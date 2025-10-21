Get a Govt Job in 6 months! State PCS Exams That Have the Quickest Recruitment Cycles

Get a Govt Job in 6 Months: If you are Government jobs aspirants and have tired of the entire lengthy and hectic selection process from application process to final selection, then don't discourage. Yes, we have some better government job opportunities under various State Public Service Commissions (State PCS) which consist of the quickest recruitment cycles from application to final joining process.
Many government jobs like Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT) and others are released annually by different State PSCs which consist of a limited round of selection process in lieu of a lengthy and hectic round of selection process.
Many government jobs released under the State Public Service Commission including Civil Services, Administrative Services, Police Services, Revenue Services are the royal jobs but it consists of lengthy selection processes. To compete and finally be selected for these positions, you will have to undergo a lengthy and hectic round of selection process including Prelims, Mains, Interview, Document Verification/Medical Test round.
Know The Govt Jobs
Government jobs including Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Office Assistant (IT) and many more under State PSCs consist of a minimum round of selection process. Different State PSCs including Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and others used to release recruitment notifications for these positions annually across the country.
Limited Round of Selection Process
In lieu of a lengthy and hectic recruitment process like others, these posts consist of a limited round of recruitment process including written examination (Objective Type-MCQ) and skill test in computer (Practical -Qualifying). Below are the different round of selection process including
- Screening Test
- Skill Test
- Document Verification
The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer shall be made on the basis of Written Examination (Objective Type-MCQ) and Skill Test in Computer (Practical -Qualifying).Selection for such posts is not a difficult job as it consists of a limited round of selection process and you can plan to achieve it within six months.
