GATE CE Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Civil Engineering Question Paper PDF

GATE Civil Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Civil Engineering (CE) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Civil Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Civil Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Civil Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Civil Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Civil Engineering Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Civil Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Civil Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Civil Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Civil Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Civil Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Civil Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Civil Engineering 2026 question paper.

Step 5: Download the GATE CE 2026 question paper. GATE Civil Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE CE question paper pattern. The GATE CE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE CE exam. The GATE CE exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE CE exam pattern.

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT GATE Civil Engineering Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Civil Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Civil Engineering Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Civil Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Civil Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Civil Engineering (CE) Question Paper 2025 GATE Civil Engineering Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE CE 2025 Question Paper Session 1 Download PDF Download PDF GATE CE 2025 Question Paper Session 2 Download PDF Download PDF GATE Civil Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Civil Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Civil Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE CE Syllabus The candidates appearing in the GATE CE 2024 exam must be well-versed in the GATE Civil Engineering syllabus. The GATE CE syllabus helps you to understand the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE CE exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Civil Engineering subjects is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics and Civil Engineering for your reference. Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra

Calculus

Ordinary Differential Equation (ODE)

Partial Differential Equation (PDE)

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Method Civil Engineering Structural Engineering

Geotechnical Engineering

Water Resources Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Transportation Engineering

Geomatics Engineering

Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Structural Engineering 18-20 11-13 Geotechnical Engineering 15-17 9-11 Water Resources Engineering 13-15 8-10 Environmental Engineering 9-11 6-8 Transportation Engineering 9-11 6-8 Geomatics Engineering 5-7 3-5