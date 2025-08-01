CCSU Result 2025 OUT: Download BA Even Semester UG Marksheet at ccsuniversity.ac.in

CCSU Result 2025: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU)has recently released the even semester results of various courses like BA (NEP), and other exams. Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their CCS University results using the direct link provided below. To access the Chaudhary Charan Singh University results 2025, students must enter their roll number. CCSU Results 2025 As per the latest update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their CCSU results on the official exam portal of the University- ccsuniversity.ac.in. Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Results 2025? Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CCSU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.ccsuniversity.ac.in Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment. Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there. Step 4: Click on the “All Odd/Even Semester Result-2019 Onwards” option available there. Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Result View” Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check CCS University Results 2025 Check the direct link here for CCS University results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Link BA (NEP) Sem-II June 2025 August 01, 2025 Click here BA (NEP) Sem-IV June 2025 August 01, 2025 Click here