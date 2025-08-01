Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

For the academic year 2024-25, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has issued the Class 10 English syllabus. This updated syllabus is vital for UK board students in Class 10 who have chosen English as their second language. Since English is an elective subject and the exam is usually long, a thorough understanding of the syllabus is essential for effective preparation.
SECTION A : READING
1 & 2- Two unseen passages of total 500 words with a variety of questions, including 4marksforvocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary.
Passage 1 - 200 words (6 marks)– Three or four comprehension questions. 06Marks
Passage 2 - 300 words (9 marks)-Three or four comprehension questions andOneortwoquestions on vocabulary.
SECTION B : WRITING
3- Letter Writing - One letter based on provided verbal stimulus and context. Type of letter: Informal: Personal such as to family and friends. Formal: Letter of complaints, enquiries, requests, applications 06Marks
4- Writing a short paragraph on a given outline/topic in about 60 words
5. Composition: A short writing task based on a verbal and/or visual stimulus (diagram, Picture, graph, map, chart, table, flow chart, etc.) Maximum words 80.
SECTION C: GRAMMAR
Question No. 6-11
A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Test types used will include clause, gap-filling, sentence-completion, sentence-reordering,dialogue-completion and sentence-transformation (including combining sentences). The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching: 1. Use of non-finites. 2. Sentence connectors (as, since, while, then, just because, just, until) 3. Clauses with what, where, and how. 4. Past Tense. 5. Modals (can, could, may, must, might) Note: All other areas covered in Class IX will also be tested in Class X as this is an integratedcourseforthis this area of learning. No separate marks allotted for any of the grammatical items listed above.
SECTION D : TEXT BOOKS
First Flight - NCERT Text Book for class X (Latest Edition)
Prose 12 & 13- Two extracts from different prose lessons included in Text textbook (Approximately100wordseach)
These extracts, chosen from different lessons, will be a literary and discursive nature. Each extract will be of 4 marks. 01 mark in each extract will be for vocabulary. 3 Marks in each passage will be used for testing local and global comprehension, besides a question on interpretation.
14- One out of two questions is extrapolative in nature, based on any one of the proselessonsfromTextbook to be answered in about 80 words.
15- One out of two questions on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question) (30-40words)
Poetry
16. One extract from a poem from the prescribed reader is followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the set text. The extract will carry three remarks.
17. Two out of three short-answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in 30-40 words each.
Foot Prints without Feet - Supplementary Reader for Class X
18- One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate, and analyze character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 100words.
19- One out of two short-answer type questions of interpretative and evaluative nature based on lessons to be answered in 30-40 words.
20- One out of two short-answer type questions based on factual aspects of the lessons to be answered in 20-30 words.
Note- The questions of 20% weightage (16 marks) will be objective type, out of which08multiple-choice questions will be compulsorily asked in the question paper.
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT
