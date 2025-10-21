Rubber is one of the most vital farm products, the pillar of industries from tires to cars to healthcare and building. Global production of natural rubber in 2025 is expected to reach approximately 14.9 million metric tons, while demand is expected to cross 15.6 million tons, leaving a slight deficit. According to a report by World Population Review, Southeast Asian nations continue to dominate the industry, which as a group controls more than 85% of the world's output. Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam hold their positions, and African countries such as the Ivory Coast are rising growth hubs. Top 10 Rubber Producing Countries (2025) Rank Country Estimated Production (metric tons, 2025) Global Share (%) Key Highlights 1 Thailand 5,350,000 36% Remains the world leader; boosted by favorable climate and advanced tapping methods 2 Indonesia 2,040,000 14% Faced 9.8% decline due to farmer shift toward palm oil cultivation 3 Vietnam 1,280,000 9% Growing export hub with advanced plantation technology 4 India 1,060,000 7% Kerala contributes 78% of India’s total production; steady rise amid favorable prices 5 China 890,000 6% Expanding mid-Yunnan plantations; sharp domestic demand growth for tire industries 6 Ivory Coast 800,000 5% Africa’s largest producer; investments in processing units boosting yield 7 Malaysia 535,000 4% Once a global leader, now focused on high-quality latex and replanting 8 Philippines 450,000 3% Southern Mindanao becoming a regional rubber hub 9 Guatemala 380,000 3% Latin America’s top producer, exporting mainly to the US and Japan 10 Myanmar 310,000 2% Production expanding in Mon and Tanintharyi regions despite political instability

Global Rubber Industry Trends The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) forecasts a modest 0.5% growth in global production for 2025, while demand will rise 1.8%, mainly driven by Chinese and Indian tire manufacturing. However, Indonesia's crop conversion and mature-tree curtailments, together with climate disruptions, threaten future supply. Southeast Asia is still the world's largest producer, but West Africa, led by the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, is gradually expanding output through foreign investment and new plantations. India and China maintain dual roles as the world's foremost producers and its biggest consumers of natural rubber with growing industrial demand. Economic Importance and Sustainability The rubber industry plays a vital role in rural livelihood. Smallholder farmers from millions of households worldwide rely on latex tapping for their livelihood. Thai, Vietnamese, and Indian governments have launched replanting campaigns and encouraged climate-smart agriculture to ensure supply chains in times of weather uncertainty and labor shortages.