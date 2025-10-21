Assam TET Result 2025
By Kirti Sharma
Oct 21, 2025, 16:39 IST

Thailand leads the world in natural rubber production, accounting for 36% of the global supply in 2025. While Southeast Asia dominates, African nations like Ivory Coast are emerging as growth hubs. The global industry faces a slight deficit, driven by strong demand from tire manufacturing in countries like India and China.

Rubber is one of the most vital farm products, the pillar of industries from tires to cars to healthcare and building. Global production of natural rubber in 2025 is expected to reach approximately 14.9 million metric tons, while demand is expected to cross 15.6 million tons, leaving a slight deficit.

According to a report by World Population Review, Southeast Asian nations continue to dominate the industry, which as a group controls more than 85% of the world's output. Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam hold their positions, and African countries such as the Ivory Coast are rising growth hubs.

Top 10 Rubber Producing Countries (2025)

Rank

Country

Estimated Production (metric tons, 2025)

Global Share (%)

Key Highlights

1

Thailand

5,350,000

36%

Remains the world leader; boosted by favorable climate and advanced tapping methods

2

Indonesia

2,040,000

14%

Faced 9.8% decline due to farmer shift toward palm oil cultivation

3

Vietnam

1,280,000

9%

Growing export hub with advanced plantation technology

4

India

1,060,000

7%

Kerala contributes 78% of India’s total production; steady rise amid favorable prices

5

China

890,000

6%

Expanding mid-Yunnan plantations; sharp domestic demand growth for tire industries

6

Ivory Coast

800,000

5%

Africa’s largest producer; investments in processing units boosting yield

7

Malaysia

535,000

4%

Once a global leader, now focused on high-quality latex and replanting

8

Philippines

450,000

3%

Southern Mindanao becoming a regional rubber hub

9

Guatemala

380,000

3%

Latin America’s top producer, exporting mainly to the US and Japan

10

Myanmar

310,000

2%

Production expanding in Mon and Tanintharyi regions despite political instability

Global Rubber Industry Trends

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) forecasts a modest 0.5% growth in global production for 2025, while demand will rise 1.8%, mainly driven by Chinese and Indian tire manufacturing. However, Indonesia's crop conversion and mature-tree curtailments, together with climate disruptions, threaten future supply.

Southeast Asia is still the world's largest producer, but West Africa, led by the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, is gradually expanding output through foreign investment and new plantations. India and China maintain dual roles as the world's foremost producers and its biggest consumers of natural rubber with growing industrial demand.

Economic Importance and Sustainability

The rubber industry plays a vital role in rural livelihood. Smallholder farmers from millions of households worldwide rely on latex tapping for their livelihood. Thai, Vietnamese, and Indian governments have launched replanting campaigns and encouraged climate-smart agriculture to ensure supply chains in times of weather uncertainty and labor shortages.

Moves are also underway to develop sustainable natural rubber (SNR) standards and expand rubber products beyond tires, especially in the medical and renewable sectors.

The tropical economies of Asia still preoccupy the global rubber market, as Thailand and Indonesia lead the world in production. Yet the balance between environmental consciousness, demand, and cost is the essential issue to the future of the industry. As demand continues to grow propelled by automobile and manufacturing growth countries that capitalize on technological development and ecologically friendly plantation management will chart the course for the supply of rubber around the globe during the coming decade.

