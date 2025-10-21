Assam TET Result 2025
Get a Govt Job in 6 months! State PCS Exams That Have the Quickest Recruitment Cycles

By Manish Kumar
Oct 21, 2025, 13:38 IST

Get a Govt Job in 6 Months: Many government jobs like Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT) and others are released annually which consist of a limited round of selection process.You can plan to achieve it within six months of the recruitment process. Check details here. 

Get a Govt Job in 6 Months: If you are Government jobs aspirants and have tired of the entire lengthy and hectic selection process from application process to final selection, then don't discourage. Yes, we have some better government job opportunities under various State Public Service Commissions (State PCS) which consist of the quickest recruitment cycles from application to final joining process.
Many government jobs like Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT) and others are released annually by different State PSCs which consist of a limited round of selection process in lieu of a lengthy and hectic round of selection process.

Many government jobs released under the State Public Service Commission including Civil Services, Administrative Services, Police Services, Revenue Services are the royal jobs but it consists of lengthy selection processes. To compete and finally be selected for these positions, you will have to undergo a lengthy and hectic round of selection process including Prelims, Mains, Interview, Document Verification/Medical Test round.

Know The Govt Jobs

Government jobs including Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Office Assistant (IT) and many more under State PSCs consist of a minimum round of selection process. Different State PSCs including Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and others used to release recruitment notifications for these positions annually across the country.

Limited Round of Selection Process

In lieu of a lengthy and hectic recruitment process like others, these posts consist of a limited round of recruitment process including written examination (Objective Type-MCQ) and skill test in computer (Practical -Qualifying). Below are the different round of selection process including

  • Screening Test
  • Skill Test
  • Document Verification

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer shall be made on the basis of Written Examination (Objective Type-MCQ) and Skill Test in Computer (Practical -Qualifying).Selection for such posts is not a difficult job as it consists of a limited round of selection process and you can plan to achieve it within six months.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

