Who is SBK Singh, Delhi’s New Commissioner? Education, Career and Other Details

Meet SBK Singh, the new Commissioner of Delhi Police, who takes charge from Sanjay Arora. Discover the decorated 1988-batch IPS officer's career highlights, from leading security for President Obama's visit to his innovative police reforms in Mizoram.

A 1998-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, SBK Singh, assumed the position of Commissioner of Delhi Police. He is taking over the top position from Sanjay Arora. Singh is taking on the additional responsibility of Commissioner in addition to serving as the Director General of Delhi's Home Guards. Singh has worked with the Delhi Police for thirty-six years, holding a number of important positions. According to news agency PTI, he was also in charge of the police forces in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Who is SBK Singh?

Mr. Singh is an AGMUT cadre officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). He will now be in charge of the Delhi Police till a formal appointment is made or further directives are given. He had been the Director General of Home Guards. The current police commissioner, Sanjay Arora, has retired, and Mr. Singh will take over the extra responsibilities of the position on August 1st, till further announcements are made. SBK Singh Education After graduating from Delhi University's St Stephen's College in 1986, SBK Singh enlisted in the Indian Police Service. The report also states that he later earned his Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management. ALSO READ: Top 10 Emerging Cities in India for Job Seekers in 2025 as per LinkedIn Report SBK Singh Career Singh's career in law enforcement demonstrates a distinctive blend of fieldwork, administrative work, and technological expertise.

Singh has held numerous important positions with the Delhi Police, including Additional DCP of South and DCP for the Northeast and Central districts. SBK Singh’s Tenure with Delhi Police SBK Singh later served as the head of the Economic Offenses Wing. According to the report, he held the positions of Special Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in a number of departments, including Technology and Project Implementation, Security, Law and Order, and Intelligence. During his time as Special CP (Law and Order), the senior IPS officer is said to have implemented the Public Facilitation Desks in police stations. He was in charge of important planning and investigations in seven police districts with 89 police stations. As Special CP (Security), Singh oversaw high-profile security operations, particularly during the Republic Day celebrations in 2015, which were attended by then-US President Barack Obama in India.

ALSO READ: What is Delhi Traffic Prahari App: Locals can now Issue Challan and win Rewards SBK Singh Tenure as DGP, Mizoram Singh implemented a number of innovative projects while serving as Mizoram's DGP, including the establishment of the state's first all-female police station, a tourist police unit, and the Mizoram Safety Application. Additionally, SBK Singh introduced the Mizoram Police on social media and put the e-challan system for traffic violations into place. According to the report, he came up with plans to stop narcotics trafficking across the Myanmar border. Awards Received by SBK Singh During the career that spanned over 36 years, SBK Singh has been recognized with many accolades. Silver Medal for National e-Government

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service