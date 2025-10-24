U.S. College Admissions Video Essays: In a digital shift that’s transforming how students apply to university, admissions video essays are emerging as the latest trend in the U.S. college application process. Colleges in the U.S. have taken a digital turn with the Video Essays being in the process. This also shows that colleges have past the game of just the GPA's, SAT and ACT Scores and extracurriculars. With application numbers soaring, institutions such as Brown, Vanderbilt, Duke, and the University of Chicago are increasingly inviting students to swap the traditional essay or interview for a short video introduction. Let us explore what are these college admissions video essays in this blog and how it will help the students. What are the Video Essays? These video clips are often limited to 90 seconds. They are designed to capture an applicant’s personality, voice, and authenticity, which are the traits that can be hard to convey through written words. Some universities also use platforms like Glimpse to standardise submissions, while others allow more open-ended formats, encouraging creativity.

Further the Admissions officers say that the move helps them assess qualities like energy, communication, and presence. “A few seconds of spontaneous speech can reveal far more than a polished essay,” said one admissions counsellor. Colleges Offering Video Submissions While some treat them as optional introductions, others see them as an important tool to understand applicants beyond their grades and test scores. Here are a few leading institutions that welcome video submissions: Brown University : Invites an optional introductory video where applicants can discuss their interests, experiences, and what makes them unique.

Duke University : Allows optional videos through its portal to provide additional personal context.

Swarthmore College : Encourages short clips that showcase the applicant’s character and real-life experiences.

University of Chicago : Recommends an optional two-minute video for students to tell their story or highlight qualities not shown elsewhere.

Vanderbilt University : Offers an optional “VU Video Essay” where students can spotlight their personal journey or achievements.

Washington University in St. Louis: Accepts a 90-second video for applicants to share something meaningful about themselves.

What It Means for the Applicants? For students, the rise of video essays offers a new opportunity to show who they really are—beyond marks and paperwork. Treat it as a genuine conversation, not a polished film project. Admissions teams value sincerity over production quality, so focus on speaking clearly and naturally. Use the clip to share qualities, experiences, or passions that your written application doesn’t fully capture. Keep it brief, honest, and unfiltered, because in the end, what truly matters is your message, not the camera angles or edits. Pros and Cons of Admissions Video Essays As video submissions gain popularity across U.S. college applications, they will bring both exciting opportunities and notable challenges. Here is a clear look at the advantages and drawbacks: Pros Cons Allows applicants who excel in conversation or performance to stand out. Students with better equipment or coaching may gain an unfair advantage. Short clips create lasting impressions without overwhelming admissions staff. Appearance, accent, or background could unintentionally influence reviewers. Offers a platform to explain unique circumstances, life experiences, or academic gaps. On-camera confidence doesn’t always translate to academic success. Helps those less confident in formal writing express themselves naturally. Some applicants may feel anxious or awkward on camera. Admissions officers can see and hear the applicant directly. Evaluating hundreds of videos can strain admissions teams. Lets applicants highlight artistic or speaking talents dynamically. Highly edited videos may prioritise style over genuine personality.