All about Nevada - Map, Flag, Facts, and More

Nevada, the 'Battle Born' state, continually evolves, with recent demographic shifts shaping its dynamic economy. The Nevada Department of Taxation portal lets residents keep track of their state refund online. It usually takes 4 to 6 weeks for the refund to be processed after e-filing. Beyond its iconic landscapes, this vibrant state thrives on a rich tapestry of history, diverse industries, and unique geographical wonders. 

Jul 19, 2025, 13:31 EDT
Nevada holds a very important place in the list of 50 US states with a lot of wild differences. Its official name is The Silver State, but it is also known as Battle Born. Its stunning Las Vegas skyline is next to huge, rough landscapes, and its political pulse (Is Nevada a blue state?) A red state? It literally affects national elections. Nevada needs to be looked at more closely because it has a lively capital city (Carson City), a powerful university system, and unexpected tax breaks. Whether you're relocating, voting, planning a road trip using a Nevada map, or just curious about the NV abbreviation on your mail, this guide breaks down the essential Silver State facts you need right now.

Feature

Details about Nevada

Capital

Carson City

Nicknames

Silver State, Battle Born State, Sagebrush State

Admission to Union

October 31, 1864 (36th State)

State Motto

"All for Our Country"

Estimated Population (2024)

3.27 million

Total Area

110,572 sq mi (7th largest in US)

State Flower

Sagebrush

State Bird

Mountain Bluebird

Highest Point

Boundary Peak (13,140 ft)

Income Tax

No individual state income tax

Flag of Nevada

The flag of Nevada, officially adopted on July 25, 1991, proudly displays a cobalt blue field, a vibrant backdrop for its symbolic elements. In the upper left corner, a striking silver star takes center stage, representing Nevada's rich history as the 'Silver State' due to its mineral wealth. Above this star, a golden-yellow scroll unfurls with the motto "Battle Born," a poignant reminder of Nevada's admission to the Union during the American Civil War in 1864. Below the star and the state's name, two green sprays of sagebrush, the official state flower, are interwoven with yellow flowers, completing a design that encapsulates Nevada's heritage, resources, and natural beauty.

Famous Cities in Nevada

Nevada is home to a diverse array of cities, each offering a unique glimpse into the state's character and economic landscape.

Las Vegas

Globally renowned as the "Entertainment Capital of the World," Las Vegas is synonymous with glittering casinos, world-class resorts, and a pulsating nightlife. As the state's largest city by population, it serves as a major international tourism hub and a significant economic engine for Nevada.

Henderson 

Located just southeast of Las Vegas, Henderson is Nevada's second-largest city. It is celebrated for its well-planned communities, numerous parks, and a family-friendly atmosphere, offering a suburban contrast to its bustling neighbor while also contributing to the region's diverse economy.

Reno 

Dubbed "The Biggest Little City in the World," Reno offers a more laid-back casino experience, alongside a thriving arts scene and proximity to outdoor recreation, including Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains. It's a key Northern Nevada hub, increasingly diversifying into technology and manufacturing.

North Las Vegas

Another rapidly expanding city within the Las Vegas metropolitan area, North Las Vegas is recognized for its robust industrial development and residential growth, attracting businesses and residents alike.

Carson City

As Nevada's dignified state capital, Carson City holds profound historical significance. Nestled at the picturesque base of the Sierra Nevada, it provides access to scenic beauty and offers a charming, smaller-city experience compared to its larger counterparts, rich in state government and historical sites.

What are Nevada's Fun Facts?

Beyond its well-known attractions, Nevada holds a treasure trove of fascinating and often surprising facts that reveal the state's distinctive charm, history, and unique geographical attributes.

  • Nevada impressively boasts over 314 named mountain ranges and 35 peaks that soar above 10,000 feet, making it the most mountainous state in the contiguous United States.

  • A remarkable 85% of Nevada's land is owned and managed by the federal government. This is the highest percentage of public land in any state, except Alaska, providing immense open spaces for exploration and conservation.

  • Interestingly, Nevada is home to more ghost towns than actual populated towns. These numerous historical sites are remnants of its booming mining era, offering a tangible link to its rugged, boom-and-bust past.

  • The state claims more natural hot springs than any other in the U.S., presenting numerous opportunities for relaxation and geothermal exploration across its diverse landscapes.

  • Near Winnemucca Lake, Nevada, features some of the oldest known petroglyphs in North America. These ancient rock carvings date back an astonishing 14,000+ years, providing invaluable insights into prehistoric human activity in the region.

  • Nevada stands as one of the few states in the nation that does not impose a state income tax on individuals, a significant financial advantage that has influenced its economic development and attracted residents.

  • Due to extensive areas with minimal light pollution, Nevada offers some of the clearest night skies in the country. This makes it one of the rare places in the U.S. where the breathtaking Milky Way is often visible to the naked eye, a boon for stargazers.

 University of Nevada

  • UNLV (Las Vegas): A big research university with a famous hospitality program and the Runnin' Rebels basketball team.

  • UNR (Reno): The main campus has great medical and engineering schools and is close to beautiful Lake Tahoe.

  • Nevada State University: Growing quickly in Henderson and focused on making things easy to get to.

  • College of Southern Nevada: A huge community college in the south of NV.

Nevada still doesn't fit into simple categories. It's a state that was made through conflict, is powered by bold reinvention, and has a lot of power as a swing state that decides the outcome of elections. The Silver State is still very interesting and important because of its tax-friendly structure and the famous desert views that can be found on any Nevada map. See what happens next.

FAQs

  • What is the official abbreviation for Nevada?
    +
    Nevada’s official abbreviation is NV. 
  • Is Nevada a good state to live in?
    +
    Yes. Nevada can be a great place to live, depending on your preferences.No State Income Tax: You keep more of your earnings.Job Market Growth: Diversifying economy with opportunities in tech, manufacturing, logistics, and clean energy, alongside traditional tourism.Affordable Housing (Compared to California): Generally more budget-friendly than its Western neighbors, though prices in major cities like Las Vegas and Reno are rising.Abundant Sunshine and Outdoor Activities: Over 300 sunny days annually with vast opportunities for hiking, skiing, rock climbing, and more.World-Class Entertainment: Major cities offer top-tier shows, dining, and nightlife.
  • What is Nevada famous for?
    +
    Nevada is particularly famous for nestling Las Vegas and its vibrant entertainment industry. 

