TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Railway RPF Constable PET PMT Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 23, 2025, 11:48 IST

 RPF Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round for the posts of Constable. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT)is scheduled from November 13, 2025 onwards. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board has released call letters for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round for the posts of Constable on its official website. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for the Constable posts is scheduled from November 13, 2025 onwards. All those candidates whose to appear for the PET/PST round can download their hall ticket through the official website -www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the document verification (DV) will be conducted on the same day of the PET/PMT for those who will qualify in PET/PMT. All candidates must bring their all-relevant original documents alongwith two sets of selfattested photocopies for submission

The hall ticket download link is also available in this article.

RPF Constable Call Letter Download Link

Candidates can download the  Railway RPF Constable PET PMT Admit Card 2025 by visiting the official website of RRB Digialm. Students are advised to download the admit card from the board's official website without any delay. To get their hall ticket, students are advised to have their registration number and date of birth ready.

 Railway RPF Constable PET PMT Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Where to Download RPF 02/2024 Admit Card 2025

It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center.   The step-by-step procedure to download the call letter is given in this article below:

 

Step 1: Visit Official Website: Go to the relevant RRB website.
Step 2: Click on 'RPF-Constable) E-Call Letter downloading link for '
Step 3: Now login using registration number and password or date of birth.
Step 4: Download Admit Card: Save and print the admit card for the exam.

RRB RPF Constable PET/PST 2025: Venue Address with Landmark

Based on the merit of Computer Based Test (CBT), the list of candidates shortlisted for next stage of recruitment i.e. Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) was published on official website of RRB. Check the venue address and landmark for regions wise PET/PMT details below-

Region Venue Address with Landmark
 North 2 nd Battalion, RPSF (Rajahi Camp), Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pincode-273002. (Landmark – Nearby Airport Gorakhpur)
West RPF Zonal Training Centre, Nashik Road, Maharashtra, Pincode-422105. (Landmark – Govt. Polytechnic College, Samangaon Road)
 East Railway Workshop Stadium, Kanchrapara, PO - Kanchrapara, PS-Bizpur, District – 24 Parganas (North), West Bengal, Pincode-743145. (Landmark – Beside Hearnet English Medium School Opposite to Railway Bell Institute, Kanchrapara)
South RPF Zonal Training Centre, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moula-Ali Medchal Malkajgir District, Hyderabad, Telangana, Pincode-500040 (Landmark – Near Malkajgiri Traffic Police Station, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moula-Ali)

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News