Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

4- Writing a short paragraph on a given outline/topic in about 60 words

3- Letter Writing - One letter based on provided verbal stimulus and context. Type of letter: Informal: Personal such as to family and friends. Formal: Letter of complaints, enquiries, requests, applications 06Marks

1 & 2- Two unseen passages of total 500 words with a variety of questions, including 4marksforvocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary.

A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Test types used will include clause, gap-filling, sentence-completion, sentence-reordering,dialogue-completion and sentence-transformation (including combining sentences). The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching: 1. Use of non-finites. 2. Sentence connectors (as, since, while, then, just because, just, until) 3. Clauses with what, where, and how. 4. Past Tense. 5. Modals (can, could, may, must, might) Note: All other areas covered in Class IX will also be tested in Class X as this is an integratedcourseforthis this area of learning. No separate marks allotted for any of the grammatical items listed above.