Pixel Petersson/imagebank.sweden.se Sweden is regarded as one of the best places to live in the world; it has some of the best quality water and air on the planet. It has excellent sanitation facilities and reduced emissions. It obtained a score of 70.3 and is placed in the sixth psoition.

7. Norway Source: jamenpercy/Fotolia Norway is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and without a doubt, it is one of the cleanest countries in the world. It scores 69.9 in the report and is placed 7th in the list. Norway boasts high air quality, clean drinking water, greenery and excellent marine life. 8. Austria Source: Britannica Austria is a beautiful country on the European continent and also one of the cleanest in the world. It is full of greenery, excellent drinking water facilities, and the strictest standards for air pollution and waste management. It scores 68.9 on the EPI 2024 study, which makes it the eighth cleanest country in the world. 9. Switzerland Source: Britannica Switzerland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and is also famous for its mountains, chocolates, cheese, watches and financial services sector. It scores high on sanitation and drinking water quality standards. It also has abundant wildlife and greenery. Switzerland achieves a score of 67.8.