CCSU Result 2025 OUT: Download BA Even Semester UG Marksheet at ccsuniversity.ac.in

CCSU Even Semester Result 2025 OUT: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) declared the even semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the CCS University result.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 1, 2025, 12:58 IST
CCSU Even Semester Result 2025
CCSU Even Semester Result 2025

CCSU Result 2025: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU)has recently released the even semester results of various courses like BA (NEP), and other exams. Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their CCS University results using the direct link provided below. To access the Chaudhary Charan Singh University results 2025, students must enter their roll number.

CCSU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their CCSU results on the official exam portal of the University- ccsuniversity.ac.in. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Results 2025?

Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CCSU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Click on the “All Odd/Even Semester Result-2019 Onwards” option available there.

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Result View”

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check CCS University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for CCS University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

BA (NEP) Sem-II June 2025

August 01, 2025

Click here

BA (NEP) Sem-IV June 2025

August 01, 2025

Click here

Chaudhary Charan Singh University: Highlights

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), formerly Meerut University is situated in  Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1965 to cater to the needs of higher education in western Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University: Highlights

University Name

Chaudhary Charan Singh University

Established

1965

Location

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

CCSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

