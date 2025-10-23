Railway RPF Constable PET PMT Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF Here

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board has released call letters for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round for the posts of Constable on its official website. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for the Constable posts is scheduled from November 13, 2025 onwards. All those candidates whose to appear for the PET/PST round can download their hall ticket through the official website -www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the document verification (DV) will be conducted on the same day of the PET/PMT for those who will qualify in PET/PMT. All candidates must bring their all-relevant original documents alongwith two sets of selfattested photocopies for submission

The hall ticket download link is also available in this article.