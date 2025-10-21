Bamboo Project Launched for Kolam Tribe in Telangana's Adilabad Under Green India Challenge

In a major drive for sustainable development and tribal welfare, a pilot Bamboo Plantation Project has been launched at Mullagutta 2 village, Adilabad district of Telangana, under the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative. The project aims to revive the Kolam tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), through the revival of the bamboo cultivation which is the focus of their socio-economic activities.

Objective of the Project

The bamboo plantation scheme is aimed at encouraging livelihood generation, ecological restoration, and regeneration of culture.

Green India Challenge (GIC) is a national movement pledged to forestation and protection of the environment. It calls on citizens, public bodies, and local communities to plant and nurture trees as part of a larger mission to check climate change, soil loss, and loss of biodiversity. The bamboo project in Adilabad forms part of this larger sustainability agenda by connecting climate action to community dividends, setting an example for eco-inclusive tribal development.