Current Affairs One Liners 17 Oct 2025: 11th Asian Aquatics Championships

Current Affairs One Liners 17 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. In this section, you can see important questions related to World Food Day 2025, Ayurveda Aahara List, and more which are highly relevant from the exam point of view.
The IUCN World Conservation Congress concluded in – Abu Dhabi
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships concluded successfully in – Ahmedabad
Ministry of AYUSH released the Ayurveda Aahara List in collaboration with – FSSAI
The world’s first multi-sensor EO satellite will be launched in the first quarter of 2026 by – GalaxEye
The book “Ready, Relevant and Resurgent II” was released by – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Projects worth ₹13,430 crore were inaugurated and launched in Andhra Pradesh by – PM Narendra Modi
Airtel partnered with – IBM – to boost cloud services in India
World Food Day is observed every year on – 16 October
