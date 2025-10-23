Railway RPF Constable PET PMT Admit Card 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF Here

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board has released call letters for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round for the posts of Constable on its official website. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for the Constable posts is scheduled from November 13, 2025 onwards. All those candidates whose to appear for the PET/PST round can download their hall ticket through the official website -www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates should note that the document verification (DV) will be conducted on the same day of the PET/PMT for those who will qualify in PET/PMT. All candidates must bring their all-relevant original documents alongwith two sets of selfattested photocopies for submission
The hall ticket download link is also available in this article.
Candidates can download the Railway RPF Constable PET PMT Admit Card 2025 by visiting the official website of RRB Digialm. Students are advised to download the admit card from the board's official website without any delay. To get their hall ticket, students are advised to have their registration number and date of birth ready.
Where to Download RPF 02/2024 Admit Card 2025
It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. The step-by-step procedure to download the call letter is given in this article below:
Step 1: Visit Official Website: Go to the relevant RRB website.
Step 2: Click on 'RPF-Constable) E-Call Letter downloading link for '
Step 3: Now login using registration number and password or date of birth.
Step 4: Download Admit Card: Save and print the admit card for the exam.
RRB RPF Constable PET/PST 2025: Venue Address with Landmark
Based on the merit of Computer Based Test (CBT), the list of candidates shortlisted for next stage of recruitment i.e. Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) was published on official website of RRB. Check the venue address and landmark for regions wise PET/PMT details below-
|Region
|Venue Address with Landmark
|North
|2 nd Battalion, RPSF (Rajahi Camp), Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pincode-273002. (Landmark – Nearby Airport Gorakhpur)
|West
|RPF Zonal Training Centre, Nashik Road, Maharashtra, Pincode-422105. (Landmark – Govt. Polytechnic College, Samangaon Road)
|East
|Railway Workshop Stadium, Kanchrapara, PO - Kanchrapara, PS-Bizpur, District – 24 Parganas (North), West Bengal, Pincode-743145. (Landmark – Beside Hearnet English Medium School Opposite to Railway Bell Institute, Kanchrapara)
|South
|RPF Zonal Training Centre, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moula-Ali Medchal Malkajgir District, Hyderabad, Telangana, Pincode-500040 (Landmark – Near Malkajgiri Traffic Police Station, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moula-Ali)
