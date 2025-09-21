U.S. State known as the Battle Born State: Nevada is called the “Battle Born State”, which officially became the 36th U.S. state on 31 October 1864. Its admission came during the American Civil War, which made it one of only two states admitted during that conflict. Further, Nevada’s statehood was rushed through by President Abraham Lincoln and Union leaders. The phrase “Battle Born” is proudly displayed on Nevada’s state flag, as it symbolises both its wartime birth and its role in shaping the nation’s future. Why is Nevada Called the "Battle Born State"? Nevada earned its nickname because it was “born” during battle. The war was raging due to which, President Abraham Lincoln and Union leaders pushed for Nevada’s admission to strengthen the Union. It was for both political and symbolic reasons and to guarantee support for the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Its statehood helped:

Secure Lincoln’s re-election in 1864 .

Deliver key votes for the 13th Amendment , which abolished slavery.

Prove loyalty to the Union cause at a critical time. Key Facts About the Battle Born State The key facts about the Battle Born State include the following: Fact Details State Nevada Nickname The Battle Born State Year of Statehood 1864 (during the Civil War) Symbol on State Flag “Battle Born” Historical Significance Supported Lincoln’s re-election and the 13th Amendment What Does "Battle Born" Mean in Nevada? “Battle Born” is a symbol of Nevada’s identity. It reflects not only its admission during wartime but also the resilience of its people. Even today, locals use Battle Born as a point of pride, and it appears on everything from the state flag to local businesses.

Why Does the Nevada Flag Say "Battle Born"? Nevada’s flag was designed to carry its history. The words “Battle Born” are displayed prominently above a silver star and sagebrush (the state flower). This design honours the sacrifices made during the Civil War and ensures future generations never forget Nevada’s unique origin. Also Read: All About Nevada’s Flag, Map, History & Education Who is Nevada’s Governor? Check Party and Term Limits! Is Las Vegas "Battle Born"? Las Vegas, like every city within Nevada, carries the Battle Born spirit. While the city is best known today for its casinos and entertainment, its heritage connects directly to Nevada’s Civil War-era statehood. Many cultural events, military tributes, and even local businesses proudly use the phrase. Trivia Questions About "Battle Born"