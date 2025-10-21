TS PGECET 2025: M.Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result OUT at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Key Points
- TS PGECET 2025 M.Pharmacy seat allotment results were released today, October 21, 2025.
- Candidates can check their results on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.
- Candidates whose names appear in the list must complete admission formalities by the deadline.
TS PGECET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2025 M.Pharmacy seat allotment results today, October 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their result letter online at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.
TS PGECET 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of TS PGECET 2025. Check it to learn about the result:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS PGECET 2025 M.Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Conducting body
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad
|
Programmes
|
Master of Engineering (M.E.)
Master of Technology (MTech.)
Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm)
Master of Architecture (M.Arch)
Doctor of Pharmacy (Post Baccalaureate) (Pharm.D P.B.)
|
Document verification
|
October 25, 2025
|
M.Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result date
|
October 21, 2025
How to check TS PGECET 2025 M.Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their TS PGECET 2025 M.Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result for M.Pharmacy’
- In the login window, enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth
- Press on ‘Submit’ button
- Check and download the result for future reference
DIRECT LINK - TS PGECET 2025 M.PHarmacy Seat Allotment Result
TS PGECET 2025 M.Pharmacy Important Note for Students
- A college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates has been published on the official website.
- SMS notifications have been sent to the registered mobile numbers.
- Candidates whose names appear in the list must complete admission formalities by the deadline.
- All provisionally allotted candidates must report to their respective colleges for document verification and to complete the admission process.
- Verification and tuition fee payment must be completed by October 25, 2025.
