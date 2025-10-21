SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Male & Female Category-Wise Qualifying Marks, Download PDF

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the final result for the SSC CPO 2024 examination. Candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam can check their results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, and logging in with their credentials. Along with the results, the Commission has also released the final SSC CPO cut-off marks 2024. These cut-off marks are released separately for male and female candidates across different categories and indicate the minimum marks required for final selection. As per the SSC CPO result PDF, a total of 5296 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appointment, including 4841 male and 455 female candidates, against 4,187 advertised vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2024-25 Out

The final stage of the SSC CPO 2024 recruitment process, comprising the Document Verification (DV) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME/RME), was conducted from 15th to 27th September 2025. The cut off marks for the same is released at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO final cut-off marks have been determined based on candidates’ performance in Paper I, Paper II, and the physical and medical tests. The cut-off varies for each category and gender, depending on factors such as vacancy count, exam difficulty level, and candidate performance. SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2024 PDF The commission released the category-wise SSC CPO cut off 2024 in the PDF format along with the final result. You can access the cut off marks either on the official website or click on the direct PDF provided below: SSC CPO Cut Off 2025 PDF

SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2025 Category-wise Refer to the screenshot to check the category-wise SSC CPO Cut Off 2025 for female candidates. Take a reference to check the category-wise SSC CPO Cut Off for male candidates. How to Check SSC CPO Cut Off at ssc.gov.in? Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Results” tab available in the top menu. Select “CPO” from the list of examinations displayed on the screen. Click on the link that reads “SSC CPO Final Result 2024 along with Cut Off Marks.” A PDF file will open containing the category-wise cut-off marks along with the list of qualified candidates. Download and save the PDF for future reference. Factors Affecting SSC CPO Final Cut Off The SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2024 is determined after considering several key factors that influence the overall selection process. These factors are as follows: