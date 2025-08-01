CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Friendship Day Poster Drawing Ideas For Kids And Students

Friendship Day Poster Drawing Ideas: Friendship Day is an amazing occasion to celebrate the special bond you have with your friends. Students can check some of the most creative poster drawing ideas that they share make for their friends.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 1, 2025, 18:02 IST
Friendship Day Poster Drawing Ideas For Kids And Students: Creating a friendship poster idea is a wonderful way to show your friends how much you care about them. Drawing posters can be a wonderful way to combine drawings and words so that you convey your message. This can be a fun activity and a special gift for your special friend. This Friendship Day, grab your drawing supplies and let your creativity flow! 

F-1

F-2

F-3

F-4

F-5

F-6

F-7

F-8

Students can take a look at these poster ideas for school activities. Let us also take a look at some of the best slogans for Friendship Day.

Friendship Day Slogans

Students can check below some of the best friendship day slogans to share with their friends: 

  • Friends are the family we choose.

  • A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.

  • Good friends, good times.

  • Side by side or miles apart, friends are always close to the heart.

  • Making memories with my favorite people.

  • Friends are the sunshine of life.

  • True friends are like stars; you don't always see them, but you know they're always there.

  • Cheers to the friends who are more like family.

  • Friendship is the secret ingredient to a happy life.

  • My friends are my treasure.

  • A friend in need is a friend indeed.

  • Life is better with friends.

  • Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.

  • To the friends who know all your secrets and love you anyway.

  • You've got a friend in me

Other Related Links

Creative Ideas for Celebrating Friendship Day 2025 in Schools and Classroom

Friendship Day Card Making Ideas For Best Friends

 


