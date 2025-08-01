Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has started a conversation on a possible modification to the state's customary school summer vacation timetable, which has generated a lot of discussion in the educational community. In order to alleviate the difficulties caused by severe weather, the plan recommends moving the present April–May vacation period to June–July. What is the thought behind the Proposed Change? The conversation is mostly being held because of Kerala's extreme heat in April and May, which makes it impossible for pupils to go to school in a comfortable and safe environment. But there are also issues with the current vacation time. Schools are frequently closed and the academic calendar is severely disrupted by the intense monsoon rains that usually fall in June and July. This new concept looks for a better balance that guarantees constant learning and the welfare of students.

Only after a comprehensive and fruitful debate will a decision be taken, Minister Sivankutty stressed. The debate, he said, would include a number of elements, including the children's learning and health, the convenience of parents and teachers, and the viability of putting such a system into place.In order to make informed decisions, the minister also emphasized the value of researching vacation plans in other states and nations. He urged the people to contribute their insightful remarks and recommendations to support this important conversation. Expert Opinion and Academic Implications Education experts have commented on the concept. The head of the Central University of Kerala's education department, Prof. V.P. Joshith indicated that such a shift might be advantageous. A change in the holiday timetable, he said, might result in "additional instructional days in schools," particularly if it is combined with a switch to a semester system with two tests per year. This could assist in addressing the loss of instructional time brought on by frequent school closures, whether they are caused by rain or heat. To guarantee its efficacy, Prof. Joshith emphasized that a thorough investigation should be conducted prior to its implementation.